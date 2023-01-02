ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

One house, two people and some rare flightless birds: welcome to Mana Island

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LndG2_0k0eRgqT00
Writer Flora Feltham lives on Te Mana o Kupe o Aotearoa, or Mana Island, a nature sanctuary off the coast of Wellington

The island where I live, Te Mana o Kupe o Aotearoa, sits half an hour off the coast of New Zealand’s north island. It has one house and a permanent human population of two: my husband, Pat, and me. In April, this will increase to three because we’re having a baby.

From the mainland, Mana looks exposed. It rises from the sea like a stone slab. Once here, the view flips. The mainland lounges across the horizon and the island reveals itself as a lush, green refuge from Cook Strait’s battering swell.

With its calm gaze toward Porirua, Mana Island is treasured by Ngāti Toa Rangatira, the mana whenua iwi. Te Rangihaeata lived here: chief and nephew of Te Rauparaha, who wrote Ka Mate.

From the 1830s, the island was farmed by the Vella family but in 1987 became a sanctuary for nature, managed by the Department of Conservation (DOC). They shipped off the cattle and, with the community group Friends of Mana Island, replanted 500,000 native trees over the pasture. Vines grew over the fence posts. Birds flocked back to the bush. Today, Ngāti Toa and DOC work together on a vision for Mana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZrB3g_0k0eRgqT00
Writer Flora Feltham on Te Mana o Kupe o Aotearoa, or Mana Island. Photograph: Patrick Elliott

Time unfurls differently here. Pat works for DOC so our rhythms follow his shifts. Ten days on, four days off. When each stint ends a boat picks us up and we sail to the mainland to visit our families and see the midwife. After the weekend, we haul 10 days’ worth of food into the boat and get dropped back on Mana’s small, rocky beach. Our first island task is always the same: in the quarantine station we inspect all our supplies – oranges, cheese, clothes, library books – for stowaway mice or invasive seeds.

I’m writing, and working remotely for a library on the mainland, but I spend a lot of time exploring Mana. You can loop around it in two hours on an easy day – when the wind drops and seagulls aren’t swooping – but I go slow. I peer at seashells and learn plant names to tell the baby.

I can’t shake the mainland, I say to Pat one autumn evening just after we’ve moved. We’re wandering around together as he wraps up his workday. He reverses the quad bike into the island’s huge shed and stows the barrel of bird feed. When he rolls down the garage door, I mistake its barking clanks for a labrador. The birdsong that carries into our house sounds like cafe chatter, a lingering soundscape of suburban instinct.

Pat looks after Mana’s takahē. He monitors their territories, feeds them and vaccinates them against beak rot. As I watch takahē going about their ordinary beaky days I think, none of these lovely blue birds know how rare they are. Less than 500 exist in the world and six breeding pairs live here. All 500 have names: here is big, hungry Hana, with her shy mate, Govan. Over there, Pukekohe and his Astelia, who has the longest, reddest legs on the island.

Flightless birds get patronised for evolving away from flight (cf. the dodo) but looking at stout, purposeful Astelia it makes sense to me. Her legs remind me of a dinosaur’s, all red scales and wide, clawed feet. A takahē’s round blue body, tucked under her iridescent green back, gives the impression of planet Earth, if it were swallowed by a chicken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H7SLo_0k0eRgqT00
The endangered Takahē which live on Mana Island. Photograph: Leon Berard

And they still have the wings; each one is equipped with a single knifelike spur.

Takahē start nesting in spring. They mostly plop down in tussocky toetoe, high up the island. I think about them constantly as my pregnant tummy gets bigger, like I too have stuffed a globe down my jumper, waiting for my chick to hatch. Out the kitchen window one sunny afternoon, I spot two takahē, with a leggy chick, pottering in our vegetable garden. They pick out the weeds.

Mana’s abundant, daring pūkeko are less considerate. Babe! The pūkeko are in the compost again! I shout to Pat one day. He runs out to shoo them away, laughing.

At night, while takahē and pūkeko sleep, different animals appear. I escort little brown geckos from the bathroom while I brush my teeth and, in our bedroom, we hear kororā honking and huffing in their nests. These penguins are like babies, teeny tiny but super loud. They seem to prefer storms, bellowing even louder over the rain and huge seas that sometimes keep us here beyond our 10-day shift. Some nights, it feels as if the whole island is shouting and singing.

In the morning, we can see where kororā have been, where they’ve waddled from their nests back to the newly calm sea for breakfast. Their commute leave trails crisscrossing the wet grass, like giant wobbly snails or public servants heading into the Cook Strait for work.

Soon, the takahē chicks will shed their black fluff and turn blue. My body is round like a Swiss ball. Today, I waddled down to the beach for a swim but I was barked off by seals sunbathing on the hot pebbles.

All this begins to feel normal and my mainland instincts shift. Last weekend in the city, I kept mistaking sparrows for little brown geckos. I walked very slowly and peered at bottle caps stuck in the road. I hoped for calm seas and a quick return to my nest on Mana.

Flora Feltham is a writer, weaver and archivist from Wellington. She lives on Mana Island.

Comments / 10

Related
The Guardian

Country diary: A tiny wonder in our midst

Brushing my fingers against the damp trunk of an ash tree, something gummy stuck to my hand. It had the adhesion of a slug, but was wetter and slicker. I stopped myself from immediately flicking it away as a piece of unidentified yuck and looked more closely. Perched on the...
TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
New York Post

I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’

It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
Whiskey Riff

Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath

Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
CNET

A Coyote Unexpectedly Killed a Human in 2009. Scientists Now Know Why

In 2009, 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell was attacked by a pack of coyotes while on a hike at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Canada. She was just about to start the popular Skyline Trail when climbers in the area saw the animals close- in, unprovoked. Onlookers called...
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
The Independent

Agile two-legged fox hops around garden in Derbyshire

Footage shows a two-legged fox nimbly moving through a garden in Ilkeston, Derbyshire.Phil and Jane Carter told the BBC they often get visited by foxes and this unique one stayed for about 45 minutes looking for food.Experts believe the animal is likely to have been disabled from birth and fed by humans.“We’ve never seen anything like this in the wild before but the animal looks relatively healthy and appears to have adapted to life on two legs,” a spokesperson for Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More California: Two adults and two children rescued after Tesla plunges 250ft off cliffStunning northern lights dance in Alaskan night sky in timelapse footageDog looks profoundly disturbed after being neutered
The Guardian

The Guardian

546K+
Followers
125K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy