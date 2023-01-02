ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPMI

MPD: Suspect arrested in Walmart, Paparazzi Club shootings, home invasion

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a suspect has been arrested in connection to both last Tuesday's Walmart SuperCenter shooting, as well as the shooting at the Paparazzi Club in November. 19-year-old Darrius Rowser was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to the shooting at...
WPMI

Bond denied for NYE downtown shooting suspect charged with murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Update:. Thomas Earl Thomas being held without bond under Aniah's Law. Pretrial and preliminary hearing will be on Jan. 12. Mobile Police have made a further arrest in the investigation of the New Year's Eve Shooting arrest in downtown Mobile. Police have identified Thomas Thomas,...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

MPD to offer resources for counseling after NYE downtown shooting

The Mobile Police Department Victim Services Unit is offering free counseling and crisis intervention resources to anyone affected by the downtown New Year Eve’s shooting. The Victim Services Unit has received calls for help from families struggling to cope with the aftermath of the incident and is extending its support to the entire community.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Two high profile suspects in Mobile held without bond under Aniah's Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two high profile suspects in Mobile were denied bond on Friday under Aniah's Law. First, Thomas Thomas, the man police believe opened fire on New Year's Eve in downtown Mobile, shooting seven innocent bystanders and killing a man. Also, Darrius Rowser, who was arrested in connection to last Tuesday's Walmart Supercenter shooting, as well as the shooting at the Paparazzi Club in November.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

MFRD firefighters disciplined after one gets neck tattoo

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two Mobile firefighters are out of a job and another was suspended following complaints that one of the firefighter's tattoos violated the department's policy. Captain Roderick Shoots, who is the president of the Progressive Black Firefighters Association, was terminated. Captain Jason Craig, the association's vice president, was suspended for 30 days. A new hire still in her probationary period, Kay'ana Adams, who has the tattoo, turned to them when complaints were made, and the department investigated them. Now, Adams is speaking out about how she was treated and says she shouldn't have been let go.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

DA files motion to hold Walmart shooter with no bond under Aniah's Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Late Thursday the Mobile County District Attorneys office filed a motion to hold Darrius Rowser in jail with no bond, citing Aniah’s law. Rowser was arrested late Tuesday on charges that spanned three different violent incidents in Mobile in December. One of those incidents...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Annual Lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree Saturday January 14 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is home to Mardi Gras! Join us for the Annual Lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree!. Let the Good Times Roll with some festive Mardi Gras music from "The Juke Box Brass Band" as we Light the Tree to Celebrate the Season!
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Gulf Distributing breathes new life into old Press-Register building in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new company will be laying down roots in the heart of Downtown Mobile. The Mobile Chamber announced today that gulf distributing will be moving into and renovating the old Press-Register building. They'll be bringing more than 200 of their current employees to the downtown area and city officials say the move will help Mobile grow. This project is estimated to cost more than 32 million dollars, which is a pretty penny, but officials say it'll all pay off in the long run.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Salute to our Veterans: 1SG Thomas Trott III

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor 1SG Thomas Trott III who served 27 years in the U.S. Army. Thank you for your service, 1SG Thomas Trott III.
WPMI

Annual resource fair for those experiencing homelessness in Mobile Jan 27

The 2023 annual Homeless Connect event will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at The Grounds, 1035 North Cody Road, in Mobile. Hosted by Housing First, Inc., this one day resource fair has served our neighbors experiencing homelessness in Mobile and Baldwin counties since 2014. Together we have been able to provide vital services, free of charge, to those most in need in our community.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy