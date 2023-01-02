ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Disney on Ice returns to Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Disney on Ice is back in Las Vegas this weekend. This time, the skaters are going on a road trip to ring in the new year. Joining us in studio is professional skater, Marcus Mimidis.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas groups host food giveaway for people in need

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several groups from Las Vegas came together to give out food to people in need in the Historic Westside on Thursday. Members of the Vegas Ryderz can-am group teamed up with the city of Las Vegas and Reconciliation Apostolic Ministries to hand out food boxes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Multiple beach clubs to host hiring events ahead of 2023 pool season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Pool season is fast approaching, and multiple beach clubs are looking for some star-studded staff members during their upcoming auditions. DAYLIGHT Beach Club is looking to hire model bartenders, model cocktail servers, promoters, security, and lifeguards ahead of their audition day on Tuesday, January 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bugs Bunny at The Symphony

Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're a fan of live performance-- and "Looney tunes"-- you'll love what's happening this weekend at The Smith Center. Joining me now is George Daugherty, creator of 'Bugs Bunny at The Symphony.'
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

SNHD: Don’t buy food from unpermitted Las Vegas street vendors

Producers behind Las Vegas Strip shows buy entire desert area to create ‘Circus Town’. ‘Tripledemic’ keeps hospitals busy as staff get sick too, Las Vegas Valley hospital says. Boulder City residents see anti-Semitic posters in neighborhoods, parks. Suspect in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas Valley. Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

Las Vegas Bars You Have to Visit At Least Once in Your Lifetime

The traditional experiences in Vegas—dining, clubbing, gambling and partying by the pool—can all be enjoyed with a drink in hand. Alcohol fuels this town and while great new bars are opening every day, the most enduring drink destinations have a reputation for not just booze, but atmosphere, wow-factor and even historical significance. A few even score points with all of the above. So download a rideshare app and get ready to drink your way through Sin City. The following 15 bars offer more than beer, wine or cocktails: they offer an experience that's bound to shape the way you view and appreciate Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Proper Eats Food Hall has opened at Aria and is serving up its curated collection of global eats daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Easy Donuts, Egghead and Wexler’s Deli are operating daily from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Laughing Buddha, Lola’s Burgers, Pizzaoki, Seoul Bird, Shalom Y’all, Temaki and Proper Bar are operating daily from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. More info is available at propereatslasvegas.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local business provides CES coworking spaces

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is helping smaller companies during CES. The Coop is renting co-working space to businesses needing an office or meeting space while in town. MORE ON NEWS 3 | How CES tech can address Nevada drought and water crisis. The owner says working...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Light to moderate rain expected in the Las Vegas valley Thursday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Active weather arrives in Southern Nevada on Thursday!. Rain will likely be in Las Vegas, with the best chance of showers expected between 10 am to 3 pm. Rain totals will be anywhere from around .10" up to .25", according to forecast rain models. Breezes will be out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Entertainers Dream Home with Tropical Resort Style Yard Boasts Strip and Mountain Views in Las Vegas Asking for $3 Million

7 Eagle Knoll Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7 Eagle Knoll Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is truly a private resort located in the prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club and closed to shopping, dining and has easy freeway access. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Eagle Knoll Court, please contact Koby A. Callahan (Phone: 406-210-8097) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Busy weekend once again expected at Harry Reid Airport ahead of CES

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The holidays may be over, but Harry Reid Airport will continue to deal with heavy traffic this week following the return of one of the valley's largest conventions. The airport reported long lines on Wednesday morning at their Uber/Lyft pickup and taxi area as many...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas increases cap on pets allowed in a single household

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas will raise the cap on the number of cats and dogs allowed in a single household to help animal shelters stretched thin by recent animal intakes. City council members voted 4-2 Wednesday to increase from four to six the number...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy