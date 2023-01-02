Read full article on original website
All planets in the solar system visible in night sky at same time on Wednesday
Every planet in the solar system was visible in the night sky simultaneously on Wednesday, which is regarded by experts as a rare astronomical event. Venus, Mercury, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars could all be seen in that order in the northern hemisphere with the naked eye, starting from the south-western horizon and moving east.
BBC
James Webb telescope: Amazing images show the Universe as never before
It was the $10bn gift to the world. A machine that would show us our place in the Universe. The James Webb Space Telescope was launched exactly a year ago, on Christmas Day. It had taken three decades to plan, design and build. Many wondered whether this successor to the...
20 jaw-dropping images from NASA's powerful new James Webb Space Telescope
Images from NASA's impressive James Webb Space Telescope are changing the way we see the universe — and this is just year one.
Refinery29
January’s Full Wolf Moon Could Reveal Our Deepest Secrets
A full moon occurs when the sun and moon oppose each other in the sky and the glow of the sun bounces off the moon onto earth. They typically represent emotional release, reflection and pause, as well as time to heal. Secrets are revealed, our intuition is heightened, and clarity comes into play when the moon’s illumination exposes all things hidden.
All the Planets in the Solar System Have Aligned
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn can be seen with the naked eye, while Uranus and Neptune can be observed with binoculars or a telescope.
Green comet streaks across the sky in 2023 for first time since Stone Age
This month, skygazers will be treated to a once-in-a-civilization sight: a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) approaching Earth.
A newly discovered comet will be visible in the night sky this month
A newly discovered comet will be visible to stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere in January. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may even be visible with the naked eye due to its brightness. The comet was first spotted last March as it passed near Jupiter. It will pass through the inner solar...
Futurism
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit
One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
WTHI
Look up to see January's first celestial event, the Quadrantid meteor shower
The new year kicks off with the Quadrantids, one of 12 annual meteor showers. The celestial event is typically among the strongest meteor showers and is expected to peak overnight January 3 and 4, according to the American Meteor Society. Sky-gazers in the Northern Hemisphere can best view the shower between the late-night hours of Tuesday and dawn on Wednesday.
It should take another 300 years for NASA's Voyager 1 probe to reach the most distant region of our solar system. Until then, it's cruising through the void between the stars.
Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause in 2012 and is drifting through interstellar space at the edge of our Milky Way galaxy, which has a lot of nothing.
The most distant spacecraft in the solar system — Where are they now?
Humans have sent four spacecraft out of the solar system, with another swiftly approaching the edge of our solar system — and they have a lot to teach us about our place in space.
Thrillist
A Bright Green Comet May Be Visible in the Morning Sky This Month
A recently discovered comet with a green hue is passing through the celestial neighborhood. The bright green comet carries the catchy name C/2022 E3 (ZTF). It was discovered back in March as it passed through Jupiter's orbit. Now, it's approaching Earth and may be in view for stargazers throughout January.
Grapefruit-size fireball from mysterious Oort Cloud could rewrite the history of the solar system
Rocky fireballs like the one that fell over Alberta, Canada last year shouldn't originate from the icy Oort Cloud... but this one apparently did.
LOOK: Stargazers Capture Rare ‘Planet Parade’ in the Night Sky
On Wednesday, December 28th, all of the planets in Earth’s solar system aligned in what many have deemed a fascinating and rare “planet parade.” Fortunately for stargazers, astronomers expect the stunning celestial event to last into the New Year. However, skywatchers and photographers impatient to capture this unusual occurrence have already begun sharing stunning photos of the planet parade online. Take a peek below, and be sure to get outside this weekend and see if you can spot the line-up yourself!
nextbigfuture.com
Hundreds of Nomadic Worlds Within 4 Light Years
New research indicates that tens to hundreds of planet-sized nomadic worlds may populate the spherical volume centered on Earth and circumscribed by Proxima Centauri, and thus may comprise closer interstellar targets than any stellar planetary system. For the first time, there is systematic analysis of the feasibility of exploring these unbounded celestial bodies via deep space missions.
The Universe Is More in Our Hands Than Ever Before
Pity the poor astronomer. Biologists can hold examples of life in their hands. Geologists can fill specimen cabinets with rocks. Even physicists get to probe subatomic particles in laboratories built here on Earth. But across its millennia-long history, astronomy has always been a science of separation. No astronomer has stood on the shores of an alien exoplanet orbiting a distant star or viewed an interstellar nebula up close. Other than a few captured light waves crossing the great void, astronomers have never had intimate access to the environments that spur their passion.
KTVZ
New space missions will launch to the moon, Jupiter and a metal world in 2023
This year promises to be out of this world when it comes to space missions, launches and the next steps in cosmic exploration. In 2023, NASA will kick off a trek to a metal world, a spacecraft will drop off unprecedented asteroid samples on Earth, a historic moon mission will get its crew, and several new commercial rockets could make their launch debut.
Idaho8.com
New image of the Serpens constellation glitters with starlight
Astronomers glimpsed a stellar nursery in a new light, thanks to the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy in Chile. The VISTA telescope, located at the European Southern Observatory’s Paranal Observatory in Antofagasta, Chile, observed the Sh2-54 Nebula in infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye.
A black hole is burping radiation and scientists are trying to find out why
An international collaboration of researchers used observations from the Green Bank Telescope (GBT) to find out more about a supermassive black hole that mysteriously gives out bubbles of radiation, a press release said. Supermassive black holes are often seen at the heart of galaxy clusters in the centers of enormous...
SpaceX rocket launch kicks off ambitious 2023 in space
On the heels of a record-breaking year, SpaceX kicked off the new year with its first rocket launch and landing of 2023. If Elon Musk has his way, this would be the first of nearly 100 launches for the rocket company this year, setting the pace for an ambitious year for private space companies. A […]
