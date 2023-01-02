ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

TMZ.com

Three 6 Mafia's Gangsta Boo Dead at 43, Possible Overdose

4:53 PM PT -- Sources connected to Gangsta Boo tell TMZ ... the rapper's death appears to be drug-related. We're told Gangsta was with her brother last night at a local concert in Memphis, and that her sibling started to overdose sometime in the night ... requiring hospitalization. While he...
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: Report

RIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time. Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.
MEMPHIS, TN
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
Popculture

Rapper Tyler Green Dies From Cancer at 22

Tyler Green, one-half of the Glasgow rap duo Triple01s, died on Dec. 10 following a battle with bone cancer. He was 22. Green, who performed under the name Trigga, was diagnosed with bone cancer last year, but it was not until earlier this month that he told fans about his health battle.
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession

T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms

We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Black Enterprise

New Details Reveal Punch Was Thrown In Defense Of Quavo On Night TakeOff Died

New details from New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli reveal what happened leading up to the shooting that ended the life of Migos rapper TakeOff. TakeOff died in Houston on Nov. 1. The recording artist, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling during a dice game. Ball had rented the venue for a private event with his uncle, Quavious Keyate Marshall, the Migos member known as Quavo. Ball died at the scene after a fight he was not involved in broke out and shots were fired. Patrick Xavier Clark — a strip club promotor also known as DJ Pat — was arrested on Dec. 1 in connection with the Ball’s death.
HOUSTON, TX
thesource.com

Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
hotnewhiphop.com

Gangsta Boo’s Death Leaves Hip-Hop In Mourning: Drake, GloRilla, And More Pay Respects

The Three 6 Mafia member was undeniably influential within the industry. The excitement of a new year beginning is still wearing off, though the mood became sombre once the hip-hop community heard about the death of Gangsta Boo. She passed on Sunday (January 1), and it’s chiefly suspected that an overdose was her ultimate cause of death.
thesource.com

“Something New” Rapper Granddaddy I.U. Dead At 54

The Hip Hop community is extremely saddened by confirmed reports that 90s rapper Ayyub Cave aka Granddaddy I.U. passed away this morning. He was 54 years old. I.U., a Queens-born/Long Island bred emcee, is best known for his 1990 smash single “Something New”, which features James and Bobby Purify’s classic single hit “I’m Your Puppet”. In the 90s, I.U. also appeared on a few classic Hip Hop albums including Positive K’s The Skills That Pays The Bills and the late Big L’s Lifestylez Ov Da Poor & Dangerous.
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'

Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...

