Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team rolls with punches to win SEC opener at Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In a game that saw the Texas A&M men’s basketball team comically unprepared to start, the Aggies’ readiness to roll with challenges helped them beat Florida 66-63 in their Southeastern Conference opener. The Aggies (9-5, 1-0) began Wednesday’s game trailing 1-0 after drawing a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Gordon, Garcia adding defensive spark to Texas A&M men's basketball lineup
The fact that Texas A&M guard Andre Gordon and forward Andersson Garcia share initials is not lost on Gordon. In fact, it seems a little more like destiny that the two are now linked in head coach Buzz William’s game plan. Over the last two games, Gordon and Garcia...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Reese's record-setting game lifts No. 7 LSU over Texas A&M women's basketball team
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team had a steller defensive effort early, but seventh-ranked LSU still rolled to a 74-34 victory in Southeastern Conference play Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers (15-0, 3-0) managed only eight points in the first...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 15 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team loses to No. 19 Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — The 15th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 19 Auburn 172-128 on Wednesday at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center. Chloe Stepanek led A&M with victories in the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.60) and 100 freestyle (49.79). Joslyn Oakley (1-meter springboard, 298.80), Abby Grottle (1,000 freestyle, 9:56.29), Charlotte Longbottom (100 breaststroke, 1:02.60) and Olivia Theall (100 butterfly, 53.89) also won events for the Aggies.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Florida Postgame: Tyrece Radford, Julius Marble
Graduate guard Tyrece Radford and junior forward Julius Marble discuss the 66-63 win over Florida. (Jan. 4, 2023)
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 8 Aggie men's swimming and diving team loses to No. 9 Tigers
AUBURN, Ala. — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 9 Auburn 167.5-132.5 on Wednesday at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center. A&M’s Baylor Nelson won three events — the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 36.91 seconds), 200 backstroke (1:45.01) and 200 individual medley (1:48.66). Batuhan Filiz won the 1,000 freestyle (9:10) and 500 freestyle (4:24.62) in his Aggie debut. Andres Puente won the 200 breaststroke (1:58.77), and Jace Brown won the 200 butterfly (1:48.17).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Florida Postgame: Buzz Williams
Head Coach Buzz Williams sits down with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton courtside after the win at Florida. (Jan. 4, 2023)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Three Aggies make D1Baseball.com’s top 100 transfers list
Three Texas A&M baseball players made the D1Baseball.com top 100 impact transfers list this week. The trio includes No. 25 Troy Wansing, No. 45 Hunter Haas and No. 69 Carson Lambert. Wansing is a left-handed pitcher from Purdue. Haas is an infielder from Arizona State, and Lambert is a right-handed...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M officially hires Petrino as offensive coordinator
Texas A&M announced the hiring of Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator in a release Friday afternoon. “I am very happy to add Bobby as our offensive coordinator,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said in the release. “I always had tremendous respect for him as a head coach, offensive coordinator and play caller. He is one of the best minds in college football. Bobby has a reputation for developing players and we are extremely excited to have him on our staff.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
LSU Preview: Sahara Jones, Kay Kay Green
Junior guards Sahara Jones and Kay Kay Green discuss the upcoming road game with LSU before leaving College Station. (Jan. 4, 2023)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder girls basketball team beats Magnolia for first district victory of season
The Rudder girls basketball team beat Magnolia 56-44 on Tuesday in District 21-5A action at The Armory. Rudder improved to 4-15 overall and 1-3 in district. The Lady Rangers will play at A&M Consolidated (11-12, 3-1) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Gym.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local experts to share College Station history during monthly luncheons
College Station’s Parks and Recreation Department invites all ages to learn a little bit more about the heart of Aggieland, with the kickoff of a local luncheon series every third Wednesday of the month at the Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station. For many years, the city’s Historic...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder boys basketball team wins second straight game to open district
MAGNOLIA — Landon Heslip scored 15 points, and Kentun King had 11 to help the Rudder boys basketball team slip past Magnolia 48-47 on Tuesday in District 21-5A play. Kevin Holmes added 10 points for Rudder (20-3, 2-0), which will host No. 21 A&M Consolidated (14-6, 2-0) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Armory.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County residents buy in on $785M Mega Millions
Brazos County residents took their chances Tuesday night to see if they had any luck in winning the $785 million Mega Millions prize, the sixth largest in U.S. history. Barbara Reed of College Station bought a Mega Millions ticket at the Shell Gas Station on Southwest Parkway East in College Station on Tuesday night. She said she wanted to kill time between errands and stopped to buy $6 worth of tickets. She also participated in July in the Mega Millions and purchased $6 worth of tickets.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station author surprises herself by winning international writing competition
Despite suffering a recent rejection in a writing competition, Whitney Whitener challenged herself to take another bite of the apple. Writing on the theme of beauty, the 38-year-old College Station resident defeated hundreds of writers from around the world in the Wild Atlantic Writing Awards of Ireland for flash fiction.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Murder suspect in hospital after crashing vehicle during pursuit in Navasota
A murder suspect from Bastrop County crashed his vehicle during a high-speed pursuit Wednesday down Texas 6 in Navasota and then shot himself, according to the Bryan Police Department. Fox 7 in Austin identified the suspect as Raul Anthony Caballero, 22, who was hospitalized after the accident. Caballero is suspected...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Three suspected in Tuesday homicide in College Station
The College Station Police Department has targeted three suspects from a homicide that occurred at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. Police obtained security camera footage which showed three masked males carrying firearms knock on the door and force entry into the doorway, which resulted in a shooting.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station police investigating homicide
The College Station Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station, according to the department's Twitter page. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blue Bell announces return of Tin Roof flavor
Brenham-based Blue Bell Creameries announced Thursday that its ice cream flavor, Tin Roof, has returned to store shelves. Tin Roof is described as a vanilla-flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating. The flavor has a new carton design...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
