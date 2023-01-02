Law prof: Even Twitter Nixed Schiff Censorship Per the latest “Twitter Files,” when Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) demanded Twitter suspend his critics or label their content “misinformation” and reduce their visibility, the platform refused, cheers Jonathan Turley at The Hill. Even “at the height of Twitter’s censorship operations,” it seems, “there were some things even Twitter’s censors” wouldn’t do. Schiff, meanwhile, claims he doesn’t support censorship, yet he “actively” sought to silence “specific critics on social media.” His demands “likely were viewed as more than ‘requests,’ ” since Schiff threatened “legislative action against” these companies. Not only do his actions “show how...

COLORADO STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO