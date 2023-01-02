Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS Austin
'Tolton': The story of a slave turned first Black American priest to play in Austin
The story of a slave who became the first-ever Black catholic priest in America will be in the spotlight next week in Austin ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It’s the story of Father Augustus Tolton and a Texas native is playing the part. Augustus Tolton is a...
CBS Austin
Using music and joy to help heal. Meet our first Community Partner of 2023, JoyRx!
Each month we are proud to highlight a local organization and the services they provide to our central Texas community. It's a brand new year and we are excited to introduce our first CBS Austin Community Partner of 2023, JoyRx, who provides free musical experiences to seriously ill children throughout central Texas, bringing emotional healing during stressful and painful times related to treatment and hospitalizations. Allison Moore, Director of Programs for JoyRx, joined Trevor Scott to share more about their heartwarming mission.
CBS Austin
Support the Red River Cultural District and local musicians during the annual Free Week!
It's the first week of a brand new year, and that means free live music in the Red River Cultural District! Free Week is back with more than 100 bands and a dozen music venues. Red River Cultural District Board President, Stephen Sternschein, joined Trevor Scott to tell us more about this Austin music opportunity and how it helps the entire industry keep the music alive.
CBS Austin
The 42nd annual Austin Chronicle Music Poll ballot is online and on stands now!
Music is the heartbeat of our city and each year Austin Chronicle asks who your favorite bands are in town. It's time to cast your ballots for the Austin Chronicle Music Poll. Music Editor, Rachel Rascoe is here to tell us more. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and...
This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace
Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
French-inspired eatery with delicious craft beer in Austin ranked among best pub food in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Raise a glass, say a toast, cheers with your friends and then dine on some delicious pub/bar food and enjoy the night together. At least that’s what an ideal Saturday night may be for some. A report from Taste of Home sought to find the...
Casa Garcia’s Plans to Significantly Expand its Pflugerville Location
In total, the filing lists that the restaurant will eventually take up 7,200 square feet as it undergoes construction for “interior finish out in an existing shell building” through the course of 2023.
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Texas: Round Rock
While in Texas, we stayed in the city of Round Rock, which is a city on the outskirts of Austin. The Round Rock does not seem very monumental, but it played a significant role as a guide marker for the Indians and earliest settlers, as it indicated when water was low enough for wagon and cattle crossing.
Eater
Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location
New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
austin.com
Flashy New Austin Nightclub Superstition Opens In Old La Bare Location
Abandoned for over a decade, the former location of male strip club La Bare finally has a new tenant! Austin nightclub Superstition opens just in time for 2023 – and some well known DJs will be pumping up the crowd. The 12,000 square foot nightclub is located at 110...
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Sweet, smiley Moira Rose!
It's our first Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday of 2023! Juan Negrette is here from Austin Pets Alive! to introduce us to Moira Rose who is a total sweetheart and whose new year’s resolution is to find the perfect home for 2023. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
CBS Austin
No need to fear winter weather, Plant Guy Ty shares tips
Gardner's don't need to fear cold winter weather. our friend Plant Guy Ty shares some tips to create a colorful winter flower bed. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
fox7austin.com
What does the new state legislative session mean for Texas veterans?
AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers are returning to Austin for the legislative session, and with it, comes lots of questions. For example, what will that mean for veterans? What veteran-related legislation will lawmakers be looking at this year?. Mitch Fuller, the national and state legislative chairman with the Texas Veterans...
Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
4 restaurants now open, coming soon to Northwest Austin
Dog Haus Biergarten is a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Feeling hungry? There are several recently opened and upcoming restaurants in the Northwest Austin area. Whether you are looking for a local eatery or a tried-and-true chain, there is something new to try or look forward to locally.
KWTX
Waco student who graduated college before high school receives automatic admission to UT Austin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An overachieving local high school senior has graduated college before high school and is preparing to enter the University of Texas in Austin as a junior where he received automatic admission by finishing in the top 6% of his class. University High School senior Jaylon Alley...
CBS Austin
Austinite Larron Ables competes on new season of the hit CBS series "Tough As Nails"
The hit show "Tough As Nails" returns tonight on CBS Austin with an exciting 2-hour episode. 12 competitors are back to test their strength, life skills, and mental toughness and one of them is from Austin! Austinite Larron Ables joined Trevor Scott to chat about this exciting season and the skillset he is bringing to the competition.
