ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are heading home Friday after wrapping up the first part of the 2023 session of the General Assembly. When they come back in February, many issues remain to be resolved, including income tax reductions, possible legislation to allow medical marijuana, sports betting, reforms to juvenile justice and tweaks to the state budget.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky gubernatorial candidates set as filing deadline passes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The field of candidates for the 2023 Kentucky race for governor is set. The deadline to file to run has now passed. Three candidates are on the Democratic ticket in the May primary, including Governor Andy Beshear. The website for the Kentucky Secretary of State shows...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Adams says Kentucky’s election plan needs some tweaking

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers once again discussed Kentucky’s process for elections. In November, Kentucky lawmakers had some harsh words for state elections officials during a legislative panel meeting. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Michael Adams told legislators of the Kentucky House Elections Committee that the commonwealth’s overall election...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the change to the state sales tax. Your first paycheck of 2023 should look a little bit bigger as the state income tax was reduced from 5% to 4.5%. However, some retirees and those on a fixed income won’t experience that break.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much better weather is pushing into the region as a cold front pushes off to the east of us. This is ushering in colder air as our active setup looks to continue through the weekend, at least. Another round of heavy rain did hit parts of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Jason Lindsey's Workweek Forecast | Tracking Spring-Like Weather Early Next Week. Spring-like weather arrives, with strong to severe storms and mild temperatures, as we start the new week. Some could see record-breaking high temperatures on Tuesday. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Spring-Like Storms Arrive Late on Monday. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy