Bianca Belair’s Cousins Want To Beat Up Alexa Bliss
Bianca Belair has conquered the women’s division of Monday Night RAW, sitting atop of the mountain as the RAW Women’s champion. Belair has put down the toughest opponents in her path, however, her recent rival Alexa Bliss has beaten down the EST of WWE to the point that now her relatives are gunning for Bliss.
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
Ex-WWE star makes return to pro wrestling for new company under different ring name
Mercedes Moné made her debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday after her run as Sasha Banks in WWE came to an official end.
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
Reality Star Dies
There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
The Young & Restless Bombshell That Will Devastate Kyle and Jack — In More Ways Than One
You never know whether you’re going to get the Young & Restless Therapy Hour or Job Swaps of the Rich and Restless when you tune in these days, but I am intrigued to find out what’s really going on with Diane, Tucker, and Jeremy, and took a stab at a theory. Feel free to poke holes in it, it’s all in fun.
WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged
Dominik Mysterio of the WWE announced his engagement on his Instagram page on January 2. Mysterio posted a picture of himself and his significant other, Marie Juliette, holding hands and a ring on her finger. As seen below, Mysterio appeared in a vignette on Monday Night Raw this week. He...
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
Vince McMahon Planning Comeback to WWE to Sell Company, Plans to Elect Himself to Board of Directors
– As previously reported, former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon planned on making a comeback to WWE and return to the company. The Wall Street Journal published a new article today on how McMahon is plotting a WWE return, and his comeback also involves him pursuing a sale of the company. As has been previously noted, McMahon is still the majority owner of WWE.
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Backstage News On Future Plans For The Bloodline
The Bloodline have become one of the most dominant factions in WWE, and even though the group originated on Friday Night SmackDown they’ve been making more appearances on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks. It looks like fans should expect to see more crossovers in the future as Fightful...
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Big Announcement
Over the weekend, billions around the world brought the New Year in with friends and family. For a few, it was an extra special day. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson and his wife, Katelyn, welcome their third child together on New Year's eve. The couple shared a few photos on social...
Dustin Rhodes Announces The Passing Of His Mother
AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced the passing of his mother, Sandra Runnels, in a post on social media yesterday. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added an image holding his mother's hand alongside the heartbreaking news. The announcement came after the 53-year-old tragically disclosed on December 27, 2022, that his mom didn't have long to live following an undisclosed health battle.
Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility”
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey made it to the Dancing with the Stars finale. She and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, came in second place. Their freestyle routine to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago was hot! In the end, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the mirror ball. Val and Gabby became friends […] The post Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.
WWE NXT Star Believes He Can Defeat Roman Reigns
A WWE NXT star believes he can be the one to defeat Roman Reigns. At NXT Deadline, Grayson Waller pulled off the biggest victory of his career by defeating four other competitors to win the first ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge and become the #1 contender for the NXT Championship.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/6/23)
WWE invades the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. – Royal Rumble Qualifying...
WWE Hall Of Famer Says Vince McMahon Was Forced To Acknowledge Cody Rhodes
At WrestleMania 38, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes returned to WWE following nearly six years of being away from the company. During those six years, Rhodes helped build a new promotion in AEW, won titles in AEW, ROH, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and reinvented himself. Rhodes quickly became one of the most popular stars in WWE after his return, and prior to the injury he suffered in June 2022 had remained undefeated since returning.
WWE is seriously considering a heel turn for a top star
It looks like Bobby Lashley could be turning heel soon. In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin). On Monday’s episode of Raw, Damage CTRL was getting ready to head out to the ring and you could see...
