What is Title 42?; 5 things to watch as Hobbs takes over Governor's Office; Mesa developments to keep an eye on in 2023

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Nine questions answered about Title 42, the Trump immigration policy the Biden administration wants to end, and what it means for Arizona.

Katie Hobbs will encounter divisive policy debates right away, along with delivering an inauguration speech, State of the State address and budget proposal.

New developments in Mesa include a new internet service, a beach style park, an e-car company headquarters and an expansion of Mekong Plaza.

Today, you can expect it to be cool, with a high near 59 degrees. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low near 47 degrees. Get the full forecast here.

Today in history

  • On this date in 1929, the United States and Canada reached agreement on joint action to preserve Niagara Falls.
  • In 1967, Republican Ronald Reagan took the oath of office as the new governor of California in a ceremony that took place in Sacramento shortly just after midnight.
  • In 1974, President Richard Nixon signed legislation requiring states to limit highway speeds to 55 miles an hour as a way of conserving gasoline in the face of an OPEC oil embargo. (The 55 mph limit was effectively phased out in 1987; federal speed limits were abolished in 1995.)
  • In 2018, Sen. Al Franken formally resigned from the Senate a month after the Minnesota Democrat announced his plan to leave Congress amid a series of sexual misconduct allegations. NBC News announced that Hoda Kotb (HOH’-duh KAHT’-bee) would be the co-anchor of the first two hours of the “Today” show, replacing Matt Lauer following his firing due to sexual misconduct allegations.
  • In 2012, the United Nations gave a grim new count of the human cost of Syria’s civil war, saying the death toll had exceeded 60,000 in 21 months. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton left a New York hospital, three days after doctors discovered a blood clot in her head.

Comments / 9

Robert Gardzi
4d ago

She’s not gonna do anything about the border crimes gonna increase homeless is good. Increase in taxes are going to increase typical Biden clone.

Reply
8
LordHelpUs
4d ago

Title 42 is federal. It's been in place since Trump and been completely ignored since Biden got in office. Hobbs will follow Biden's direction.

Reply
4
KMA365
4d ago

probably going to turn Arizona into a giant EL PASO, better read what's going on there. be safe stay down load up

Reply
7
 

