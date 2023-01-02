ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 2

Parabellum
4d ago

It’s like the adult version of school closures, lol. Unfortunately, the road into my work is open 🙁🙁. Still a few hours until work, gonna keep my fingers crossed 🤞😄🤞😄

Reply
2
Related
KRQE News 13

Storm approaches Thursday night

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A calm and seasonable Thursday afternoon is ahead for New Mexico as high pressure builds over the region. Upper level clouds continue to stream in across the state into this afternoon ahead of our next storm system. An atmospheric river has set up over the West Coast, dumping tons of moisture over California. A little bit of this moisture will push into New Mexico tomorrow.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fronteras Desk

Northern Arizona dries out for now; more snow to come

After the bout of winter storms earlier this week that brought snow to northern Arizona, things seem to be drying out — for now. Meteorologist Carter Humphreys with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff says some lower elevations may see snow melt as high temperatures reach into the 60s.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KRQE News 13

Snow chances return again Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather is returning to New Mexico and will continue through the end of the week. A weak storm system Friday will bring windier weather and snow chances to the northern mountains. A warming trend has begun Wednesday across New Mexico. It has once again...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Monday’s storm system winding down, another system moving in

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold and snowy day for many across New Mexico. Even more is on the way, leading to some school cancelations and dangerous road conditions. On Monday, though many parts across the state saw the weather, this storm’s focus was across northern and western New Mexico. Parts of Highway 550 […]
CUBA, NM
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow coming to Arizona!

PHOENIX — After record-setting rainfall to start the new year, we're tracking another storm system moving into Arizona overnight. With rain potentially impacting your Tuesday morning commute, we will be in ABC15 Weather Action mode. Take action to get ready now and give yourself extra time to head to...
ARIZONA STATE
activenorcal.com

Cars Found Abandoned, Buried in Snow in the Middle of the Mt. Rose Highway

The New Year’s Eve storm that buried Tahoe in 4 feet of snowfall was a nightmare for travelers. When the roadways were open, cars were getting stuck all over the roadway. At the storm’s peak, all four major roadways in the Tahoe Basin were closed. In the afternoon...
KRQE News 13

Winter storm pushing through northern, western New Mexico this evening

Happy 2023 everyone! We’re now seeing significant moisture push through northern and western NM this evening. Temperatures are quite mild ahead of this winter storm, however. Roswell and Carlsbad each reached 71° this afternoon! Stronger downsloping winds helped this cause. Southern NM saw the highest winds this afternoon with gusts 35-40 mph. Wind advisories remain in effect through the evening for the south. Rain showers and high-elevation snow will continue pushing east tonight. Snow levels slowly fall overnight as the cold front swings through the state, changing leftover rain to snow down to the valley floors.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Second storm of the year arrives Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More active weather is in the forecast for your Tuesday, as another weak disturbance crosses the state. This is bringing snow and isolated showers across the northwestern quadrant of the state into this afternoon. Even a few snow flurries or raindrops are possible across parts of the metro. Winds are picking up as well, with wind advisories in effect across the East Mountains, Central Highlands, and southernmost parts of the state.
NEW MEXICO STATE
AZFamily

Bird flu causing egg shortage, spiking up prices in Arizona grocery stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A viral outbreak is disrupting breakfast for millions of Americans, prompting a nationwide egg shortage. Now, Arizona families are seeing egg prices skyrocket. Amanda Gray got her grocery shopping done, but she’s exhausted with one thing. “Prices are outrageous for eggs. They’re just outrageous, and I’m sure from farm to table, everyone is struggling. But definitely, prices are going up,” said Gray.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: MAJOR winter storm hitting AZ

PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of 2023 is moving through Arizona. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air across Arizona. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel and outdoor plans all across...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Gov. Katie Hobbs interview

Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won't be held this year. The remembrance service commemorating the tragic Tucson shooting on Jan. 8, 2011, has been canceled this year. RAW VIDEO: Driver rescued from flooding in Gila County. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:39 AM MST. |. A truck was...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy