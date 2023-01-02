Read full article on original website
WPMI
MPD: Suspect arrested in Walmart, Paparazzi Club shootings, home invasion
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a suspect has been arrested in connection to both last Tuesday's Walmart SuperCenter shooting, as well as the shooting at the Paparazzi Club in November. 19-year-old Darrius Rowser was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to the shooting at...
WPMI
Bond denied for NYE downtown shooting suspect charged with murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Update:. Thomas Earl Thomas being held without bond under Aniah's Law. Pretrial and preliminary hearing will be on Jan. 12. Mobile Police have made a further arrest in the investigation of the New Year's Eve Shooting arrest in downtown Mobile. Police have identified Thomas Thomas,...
WPMI
MPD to offer resources for counseling after NYE downtown shooting
The Mobile Police Department Victim Services Unit is offering free counseling and crisis intervention resources to anyone affected by the downtown New Year Eve’s shooting. The Victim Services Unit has received calls for help from families struggling to cope with the aftermath of the incident and is extending its support to the entire community.
WPMI
Two high profile suspects in Mobile held without bond under Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two high profile suspects in Mobile were denied bond on Friday under Aniah's Law. First, Thomas Thomas, the man police believe opened fire on New Year's Eve in downtown Mobile, shooting seven innocent bystanders and killing a man. Also, Darrius Rowser, who was arrested in connection to last Tuesday's Walmart Supercenter shooting, as well as the shooting at the Paparazzi Club in November.
WPMI
Shots fired in Prichard leave infant and child with glass injuries, suspect on camera
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — The subject seen in the image is wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting incident that occurred at a local convenience store at the corner of Lott Rd and University Blvd Extension on Monday, Jan. 2 between 9 -9:30 p.m. This subject has been...
WPMI
Mobile PD asks for the public's help locating woman accused of hitting women with her car
MO — MPD needs the public’s help locating Jamichal Michell Hall, 20. Hall has been identified as the suspect involved in a physical altercation where she used her vehicle to hit two female victims intentionally. Additionally, Miss Hall has active warrants for assault second degree and assault third degree.
WPMI
"Brought some things to light" Local community leader weighs in on Mobile NYE shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile is a result of gang violence, according to the Mobile Police Department. This news has community leaders weighing in, saying this has been a problem all along and it's been kept in the dark. “It’s a sign...
WPMI
MPD: Man locked people in apartment, threatened to kill everyone with kitchen knives
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Neshota Drive in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject struck the victim, threatened to kill everyone in the residence...
WPMI
Wilmer woman indicted on manslaughter charge in Saraland death of tow truck driver
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Elizabeth Bolling Sprinkle, 59, of Wilmer, has been indicted by a Mobile County Grand Jury on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Jonathan Neesmith. Neesmith, a tow truck driver, was on the shoulder of I-65 in Saraland attempting to load a disabled...
WPMI
MFRD firefighters disciplined after one gets neck tattoo
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two Mobile firefighters are out of a job and another was suspended following complaints that one of the firefighter's tattoos violated the department's policy. Captain Roderick Shoots, who is the president of the Progressive Black Firefighters Association, was terminated. Captain Jason Craig, the association's vice president, was suspended for 30 days. A new hire still in her probationary period, Kay'ana Adams, who has the tattoo, turned to them when complaints were made, and the department investigated them. Now, Adams is speaking out about how she was treated and says she shouldn't have been let go.
WPMI
Firefighters battle blaze at Atmore warehouse facility, railcars carrying sulfur
ATMORE, Ala. (WPMI) — Firefighters from the Escambia County Alabama and Poarch Band of Creek Indian fire Department are battling a fire at the Tiger-Sul Products warehouse on Highway 31. EMA confirms some molten sulfur leaked into into an area creek where it was re-solidified. Multiple agencies responded to...
WPMI
DA files motion to hold Walmart shooter with no bond under Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Late Thursday the Mobile County District Attorneys office filed a motion to hold Darrius Rowser in jail with no bond, citing Aniah’s law. Rowser was arrested late Tuesday on charges that spanned three different violent incidents in Mobile in December. One of those incidents...
WPMI
Annual Lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree Saturday January 14 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is home to Mardi Gras! Join us for the Annual Lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree!. Let the Good Times Roll with some festive Mardi Gras music from "The Juke Box Brass Band" as we Light the Tree to Celebrate the Season!
WPMI
Report: Former running back Peyton Hillis in ICU after rescuing kids at Pensacola Beach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Former NFL running back and University of Arkansas standout Peyton Hillis is reportedly in critical condition after rescuing his kids from drowning Wednesday at Pensacola Beach. WEAR News reported about the rescue on Wednesday. It happened around 11:50 a.m. off of Portofino Drive on Pensacola Beach.
WPMI
Gulf Distributing breathes new life into old Press-Register building in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new company will be laying down roots in the heart of Downtown Mobile. The Mobile Chamber announced today that gulf distributing will be moving into and renovating the old Press-Register building. They'll be bringing more than 200 of their current employees to the downtown area and city officials say the move will help Mobile grow. This project is estimated to cost more than 32 million dollars, which is a pretty penny, but officials say it'll all pay off in the long run.
WPMI
Salute to our Veterans: 1SG Thomas Trott III
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor 1SG Thomas Trott III who served 27 years in the U.S. Army. Thank you for your service, 1SG Thomas Trott III.
WPMI
ADPH: New Omicron subvariant accounts for roughly 40% of cases across the country
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Covid-19 numbers and hospitalizations are heading in the wrong direction. There's currently upwards of 600 people in the hospital in Alabama with Covid, a dramatic increase compared to what it was before the holidays. Now, there's a new Omicron subvariant people need to protect themselves...
WPMI
Annual resource fair for those experiencing homelessness in Mobile Jan 27
The 2023 annual Homeless Connect event will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at The Grounds, 1035 North Cody Road, in Mobile. Hosted by Housing First, Inc., this one day resource fair has served our neighbors experiencing homelessness in Mobile and Baldwin counties since 2014. Together we have been able to provide vital services, free of charge, to those most in need in our community.
