Bonita Springs, FL

Two men arrested for setting Bonita Springs home on fire

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Two Florida men face multiple charges in connection to a Bonita Springs house fire.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that the men got into a verbal altercation. One of them poured gasoline over the home and the other one lit it on fire.

Orlando Rivera, 63, and Ulysses Rivera, 43, were taken to jail Sunday afternoon.

Orlando faces charges of arson in 1st degree, and three counts of aggravated battery. Ulysses faces charges of arson in 1st degree, three counts of aggravated battery, and one count of aggravated assault.

