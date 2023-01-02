Read full article on original website
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
TMZ.com
Three 6 Mafia's Gangsta Boo Dead at 43, Possible Overdose
4:53 PM PT -- Sources connected to Gangsta Boo tell TMZ ... the rapper's death appears to be drug-related. We're told Gangsta was with her brother last night at a local concert in Memphis, and that her sibling started to overdose sometime in the night ... requiring hospitalization. While he...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: Report
RIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time. Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
NBC Miami
Drake, Tekashi 69 Among Rappers Named as Potential Witnesses in XXXTentacion Murder Case
Drake and Tekashi 69 are among a group of hip hop stars who are listed as potential defense witnesses for one of the men charged in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion, court records showed. The rappers are on a defense witness list that was submitted Tuesday for Dedrick...
thesource.com
Defense Team of Man Charged in XXXTentacion’s Murder Names Drake, Joe Budden, and Migos As Witnesses
One of the four men charged with the murder and robbery of XXXtentacion and his defense team has named Drake, Joe Budden, Migos, and Tekashi 6ix9ine as witnesses, according to court documents. According to the Miami Herald, the move is a stunt to create doubt in the case while hinging...
musictimes.com
Remembering Betty Wright: Birthday, Age, Net Worth, Cause of Death, and More Details About Late R&B Singer
Today is what would have been Betty Wright's 69th birthday. Wright, whose real name was Bessie Regina Norris, became one of the most notable R&B singers in the US. She started her career in 1956 and remained active in the industry until her death. As fans remember her on her...
Clive Davis Confirms Whitney Houston’s ‘Teenage Affair’ With Longtime Friend Robyn Crawford
Music producer Clive Davis confirmed the relationship between Whitney Houston and her longtime friend Robyn Crawford. His new film, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, is currently in theaters. Davis spoke with Extra about the new biopic and confirmed the rumor that Houston had a romantic relationship with Crawford....
Gangsta Boo, former Three 6 Mafia member, found dead on front porch of Memphis home
Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, is considered a pioneer for female rap in the 90s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
thesource.com
Mother of Diddy’s New Daughter Revealed to be 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Professional
Diddy is the father of a new baby girl, Love Sean Combs, who was born on Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, California. According to TMZ, the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran. Dana is known as Dana Tee on social media, and she recently removed her Instagram. Dana works in cyber security and is a native of Southern California.
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
Popculture
Rapper Tyler Green Dies From Cancer at 22
Tyler Green, one-half of the Glasgow rap duo Triple01s, died on Dec. 10 following a battle with bone cancer. He was 22. Green, who performed under the name Trigga, was diagnosed with bone cancer last year, but it was not until earlier this month that he told fans about his health battle.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Memphis rapper Big Scarr dies at 22 as Gucci Mane confirms his passing with touching Instagram post
Memphis rapper Big Scarr has died at the age of 22. The musician was reported dead by The Shaderoom on Thursday, and his passing was confirmed by rapper Gucci Mane.
New Details Reveal Punch Was Thrown In Defense Of Quavo On Night TakeOff Died
New details from New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli reveal what happened leading up to the shooting that ended the life of Migos rapper TakeOff. TakeOff died in Houston on Nov. 1. The recording artist, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling during a dice game. Ball had rented the venue for a private event with his uncle, Quavious Keyate Marshall, the Migos member known as Quavo. Ball died at the scene after a fight he was not involved in broke out and shots were fired. Patrick Xavier Clark — a strip club promotor also known as DJ Pat — was arrested on Dec. 1 in connection with the Ball’s death.
thesource.com
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Death Leaves Hip-Hop In Mourning: Drake, GloRilla, And More Pay Respects
The Three 6 Mafia member was undeniably influential within the industry. The excitement of a new year beginning is still wearing off, though the mood became sombre once the hip-hop community heard about the death of Gangsta Boo. She passed on Sunday (January 1), and it’s chiefly suspected that an overdose was her ultimate cause of death.
thesource.com
“Something New” Rapper Granddaddy I.U. Dead At 54
The Hip Hop community is extremely saddened by confirmed reports that 90s rapper Ayyub Cave aka Granddaddy I.U. passed away this morning. He was 54 years old. I.U., a Queens-born/Long Island bred emcee, is best known for his 1990 smash single “Something New”, which features James and Bobby Purify’s classic single hit “I’m Your Puppet”. In the 90s, I.U. also appeared on a few classic Hip Hop albums including Positive K’s The Skills That Pays The Bills and the late Big L’s Lifestylez Ov Da Poor & Dangerous.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'
Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
