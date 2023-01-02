Read full article on original website
WCTV
City of Tallahassee asks judge to dismiss Taylor Biro’s federal lawsuit
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee has asked a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by former Citizens Police Review Board member Taylor Biro. Biro filed the lawsuit last month, claiming her free speech rights were violated when City Commissioners voted to remove her from the board at its December 7th meeting. The controversy surrounds a mug that Biro brought to a board meeting, which court records say featured the message “Abolish Police.”
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV
The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
NBC Miami
Public Officials Must Choose Between Jobs Or Office With New Florida Law
A new Florida law is forcing some public officials to choose between their day jobs or holding office. The measure, which took effect over the weekend, prohibits public officials from working as lobbyists while holding public office. It also bars state and local elected officials from lobbying their state agencies or offices for six years after leaving office, up from a previous two-year ban.
WSVN-TV
DeSantis to be sworn in for 2nd term Tuesday
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting set to be sworn in for his second term. He will take oath at the historic capitol in Tallahassee Tuesday, followed by his inaugural address. The ceremony’s theme: “Free State of Florida,” an often-heard catchphrase from the governor’s successful re-election...
wlrn.org
Following resignation, DeSantis slated to get another appointee on Miami-Dade School Board
Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to get another appointment on the Miami-Dade County School Board, after a member resigned her seat due to a new constitutional amendment that restricts elected officials from also working as lobbyists. Politicians across the state are having to pick between their day job and their...
Perkins committed multiple campaign finance violations, says OIG
Pompano Beach – Broward Inspector General John Scott has found that City Commissioner Beverly Perkins violated Florida’s election laws by “willfully” filing incorrect and incomplete financial campaign reports and failed to report some expenditures in her successful 2020 run for the commission. The reports were filed...
Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch files for re-election
Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch filed for re-election to the Leon County Commission, District 4 Seat, on Tuesday.
communitynewspapers.com
The Move to Roll Back the People’s Transportation Plan is a Slap in the Face to The People
Benjamin Franklin is widely credited with saying that the only things that are inevitable in life are “death and taxes.” Franklin left out the part that politicians will inevitably muck about with taxes, as well. It’s happening here in Miami-Dade as you read this. Prior to 2002,...
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —1.2.2023 — DeSantis's "Gladiator" Moment — All Eyes on Tallahassee— Mast, Frost, Eskamani, Moskowitz—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Today is the day that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is inaugurated again, and when he rubs his crushing victory over Florida Democrats in their faces. Gov. DeSantis has taken a few victory laps since the...
niceville.com
Former Florida police officer sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud
FLORIDA – A former Florida police officer has been ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Jason Scott Carter, 45, a former...
City of Tallahassee warns of utility scam
The city of Tallahassee sent out an alert about a utility scam. The city said in a statement Tuesday that it will not contact utility customers demanding immediate payment.
South Florida highway shootings leave unanswered questions
SWEETWATER - Dozens of shooting investigations on Florida Highways led to several people injured & many questions unanswered.Years ago, Florida's Highway Patrol Crime Interdiction Unit launched Operation Safe Highways to help curb the violence but the roadways have seen several bullets and several deaths. Most recently, a woman was injured while driving on I-95. Her Maserati was shot at 30 times, she was hit more than once on her left side.From December 2021 through December 2022, there have been 50 shooting investigations by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. Thirteen happened in Broward County and 37 in Miami-Dade.CBS Miami has reported on several highway shootouts over the years. One week ago we told you about a man arrested and charged after firing a weapon several times outside of a Lamborghini. There was also a shooting on I-95 around Thanksgiving that resulted in the death of a local teacher. Police have not yet found a suspect in the investigation into the Maserati shooting from the New Year weekend.The victim's condition is unknown, but police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
ecbpublishing.com
New fence regulations called excessive
The Monticello City Council has now approved a set of three ordinances that were long in the drafting and that aim to bring clarity, uniformity and consistency to some aspects of the building code. The revised rules, which the council approved on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, specifically address accessory structures...
Main break leads to release of untreated wastewater near Meginnis Arm Road
According to a report Thursday from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, on Wednesday just after 10 a.m., the city of Tallahassee responded to a main break at 2900 Meginnis Arm Road.
wlrn.org
Broward County tell Sheriff Tony he is out as 911 communications operator
New year, new 911 operators. The Broward Sheriff's Office's agreement with the county to run the area's 911 communication system expired this morning. The county say they will now make plans to transition from BSO to a different organization who will who receive emergency calls and dispatch officers. It came...
WCTV
Science used to catch Idaho murder suspect also used in Tallahassee cold case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The technique using genetic genealogy that lead law enforcement to the suspect in the recent Idaho quadruple murder case also recently led to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case. In the past, DNA that was found at a crime scene needed to be directly...
Man with ties to Mexican cartel sentenced to 30 years in prison after south Georgia meth bust
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — A Florida man who was found to be in possession of about eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a 2019 traffic stop in south Georgia has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, James E. Freitas,...
wfxl.com
Man with ties to Mexican drug cartel sentenced to 30 years after Lowndes traffic stop
A Haines City, Florida, resident with a lengthy criminal history and connections to a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced to prison for possession with intent to distribute approximately eight kilograms of methamphetamine resulting from an I-75 traffic stop in South Georgia. 48-year-old James E. Freitas, was sentenced to serve 360...
wtxl.com
Second Harvest distribution to take place in Havana
HAVANA, FLa. — A Second Harvest distribution is set to take place in Havana on Saturday, Jan. 7. The distribution will be held at the Havana Community Development Corp., located at 264 Carver Avenue, from 10 a.m. until supplies last.
Former Full Sail student accused of threatening mass shooting at FSU
ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge determined Wednesday that a former Full Sail University student is too much of a danger to the community to allow him out of custody. FBI investigators said Sean Albert, 19, was arrested after he posted a threat online about a mass shooting of gay people at Florida State University.
