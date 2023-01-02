Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Disney on Ice returns to Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Disney on Ice is back in Las Vegas this weekend. This time, the skaters are going on a road trip to ring in the new year. Joining us in studio is professional skater, Marcus Mimidis.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas groups host food giveaway for people in need
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several groups from Las Vegas came together to give out food to people in need in the Historic Westside on Thursday. Members of the Vegas Ryderz can-am group teamed up with the city of Las Vegas and Reconciliation Apostolic Ministries to hand out food boxes.
news3lv.com
Multiple beach clubs to host hiring events ahead of 2023 pool season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Pool season is fast approaching, and multiple beach clubs are looking for some star-studded staff members during their upcoming auditions. DAYLIGHT Beach Club is looking to hire model bartenders, model cocktail servers, promoters, security, and lifeguards ahead of their audition day on Tuesday, January 17.
news3lv.com
Wynn Nightlife hosting auditions for upcoming summer season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Wynn Nightlife is getting ready to host auditions for their hottest nightclubs. Here to talk about what you need to do to audition is the general manager of XS Nightclub, Alvin Young.
news3lv.com
Bugs Bunny at The Symphony
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're a fan of live performance-- and "Looney tunes"-- you'll love what's happening this weekend at The Smith Center. Joining me now is George Daugherty, creator of 'Bugs Bunny at The Symphony.'
news3lv.com
Production company Spiegelworld buys small town south of Las Vegas for 'circus village'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spiegelworld, the production company behind the shows "ABSINTHE" and "OPIUM," has purchased a small desert town with the goal of turning it into a "circus village." A spokesperson for Spiegelworld says the company will revive the town of Nipton, located about an hour's drive south...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas gentlemen's club unveils world's largest security guard mech at CES
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new bouncer in town. The gentlemen's club Sapphire Las Vegas says it has unveiled the world's largest bouncer, known as Mech "The Bot" Johnson. Club-goers will run into "The Bot" starting on Friday, Jan. 6, in conjunction with CES 2023, according to a publicist for Sapphire.
Fox5 KVVU
SNHD: Don’t buy food from unpermitted Las Vegas street vendors
Producers behind Las Vegas Strip shows buy entire desert area to create ‘Circus Town’. ‘Tripledemic’ keeps hospitals busy as staff get sick too, Las Vegas Valley hospital says. Boulder City residents see anti-Semitic posters in neighborhoods, parks. Suspect in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas Valley. Las...
Thrillist
Las Vegas Bars You Have to Visit At Least Once in Your Lifetime
The traditional experiences in Vegas—dining, clubbing, gambling and partying by the pool—can all be enjoyed with a drink in hand. Alcohol fuels this town and while great new bars are opening every day, the most enduring drink destinations have a reputation for not just booze, but atmosphere, wow-factor and even historical significance. A few even score points with all of the above. So download a rideshare app and get ready to drink your way through Sin City. The following 15 bars offer more than beer, wine or cocktails: they offer an experience that's bound to shape the way you view and appreciate Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Proper Eats Food Hall has opened at Aria and is serving up its curated collection of global eats daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Easy Donuts, Egghead and Wexler’s Deli are operating daily from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Laughing Buddha, Lola’s Burgers, Pizzaoki, Seoul Bird, Shalom Y’all, Temaki and Proper Bar are operating daily from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. More info is available at propereatslasvegas.com.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas approves land purchase for planned parking garage in Arts District
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas has approved a purchase to plans to bring a parking garage to one part of downtown Las Vegas. During the most recent city council meeting on Tuesday, an ordinance for the city to purchase a property located at 201 E. Imperial Avenue was approved.
news3lv.com
Local business provides CES coworking spaces
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is helping smaller companies during CES. The Coop is renting co-working space to businesses needing an office or meeting space while in town. MORE ON NEWS 3 | How CES tech can address Nevada drought and water crisis. The owner says working...
news3lv.com
Light to moderate rain expected in the Las Vegas valley Thursday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Active weather arrives in Southern Nevada on Thursday!. Rain will likely be in Las Vegas, with the best chance of showers expected between 10 am to 3 pm. Rain totals will be anywhere from around .10" up to .25", according to forecast rain models. Breezes will be out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
news3lv.com
Nine week old puppy adopted after being found abandoned at Harry Reid Airport
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A happy ending for a nine-week-old puppy recently found abandoned at a Las Vegas airport. Penny was found alone in a carrier at an airline departure gate earlier this week at Harry Reid Airport. MORE ON NEWS 3 | The Animal Foundation shares update on...
luxury-houses.net
An Entertainers Dream Home with Tropical Resort Style Yard Boasts Strip and Mountain Views in Las Vegas Asking for $3 Million
7 Eagle Knoll Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7 Eagle Knoll Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is truly a private resort located in the prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club and closed to shopping, dining and has easy freeway access. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Eagle Knoll Court, please contact Koby A. Callahan (Phone: 406-210-8097) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
news3lv.com
Busy weekend once again expected at Harry Reid Airport ahead of CES
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The holidays may be over, but Harry Reid Airport will continue to deal with heavy traffic this week following the return of one of the valley's largest conventions. The airport reported long lines on Wednesday morning at their Uber/Lyft pickup and taxi area as many...
news3lv.com
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas unveils new rendering for 'New Year's resolution'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is looking forward to its opening this year. An Instagram account for the venue released a new rendering on Tuesday for its first post, showing the Sphere draped in three glowing red lines. "Our 2023 New Year's Resolution? Unveil,"...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas increases cap on pets allowed in a single household
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas will raise the cap on the number of cats and dogs allowed in a single household to help animal shelters stretched thin by recent animal intakes. City council members voted 4-2 Wednesday to increase from four to six the number...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas increases cap on how many dogs, cats allowed in residences
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to help address the influx of animals being taken in by local animal rescues, the city of Las Vegas has increased its cap on how many dogs or animals are allowed in a residence. The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas housing market falls back to year-ago prices to close out 2022
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas housing market returned to its 2021 prices to close out the year, according to a local industry group. The median price for an existing family home sold this past December was $425,000, the group Las Vegas Realtors reported Thursday. That's down 1.4%...
