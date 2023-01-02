Read full article on original website
The Ball – “Pepe, Marcano and Uribe have a contract, and that’s what interests me” (FC Porto)
Sérgio Conceição wasn’t worried about having some important players at the end of their contract. As in other years, he ensured that everyone adhered to the bond in effect until the end of the season. Pepe, Marcano or Uribe are captains and are at the end...
Ronaldo wants to take Pepe to victory and guarantee the Spaniards
Marca ensures that Porto’s heartthrob name appears in the first talks between CR7 and the Saudi leaders. On Thursday, the Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to take Pepe to victory. According to the source, the name of the heart of the Porto club appeared in the...
