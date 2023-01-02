ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, AL

Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 13-year-old boy in Alabama on New Year’s Eve

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
PIEDMONT, Ala. — A man was arrested in Piedmont on suspicion of shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy on New Year’s Eve, officials say.

The Piedmont Police Department said in a news release that just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, officers, fire department officials and paramedics responded to a call about a person who was shot near the 4000 block of Old Piedmont Gadsden Highway. When they arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a 13-year-old boy dead with a gunshot wound.

Police learned during the investigation that a fight led to a gun being fired, according to WBMA.

PPD identified the suspect as Paul Joshua Baker, 19. He has been charged with murder. PPD said the Calhoun County District Court decided to hold Baker with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

