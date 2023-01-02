ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

WCTV

City of Tallahassee asks judge to dismiss Taylor Biro’s federal lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee has asked a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by former Citizens Police Review Board member Taylor Biro. Biro filed the lawsuit last month, claiming her free speech rights were violated when City Commissioners voted to remove her from the board at its December 7th meeting. The controversy surrounds a mug that Biro brought to a board meeting, which court records say featured the message “Abolish Police.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV

The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Public Officials Must Choose Between Jobs Or Office With New Florida Law

A new Florida law is forcing some public officials to choose between their day jobs or holding office. The measure, which took effect over the weekend, prohibits public officials from working as lobbyists while holding public office. It also bars state and local elected officials from lobbying their state agencies or offices for six years after leaving office, up from a previous two-year ban.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

DeSantis to be sworn in for 2nd term Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting set to be sworn in for his second term. He will take oath at the historic capitol in Tallahassee Tuesday, followed by his inaugural address. The ceremony’s theme: “Free State of Florida,” an often-heard catchphrase from the governor’s successful re-election...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —1.2.2023 — DeSantis's "Gladiator" Moment — All Eyes on Tallahassee— Mast, Frost, Eskamani, Moskowitz—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Today is the day that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is inaugurated again, and when he rubs his crushing victory over Florida Democrats in their faces. Gov. DeSantis has taken a few victory laps since the...
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Former Florida police officer sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud

FLORIDA – A former Florida police officer has been ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Jason Scott Carter, 45, a former...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida highway shootings leave unanswered questions

SWEETWATER - Dozens of shooting investigations on Florida Highways led to several people injured & many questions unanswered.Years ago, Florida's Highway Patrol Crime Interdiction Unit launched Operation Safe Highways to help curb the violence but the roadways have seen several bullets and several deaths. Most recently, a woman was injured while driving on I-95. Her Maserati was shot at 30 times, she was hit more than once on her left side.From December 2021 through December 2022, there have been 50 shooting investigations by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. Thirteen happened in Broward County and 37 in Miami-Dade.CBS Miami has reported on several highway shootouts over the years. One week ago we told you about a man arrested and charged after firing a weapon several times outside of a Lamborghini. There was also a shooting on I-95 around Thanksgiving that resulted in the death of a local teacher. Police have not yet found a suspect in the investigation into the Maserati shooting from the New Year weekend.The victim's condition is unknown, but police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
MIAMI, FL
ecbpublishing.com

New fence regulations called excessive

The Monticello City Council has now approved a set of three ordinances that were long in the drafting and that aim to bring clarity, uniformity and consistency to some aspects of the building code. The revised rules, which the council approved on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, specifically address accessory structures...
MONTICELLO, FL
wtxl.com

Second Harvest distribution to take place in Havana

HAVANA, FLa. — A Second Harvest distribution is set to take place in Havana on Saturday, Jan. 7. The distribution will be held at the Havana Community Development Corp., located at 264 Carver Avenue, from 10 a.m. until supplies last.
HAVANA, FL

