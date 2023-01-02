Each month we are proud to highlight a local organization and the services they provide to our central Texas community. It's a brand new year and we are excited to introduce our first CBS Austin Community Partner of 2023, JoyRx, who provides free musical experiences to seriously ill children throughout central Texas, bringing emotional healing during stressful and painful times related to treatment and hospitalizations. Allison Moore, Director of Programs for JoyRx, joined Trevor Scott to share more about their heartwarming mission.

