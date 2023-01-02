ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

How to watch the 2023 Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah

By Nick Petraccione
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLgeq_0k0eLoGV00

PASADENA, Ca. (WHTM) — In one of the biggest New Year’s Six bowl game clashes this season, No. 11 Penn State will square off against No. 8 Utah in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday (Jan. 2).

LIVE UPDATES: Rose Bowl 2023, Penn State vs. Utah

How To Watch The Rose Bowl

The 109th Rose Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN with kickoff slated for 5:00 p.m. (EST). Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe will be on the television broadcast. Pregame coverage will begin an hour prior to kickoff at 4:00 p.m. (EST).

The Rose Bowl will also be available on ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio.

James Franklin & Kyle Whittingham hold joint Rose Bowl press conference

Prior to the game, ABC will stream the 134th Rose Bowl parade beginning at 11:00 a.m. (EST).

The 109th edition of the Granddaddy of Them All is the last that’s guaranteed to feature the game’s time-honored pairing of Pac-12 and Big Ten teams. The game’s status as a College Football Playoff semifinal next season and the expanded playoff in 2024 has put the future in flux for the sport’s oldest active bowl game.

“If indeed this does become the last traditionally slotted Rose Bowl, it’s a great honor to be a part of that, and we want to do it proud,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

For such a tradition-rich sporting event, this uncertainty is unusual — but not actually unprecedented, as pointed out by Laura Farber, the chair of the Rose Bowl Management Committee.

While the Rose Bowl is a national New Year’s Day institution, kicked off by the famed Rose Parade and continuing to the 2 p.m. kickoff that leads to those famous sunsets, the big game has been played on days other than Jan. 1 — including this year because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday — and featured all sorts of geographical matchups over the decades, particularly in its first half-century of existence when Ivy League squads and Southern powers often made the trip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

