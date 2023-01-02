Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Even Twitter nixed Schiff censorship, putting weed over transit and other commentary
Law prof: Even Twitter Nixed Schiff Censorship Per the latest “Twitter Files,” when Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) demanded Twitter suspend his critics or label their content “misinformation” and reduce their visibility, the platform refused, cheers Jonathan Turley at The Hill. Even “at the height of Twitter’s censorship operations,” it seems, “there were some things even Twitter’s censors” wouldn’t do. Schiff, meanwhile, claims he doesn’t support censorship, yet he “actively” sought to silence “specific critics on social media.” His demands “likely were viewed as more than ‘requests,’ ” since Schiff threatened “legislative action against” these companies. Not only do his actions “show how...
Pres. Biden speaks ahead El Paso trip: ‘Real strain on the border and border communities’
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — President Joe Biden is expected to visit the U.S.-Mexico Border in El Paso for the first time this Sunday. The president is stopping in El Paso ahead of his trip to Mexico City to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. On Thursday ahead of his visit, President Biden […]
Dunleavy announces TikTok ban on Alaska state devices
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy joined his counterparts Friday in banning TikTok from state-owned devices. "Simply put, TikTok poses a clear risk to any network or user it touches," Dunleavy said in his executive order. "National security experts continue to highlight TikTok as a national security concern, including the possibility that the Chinese government may use TikTok to control data collection, influence TikTok's recommendation algorithm, and compromise personal devices." ...
