On Wednesday, December 28th, all of the planets in Earth’s solar system aligned in what many have deemed a fascinating and rare “planet parade.” Fortunately for stargazers, astronomers expect the stunning celestial event to last into the New Year. However, skywatchers and photographers impatient to capture this unusual occurrence have already begun sharing stunning photos of the planet parade online. Take a peek below, and be sure to get outside this weekend and see if you can spot the line-up yourself!

8 DAYS AGO