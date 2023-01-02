Read full article on original website
DEXs on Cardano see growth, but how does that benefit ADA in the long run?
However, the network’s TVL continued to decline along with daily activity. MELD DeFi, a popular Decentralized Exchange (DeX) on the Cardano [ADA] network, stated that it would be expanding its reach and growth in a 2 January tweet. It would do so by becoming a multi-chain protocol and would launch on Avalanche in the coming months.
Avalanche retests a $12 mid-December resistance: Can the bulls prevail?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Avalanche has made steady progress up the price charts over the past week. These gains could be undone over the next few days unless the bearish breaker was...
Bitcoin sticks to its bearish patterns despite miners revising their operations
Bitcoin miners added over 3,000 BTC to their reserves. An analyst predicted a drop in value due to the RSI and Open Interest stance. For most of 2022, Bitcoin [BTC] miners’ activities revolved around selling as their operations became less profitable. However, as the king coin celebrated its 14th year, some miners changed the past years’ norm.
Hedera: Why low trading activity could put HBAR short traders in jeopardy
In the last 24 hours, HBAR has seen an uptick in the number of short-trading positions opened. However, with low trading volume so far, short traders might lose out. The intraday trading session on 3 January saw many traders bet against a rally in the prices of several altcoins, including Hedera [HBAR], data from Santiment revealed.
Can Polygon’s growing ecosystem keep MATIC holders warm this crypto winter?
Polygon witnesses significant growth in its Defi and NFT space. According to new data posted by Polygon, the layer 2 solution was observed to be improving its presence in the DeFi space. This was indicated by the number of liquid staking derivates on the Polygon network which grew significantly over the last year.
Polkadot can push as high as $5, but is a bearish reversal imminent?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Polkadot has an inefficiency on the price charts that extended from $4.7-$5 Bulls are looking to push the prices past the $5 region, and a retest could be...
TRON displaces Binance Chain in monumental metric, will TRX rally?
The TRON blockchain surpassed the Binance Smart Chain with respect to TVL valuation. TRX showed improved market strength while whales resisted using the TRON network. According to DeFi Llama, the TRON [TRX] blockchain ranked above the Binance Smart Chain [BSC] in terms of Total Value Locked. This came after the latter lost 19% worth of its TVL as of 3 January.
Bitcoin retail investor interest has become key to its growth: Where are the whales?
Bitcoin saw increasing interest from retail investors, according to new data. However, whales continued to exit their positions as traders went long. According to new data provided by Santiment on 3 January, Bitcoin [BTC] witnessed a massive spike in interest from retail investors over the last six months. The king coin, which was affected by the bear market, could be impacted positively by the renewed interest from retail traders.
Ethereum Classic achieves strong bounce back, thanks to hash rate stimulation
Ethereum Classic’s hash rate bounced back slightly, potentially indicating increased network activity. ETC’s bullish momentum might be limited, according to its MA indicators. Every once in a while, Ethereum Classic [ETC] registers a large price pump that is usually associated with whale activity. The latest such event occurred...
Solana witnessed a massive decline in market cap, but here’s the catch
Solana, in the past year, has seen over $40 billion wiped out of its market cap. The alt has rallied by almost 60% in the past few days, but not enough to stem its bleeding market cap. Solana’s [SOL] community has gone “BONKers” since the release of its very own...
Dogecoin falls beneath an area of support, is it the right time to short?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Dogecoin has posted some gains in recent days, measuring 7% since 31 December. This does not hide the fact that the higher timeframe charts showed a bearish bias...
Cardano [ADA] holders will not gain without short-term pain, here’s why
ADA whales and small to medium-sized investors have reduced their ADA holdings in the past few months. On-chain assessments suggested that most ADA holders were logging losses on their holdings at press time. According to a report from Santiment, small to medium-sized investors holding between 10,000 and 1,000,000 Cardano [ADA]...
Bitcoin’s $16,920 hurdle tips the scales in favor of the bears, but…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. BTC was bullish on the three-hour chart despite intense selling pressure. It may break above the $16865.42 & $16890.15 hurdles and retest the $16920.27 level, but a break...
Bitcoin: Don’t panic, here’s why BTC’s drop to $15,000 could act in your favor
The $15,000 price mark could be a good price bottom for BTC. The SOPR 30MA showed that a bottom formation might be on BTC’s horizon. A further decline to the $15,000 price range could mark the price bottom for leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], CryptoQuant analyst Nakju opined in a report.
ApeCoin: Here’s what short traders should watch out for before jumping in
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. A rejection of the price at $4.03 would provide opportunities for short sellers with targets at $3.948 and $3.828. A break above $4.302 would invalidate the price reversal...
SAND: Risk-averse traders can lock in profits at $0.4524, but…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. SAND was highly bullish on the 4-hour chart. It could retest or break out above $0.4524, but a break below current support at $0.4319 would invalidate the above...
Ethereum’s prospects are better than BTC’s for the next 12 months?
ETH might be a better cryptocurrency of the future than Bitcoin. The chances of a strong ETH rally are still low. Now that the crypto market has wrapped up a bearish 2022, crypto investors are likely re-evaluating their portfolios in preparation for the next 12 months. All sorts of opinions have been presented but one CryptoQuant analyst caught our attention with his ETH analysis.
What DOT holders need to know in case crypto regulation hammer drops
Polkadot might be safe from a regulatory apocalypse, according to the WEB3 Foundation. DOT demonstrated lower relative strength as bullish momentum failed to yield much upside. Crypto regulation might shift into high gear soon, considering the abundance of crypto scams and incidents where investors lost money. Polkadot [DOT] identified the...
Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] short-term upside might be limited, here’s why
ETH whales take advantage of the opportunity to make short-term gains for Shiba Inu. A lack of strong demand may relegate SHIB to a narrow range. According to a Whalestats analysis on 5 January, Shiba Inu [SHIB] made its way back to the top 10 list of crypto tokens by trading volume among the 500 biggest ETH whales.
What does BNB have in store for NFT space? Its price has the answer
Binance announced an Initial Game Offering to increase hype around its new NFT project. However, current NFTs on the chain continued to witness decreasing activity. Binance, in an announcement on 4 January, stated that they would launch a new Initial Game Offering to announce a new NFT project. Some users would also be rewarded with NFT collections and rewards through this event.
