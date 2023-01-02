ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Nixon Goes From Down and Out To Feeling Like Ferrari

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEGyY_0k0eRbQq00

Packers standout Keisean Nixon was questionable on the injury report. Nobody thought he'd play but he had a 105-yard touchdown vs. the Vikings.

View the original article to see embedded media.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Keisean Nixon goes from 0 to 60 like a fine Italian sports car.

Nixon, the Green Bay Packers’ game-changing kick returner and defensive back, didn’t practice all week due to a groin injury. When he couldn’t practice on Friday, the fear is he wouldn’t be available for Sunday’s showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

“On Friday, he wrote us off like, ‘If you can’t run by Friday, probably won’t happen,’” Nixon said.

So, he laid around on Friday and Saturday.

It turns out some rest and relaxation is the equivalent of high-octane fuel. His 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was one of the huge plays of Green Bay’s 41-17 victory.

“I texted the coaches this morning like, ‘I feel like a Ferrari.’ He’s like, ‘Huh?’ I said, ‘I feel like a Ferrari.’”

So, Nixon went through a pregame workout and proclaimed himself good to go.

“It was like, ‘If you can go, you can go,’” Nixon said. “Woke up this morning, texted, ‘I feel like a Ferrari’ and I played in the game. Felt like a Ferrari running the ball.”

Looked like one, too. Trailing 3-0 early in the first quarter, Nixon took Greg Joseph’s kickoff from 5 yards deep in the end zone, shot through a huge hole, stiff-armed Joseph to the turf and was gone. The 105-yard touchdown was the third-longest in Packers history. It changed the game and helped save the season.

The return was blocked with textbook precision. “Guys blocked their ass off,” was Nixon’s assessment. Patrick Taylor had the last block; Dallin Leavitt looked for someone to block but couldn’t find anyone.

“The kicker,” is all Nixon saw. “Guys had great blocks for me. They opened it up. I feel like it was open sea. I just ran through it. I just knew I had one person to beat and, once I passed the kicker, it was party time.”

From catching the ball to crossing the goal line, it took Nixon 13 seconds to party with the fans with a triumphant Lambeau Leap. With Joseph ready to kick, stadium public-address announcer Bill Jartz told the crowd that Nixon was back deep. The fans cheered, then rose as one as Nixon took off for the end zone.

It was the third-longest kickoff return in Packers history, with Randall Cobb’s 108-yarder vs. the Saints in his first career game being the longest and most-recent touchdown. Including his 93-yarder last week, Nixon has five kickoff returns of 50-plus yards this season. No other player has more than two.

“Keisean, what can you say?” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who greeted Nixon out of the tunnel with a pregame head-butt.

The game featured the NFL’s top kickoff returners by average, with Nixon No. 1 and Minnesota’s Kene Nwangwu No. 2 but boasting the 4.32 speed in the 40 and the three touchdowns in two seasons.

With a 105-yard touchdown added to his dizzying display of long returns, Nixon lifted his league-leading average to 30.0 yards per return. That’s 3.7 yards better than the second-ranked Nwangwu.

“They knew they wasn’t going to keep me out of this game, know what I’m saying?” Nixon said. “They just rest me. Word on the street is they had the best returner, so hopefully we settled that today.”

More Green Bay Packers News

Watch: Packers-Vikings highlights

Packers rout Vikings, playoffs within grasp

Packers need one win to clinch playoff berth

Packers-Vikings: All the in-game updates

Is Aaron Rodgers right man for the job?

Allen Lazard fined for viral block vs. Dolphins

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix starts new phase of career

Christian Watson, Bo Melton ran fast 40s during Combine training

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Packers linebacker fractures his femur

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice. Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it a “freak” incident in which two players collided during a team period. The Packers signed Thomas to their practice squad Sept. 20. He...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Lambeau Field Turf Problem

The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Offseason Admission

On Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions with a trip to the playoffs on the line. It will be the final home game of the season for the Packers, who could become a wild card team with a win. With that in mind, reporters asked quarterback Aaron Rodgers about this possibly being his final game at Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY, WI
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy