WKYT 27
Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are heading home Friday after wrapping up the first part of the 2023 session of the General Assembly. When they come back in February, many issues remain to be resolved, including income tax reductions, possible legislation to allow medical marijuana, sports betting, reforms to juvenile justice and tweaks to the state budget.
WKYT 27
Kentucky gubernatorial candidates set as filing deadline passes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The field of candidates for the 2023 Kentucky race for governor is set. The deadline to file to run has now passed. Three candidates are on the Democratic ticket in the May primary, including Governor Andy Beshear. The website for the Kentucky Secretary of State shows...
WKYT 27
Adams says Kentucky’s election plan needs some tweaking
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers once again discussed Kentucky’s process for elections. In November, Kentucky lawmakers had some harsh words for state elections officials during a legislative panel meeting. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Michael Adams told legislators of the Kentucky House Elections Committee that the commonwealth’s overall election...
WKYT 27
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
WKYT 27
How the new Kentucky sales tax is impacting local businesses, nonprofits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new law in Kentucky impacts dozens of industries, including photography, personal trainers, and cosmetics. The 6% sales tax went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Dr. Tami Cassis at Cassis Dermatology is not happy about the change. One of the things that made her most...
WKYT 27
Great Health Divide | EKY addiction recovery ecosystem is strong, but gaps, high demand remain
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Before he led Addiction Recovery Care, Tim Robinson was in need of addiction recovery care. “I almost drank myself to death,” Robinson told WKYT’s Garrett Wymer on a recent winter day inside Corbin City Hall. “I was a prosecutor, but I was also a raging alcoholic.”
WKYT 27
Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
WKYT 27
Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the change to the state sales tax. Your first paycheck of 2023 should look a little bit bigger as the state income tax was reduced from 5% to 4.5%. However, some retirees and those on a fixed income won’t experience that break.
WKYT 27
Nelson County man wins top prize of $100,000 on Kentucky Lottery Vegas Scratch-off!
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much better weather is pushing into the region as a cold front pushes off to the east of us. This is ushering in colder air as our active setup looks to continue through the weekend, at least. Another round of heavy rain did hit parts of...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Workweek Forecast | Tracking Spring-Like Weather Early Next Week. Spring-like weather arrives, with strong to severe storms and mild temperatures, as we start the new week. Some could see record-breaking high temperatures on Tuesday. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Spring-Like Storms Arrive Late on Monday. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
