ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, CA

2 storm-pummeled East Bay neighborhoods pick up the pieces

By John Ramos
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228M13_0k0eSe2o00

Storm-pummeled East Bay neighborhoods pick up the pieces 03:03

DANVILLE -- Saturday's ferocious rainstorm affected everyone in the Bay Area but a couple of East Bay neighborhoods were hit particularly hard. On Sunday, they began the task of cleaning up the mess.

What a difference a day makes.

After Saturday's daylong deluge in the Bay Area, Sunday dawned bright and sunny with blue skies and dry roads.

But the work was just beginning in one Danville neighborhood. Sycamore Valley Road remained closed Sunday as workers removed a couple of inches of sticky mud and, on Laurel Drive, Jaye Grant was raking debris out of her garden as she remembered what her yard looked like just 24 hours earlier.

"It was completely covered in water. It was like we had a lake, Laurel Lake," she said with a laugh.

The entire street was inundated. The high-water line extended about three feet up one mailbox and a parked car on the street had been submerged up to its steering wheel.

Greg Foley had a photo of his son trying to unclog a storm drain while standing in waist-deep water. He said he's frustrated that there was no effort by the city to clear the drains before the predicted storm.

"I think we're all a little upset," Foley said. "Could have been better."

Much of the area's damage occurred near San Ramon Creek, which became a raging river that Mike Burns said was just too much for the system to handle. He and his wife Lori watched as a part of the creek running through San Ramon Golf Club began to rise.

"We were here at eleven-thirty yesterday and it was just about to crest," he said. "About an hour later, it crested the whole street and just went through."

That sent a river of water running down the street into the Sunny Glen Senior Community. There too, the storm drains were quickly clogged with debris.

"The drains were plugged so the water rose," said Sunny Glen resident Frank Montes. "And people were out there in the middle of the day, during the flood, undoing the drains."

The low spot of the neighborhood was a condominium complex on Craydon Circle and, as the water began rising, resident Sue Curtis realized she was stuck.

"We couldn't get out. There's no way, unless we could swim, you know?" she said.

As first responders went door-to-door, they realized they needed help so they called in an unusual rescue ride. The police department's Bearcat armored vehicle, usually used by the SWAT team, arrived to carry Sue and her neighbors to safety.

"They had told us they were going to go get something like that but I didn't think it would be that big. But it certainly looked safe and sturdy," Curtis said.

Now, the storm has passed and the cleanup has begun but Martin Grimm, who lives near the creek, says it's hard to believe what happened on Saturday.

"You look up today, with bright sunshine, a little breeze -- you would have never known yesterday was yesterday," he said.

With another storm predicted for later this week, there are those living along San Ramon Creek who wonder if yesterday was just the beginning.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area residents forced to deal with flood-related car repairs

SAN MATEO -- The week of intense storms that drenched Northern California and flooded neighborhoods across the Bay Area has some residents facing some daunting repairs for their vehicles.Cars were often submerged in floodwaters, sometimes from overflowing creeks, like on Arroyo Court in San Mateo, where William Winfield lives."One of my neighbors was parked down there. She had an older car. By the time she got there, the flooding was so intense it messed up her electrical system. Her insurance company ended up totaling the car," he said.His car was parked on the street that flooded as well, but his...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fallen tree from storm causes headaches for new San Francisco homeowners

SAN FRANCISCO – New homeowners in San Francisco's Inner Sunset are trying to figure out what to do next, after a tree came crashing down during this week's storm. The pair are now stuck navigating a tangled web of city bureaucracy.Liz Morrison and Jonathan Hunt just moved into their home with their two toddlers, near the Hidden Garden steps just two weeks ago. The first-time homeowners say this was made possible due to a housing program with the city. "We didn't think we would be able to own a home for many years to come and we had to work really...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Residents of flooded Oakland apartments hunker down at hotel

OAKLAND -- Residents of an East Oakland apartment complex haven't been able to return home since New Year's Day after storm waters flooded their garage and knocked out power to the building.Upended from their routine and staying at a hotel, children who lived in the apartment are having a tough time as they prepare to go back to school."I just want to be home where I feel comfortable," said 11-year-old Sureneity Mendez Abendano who added that it has been difficult to concentrate at school. "I want to be at home where I can do whatever I want, read, be on...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

California gets brief lull after damaging 'bomb cyclone;' more storms on horizon

CAPITOLA — California weather calmed Friday but the lull was expected to be brief as more Pacific storms lined up to blast into the state, where successive powerful weather systems have knocked out power to thousands, battered the coastline, flooded streets, toppled trees and caused at least six deaths.Remnant showers from the latest storm, a "bomb cyclone," fell around the state and dangerous surf pounded the coast despite declining wave heights, while some areas enjoyed sunshine.Between 2 and 4 inches of rain doused much of the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday, with rainfall totals as high as 5 inches at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Redwood Road in Castro Valley collapses in storm

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A road in Castro Valley that collapsed during the New Year's Eve storm is still closed. As of Friday, Redwood Road is impassable between Camino Alta Mira to Skyline Boulevard. On Saturday, heavy rain caused mudslides and huge chunks of the road fell into the San...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Wind gusts of up to 85 mph hit North Bay

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday’s major storm is beginning to hit parts of the Bay Area, with strong winds coming to the North Bay Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Marin County, just east of the Nicasio Reservoir. Much of […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mudslides block travel, cause headaches for East Bay residents

FREMONT, Calif. - Mudslides and flooding are wreaking havoc for residents in southern Alameda County. The California Highway Patrol closed CA-84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, Wednesday morning because of landslides and flooding. All lanes are closed between Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Pleasanton-Sunol Road in Sunol. Residents who...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Peninsula coastal towns battered by winds, toppling trees and cutting power

HALF MOON BAY -- Pouring rain and gusty winds caused major problems Wednesday for the coastal towns of Half Moon Bay, El Granada, and Moss Beach in San Mateo County. Coastside Fire District firefighters said El Granada and Moss Beach dealt with many downed trees and power lines. Many parts of those two towns lost power overnight. There were so many fallen trees in El Granada, workers used bulldozers to quickly move them out of roadways if no power lines were involved. KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area"We've had numerous trees down, we had...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm

As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz reeling from bomb cyclone as piers are broken, wharf is evacuated

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) -- Santa Cruz evacuated its wharf Thursday as the bomb cyclone continued to bear down on the coastal city, massively damaging piers and other structures along the way.City officials posted about the evacuation on Facebook at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. They asked that residents stay inside during the storm to stay safe and not to stand outside to watch the storm-drive chaos."Strong waves are crashing on West Cliff Dr., and West Cliff Dr. will be closed from Pelton to Almar. These intense waves are pushing large rocks onto the road as well. Please be careful...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Gas station collapses in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Video shared with KRON4 shows the roof of a South San Francisco Valero gas station knocked to the ground by Wednesday’s storm. You can watch the video above. The gas station, located in the area of King Drive and Callan Boulevard, took major wind damage, toppling its roof and […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't.   One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
LARKSPUR, CA
gilroylife.com

Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm

Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
106K+
Followers
28K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy