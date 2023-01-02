ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

Using music and joy to help heal. Meet our first Community Partner of 2023, JoyRx!

Each month we are proud to highlight a local organization and the services they provide to our central Texas community. It's a brand new year and we are excited to introduce our first CBS Austin Community Partner of 2023, JoyRx, who provides free musical experiences to seriously ill children throughout central Texas, bringing emotional healing during stressful and painful times related to treatment and hospitalizations. Allison Moore, Director of Programs for JoyRx, joined Trevor Scott to share more about their heartwarming mission.
CBS Austin

Support the Red River Cultural District and local musicians during the annual Free Week!

It's the first week of a brand new year, and that means free live music in the Red River Cultural District! Free Week is back with more than 100 bands and a dozen music venues. Red River Cultural District Board President, Stephen Sternschein, joined Trevor Scott to tell us more about this Austin music opportunity and how it helps the entire industry keep the music alive.
LoneStar 92

This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace

Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Texas: Round Rock

While in Texas, we stayed in the city of Round Rock, which is a city on the outskirts of Austin. The Round Rock does not seem very monumental, but it played a significant role as a guide marker for the Indians and earliest settlers, as it indicated when water was low enough for wagon and cattle crossing.
Eater

Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location

New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
CBS Austin

No need to fear winter weather, Plant Guy Ty shares tips

Gardner's don't need to fear cold winter weather. our friend Plant Guy Ty shares some tips to create a colorful winter flower bed. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
fox7austin.com

What does the new state legislative session mean for Texas veterans?

AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers are returning to Austin for the legislative session, and with it, comes lots of questions. For example, what will that mean for veterans? What veteran-related legislation will lawmakers be looking at this year?. Mitch Fuller, the national and state legislative chairman with the Texas Veterans...
KVUE

Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
Community Impact Austin

4 restaurants now open, coming soon to Northwest Austin

Dog Haus Biergarten is a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Feeling hungry? There are several recently opened and upcoming restaurants in the Northwest Austin area. Whether you are looking for a local eatery or a tried-and-true chain, there is something new to try or look forward to locally.
