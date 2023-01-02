MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two Mobile firefighters are out of a job and another was suspended following complaints that one of the firefighter's tattoos violated the department's policy. Captain Roderick Shoots, who is the president of the Progressive Black Firefighters Association, was terminated. Captain Jason Craig, the association's vice president, was suspended for 30 days. A new hire still in her probationary period, Kay'ana Adams, who has the tattoo, turned to them when complaints were made, and the department investigated them. Now, Adams is speaking out about how she was treated and says she shouldn't have been let go.

