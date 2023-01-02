Read full article on original website
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantomCheryl E PrestonRadford, VA
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Freeze Your Glass Off Fridays at Mountain Lake Lodge where DIrty Dancing was filmedCheryl E PrestonPembroke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball Uses Sizzling Second Half to Put Away Wake Forest
Carolina found the second-half burst it so sorely missed at Pittsburgh last Friday. The Tar Heels shot 60 percent in the final 20 minutes against Wake Forest Wednesday night, outscoring the Demon Deacons 51-41 in the second half to secure the 88-79 win. “Wake Forest is such a good basketball...
247Sports
How did Virginia Tech’s Recruiting Class Stack Up Against the ACC?
In December, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry signed his first full-cycle recruiting class for the Hokies. The Hokies signed 25 prospects with one still technically outstanding (TE Zeke Wimbush who is currently a gray shirt candidate). As a whole, the class was the No. 5 recruiting class in the...
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: David Glenn on the Tar Heels – and the ACC
Aaron chats with David Glenn about UNC basketball, 15 games into the season – and the state of the ACC as a conference. Read David’s latest “Holding Court” column on Chapelboro, a snapshot of the ACC. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Wake Forest: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The UNC men’s basketball team will return to the Smith Center for the first time in 22 days Wednesday night. The Tar Heels will host Wake Forest as they try to bounce back from a loss at Pitt last Friday. Carolina is also looking for revenge against the Demon Deacons, who pounded the Tar Heels by 22 points in Winston-Salem last season.
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Perspective
As we ring in 2023, let’s look back on some past Tar Heel teams. We’ve all played the game of where we were so many years ago. Why don’t we use the round number 10 and attach it to the 2012-13 school year?. Carolina football was just...
chapelboro.com
UNC, Durham Tech Leaders Discuss Measuring Higher Ed Success
For many years, publications have ranked and rated higher education institutions, saying the goal is to better inform people about the value of their education. But after several schools began declining to participate in the latest round of law school rankings by the U.S. News & World Report, more people began questioning their methods.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Starts Replacing Athletics Turf at Cedar Falls Park
A series of turf renovations at one of Chapel Hill’s largest park is temporarily closing its athletics fields. The town government shared a release on Thursday saying replacement of artificial turf across Cedar Falls Park’s multi-use fields is underway. Community groups and athletics teams that use the field were reportedly notified in advance of the closure, which is expected to last six to eight weeks.
WDBJ7.com
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County. “When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was...
wfxrtv.com
Local veteran's home ruined by burst pipe
Vietnam veteran Edward Nichols lost heat on Dec. 23, just before dangerously cold temperatures swept over Southwest Virginia. Vietnam veteran Edward Nichols lost heat on Dec. 23, just before dangerously cold temperatures swept over Southwest Virginia. All the Dirt: How to make your own tools. Why buy tools when you...
wfxrtv.com
Two bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake
The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. Foodie Friday: Empanada Nirvana...
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
chapelboro.com
Date Night: Beard Awards!
After their first trip to the Saltbox Seafood Joint, Brad and Aaron recommend other local spots that have been nominated for James Beard Awards.
chapelboro.com
UNC Health’s Hospitals Experiencing Post-Holiday COVID Surge
COVID-19 cases within the UNC Hospital system are climbing, according to a recent report. Alan Wolf, Director of News for UNC Health, told Chapelboro Wednesday that COVID patients had quadrupled at the health system’s hospitals from about 80 in mid-November to about 320 this month. “Our physicians expect that...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase
At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase. At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Officials expand search area for two men in Smith …. The Virginia Conservation Police...
cardinalnews.org
Danville’s White Mill restoration project began with a tweet
The transformation of a massive riverfront property in Danville all started in 2018 with a tweet. The White Mill, a former Dan River Mills site, has been sitting vacant on the banks of the Dan River for over a decade. Now, the city has partnered with Wisconsin-based developer the Alexander...
WDBJ7.com
Hollingsworth & Vose expanding operation in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Hollingworth & Vose is investing over $40 million to expand its operation in Floyd County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 25 jobs. The funds will be used to add over 28,000 square feet...
WBTM
Bassett Man Arrested After Breaking In and Attacking a Woman
A Bassett man has been arrested after breaking in and attacking a woman that he was in a relationship with. On Wednesday the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at 755 Stultz Rd., Apt. 303, Martinsville, Virginia. Upon arrival, the victim came to the door and spoke...
cbs19news
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
btw21.com
General surgeon joins Sovah Physician Practices
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Kareem Hamdy, MD has joined Sovah Physician Practices and will be operating under Sovah Surgical Specialists – Martinsville. “Dr. Hamdy has practiced in our community for many years and is an asset to the growth of our Surgical Services program,” said Spencer Thomas, CEO, Sovah Health – Martinsville. “He brings extensive general surgery experience and training to the Sovah Physician Practices team, and we are excited to continue providing high-quality care to our community.”
