ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 15 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team loses to No. 19 Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — The 15th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 19 Auburn 172-128 on Wednesday at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center. Chloe Stepanek led A&M with victories in the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.60) and 100 freestyle (49.79). Joslyn Oakley (1-meter springboard, 298.80), Abby Grottle (1,000 freestyle, 9:56.29), Charlotte Longbottom (100 breaststroke, 1:02.60) and Olivia Theall (100 butterfly, 53.89) also won events for the Aggies.
AUBURN, AL
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 8 Aggie men's swimming and diving team loses to No. 9 Tigers

AUBURN, Ala. — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 9 Auburn 167.5-132.5 on Wednesday at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center. A&M’s Baylor Nelson won three events — the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 36.91 seconds), 200 backstroke (1:45.01) and 200 individual medley (1:48.66). Batuhan Filiz won the 1,000 freestyle (9:10) and 500 freestyle (4:24.62) in his Aggie debut. Andres Puente won the 200 breaststroke (1:58.77), and Jace Brown won the 200 butterfly (1:48.17).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Three Aggies make D1Baseball.com’s top 100 transfers list

Three Texas A&M baseball players made the D1Baseball.com top 100 impact transfers list this week. The trio includes No. 25 Troy Wansing, No. 45 Hunter Haas and No. 69 Carson Lambert. Wansing is a left-handed pitcher from Purdue. Haas is an infielder from Arizona State, and Lambert is a right-handed...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M officially hires Petrino as offensive coordinator

Texas A&M announced the hiring of Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator in a release Friday afternoon. “I am very happy to add Bobby as our offensive coordinator,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said in the release. “I always had tremendous respect for him as a head coach, offensive coordinator and play caller. He is one of the best minds in college football. Bobby has a reputation for developing players and we are extremely excited to have him on our staff.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Rudder boys basketball team wins second straight game to open district

MAGNOLIA — Landon Heslip scored 15 points, and Kentun King had 11 to help the Rudder boys basketball team slip past Magnolia 48-47 on Tuesday in District 21-5A play. Kevin Holmes added 10 points for Rudder (20-3, 2-0), which will host No. 21 A&M Consolidated (14-6, 2-0) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Armory.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County residents buy in on $785M Mega Millions

Brazos County residents took their chances Tuesday night to see if they had any luck in winning the $785 million Mega Millions prize, the sixth largest in U.S. history. Barbara Reed of College Station bought a Mega Millions ticket at the Shell Gas Station on Southwest Parkway East in College Station on Tuesday night. She said she wanted to kill time between errands and stopped to buy $6 worth of tickets. She also participated in July in the Mega Millions and purchased $6 worth of tickets.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Murder suspect in hospital after crashing vehicle during pursuit in Navasota

A murder suspect from Bastrop County crashed his vehicle during a high-speed pursuit Wednesday down Texas 6 in Navasota and then shot himself, according to the Bryan Police Department. Fox 7 in Austin identified the suspect as Raul Anthony Caballero, 22, who was hospitalized after the accident. Caballero is suspected...
NAVASOTA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Three suspected in Tuesday homicide in College Station

The College Station Police Department has targeted three suspects from a homicide that occurred at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. Police obtained security camera footage which showed three masked males carrying firearms knock on the door and force entry into the doorway, which resulted in a shooting.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station police investigating homicide

The College Station Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station, according to the department's Twitter page. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blue Bell announces return of Tin Roof flavor

Brenham-based Blue Bell Creameries announced Thursday that its ice cream flavor, Tin Roof, has returned to store shelves. Tin Roof is described as a vanilla-flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating. The flavor has a new carton design...
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy