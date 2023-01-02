ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Even Twitter nixed Schiff censorship, putting weed over transit and other commentary

Law prof: Even Twitter Nixed Schiff Censorship Per the latest “Twitter Files,” when Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) demanded Twitter suspend his critics or label their content “misinformation” and reduce their visibility, the platform refused, cheers Jonathan Turley at The Hill. Even “at the height of Twitter’s censorship operations,” it seems, “there were some things even Twitter’s censors” wouldn’t do. Schiff, meanwhile, claims he doesn’t support censorship, yet he “actively” sought to silence “specific critics on social media.” His demands “likely were viewed as more than ‘requests,’ ” since Schiff threatened “legislative action against” these companies. Not only do his actions “show how...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Dunleavy announces TikTok ban on Alaska state devices

(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy joined his counterparts Friday in banning TikTok from state-owned devices. "Simply put, TikTok poses a clear risk to any network or user it touches," Dunleavy said in his executive order. "National security experts continue to highlight TikTok as a national security concern, including the possibility that the Chinese government may use TikTok to control data collection, influence TikTok's recommendation algorithm, and compromise personal devices." ...
ALASKA STATE

