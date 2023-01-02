ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

247Sports

How did Virginia Tech’s Recruiting Class Stack Up Against the ACC?

In December, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry signed his first full-cycle recruiting class for the Hokies. The Hokies signed 25 prospects with one still technically outstanding (TE Zeke Wimbush who is currently a gray shirt candidate). As a whole, the class was the No. 5 recruiting class in the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: David Glenn on the Tar Heels – and the ACC

Aaron chats with David Glenn about UNC basketball, 15 games into the season – and the state of the ACC as a conference. Read David’s latest “Holding Court” column on Chapelboro, a snapshot of the ACC. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Perspective

As we ring in 2023, let’s look back on some past Tar Heel teams. We’ve all played the game of where we were so many years ago. Why don’t we use the round number 10 and attach it to the 2012-13 school year?. Carolina football was just...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC, Durham Tech Leaders Discuss Measuring Higher Ed Success

For many years, publications have ranked and rated higher education institutions, saying the goal is to better inform people about the value of their education. But after several schools began declining to participate in the latest round of law school rankings by the U.S. News & World Report, more people began questioning their methods.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Starts Replacing Athletics Turf at Cedar Falls Park

A series of turf renovations at one of Chapel Hill’s largest park is temporarily closing its athletics fields. The town government shared a release on Thursday saying replacement of artificial turf across Cedar Falls Park’s multi-use fields is underway. Community groups and athletics teams that use the field were reportedly notified in advance of the closure, which is expected to last six to eight weeks.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wfxrtv.com

Local veteran's home ruined by burst pipe

Vietnam veteran Edward Nichols lost heat on Dec. 23, just before dangerously cold temperatures swept over Southwest Virginia. Vietnam veteran Edward Nichols lost heat on Dec. 23, just before dangerously cold temperatures swept over Southwest Virginia. All the Dirt: How to make your own tools. Why buy tools when you...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake

The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. Foodie Friday: Empanada Nirvana...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
VIRGINIA STATE
chapelboro.com

Date Night: Beard Awards!

After their first trip to the Saltbox Seafood Joint, Brad and Aaron recommend other local spots that have been nominated for James Beard Awards.
chapelboro.com

UNC Health’s Hospitals Experiencing Post-Holiday COVID Surge

COVID-19 cases within the UNC Hospital system are climbing, according to a recent report. Alan Wolf, Director of News for UNC Health, told Chapelboro Wednesday that COVID patients had quadrupled at the health system’s hospitals from about 80 in mid-November to about 320 this month. “Our physicians expect that...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase

At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase. At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Officials expand search area for two men in Smith …. The Virginia Conservation Police...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Danville’s White Mill restoration project began with a tweet

The transformation of a massive riverfront property in Danville all started in 2018 with a tweet. The White Mill, a former Dan River Mills site, has been sitting vacant on the banks of the Dan River for over a decade. Now, the city has partnered with Wisconsin-based developer the Alexander...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hollingsworth & Vose expanding operation in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Hollingworth & Vose is investing over $40 million to expand its operation in Floyd County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 25 jobs. The funds will be used to add over 28,000 square feet...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Bassett Man Arrested After Breaking In and Attacking a Woman

A Bassett man has been arrested after breaking in and attacking a woman that he was in a relationship with. On Wednesday the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at 755 Stultz Rd., Apt. 303, Martinsville, Virginia. Upon arrival, the victim came to the door and spoke...
BASSETT, VA
cbs19news

Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
VIRGINIA STATE
btw21.com

General surgeon joins Sovah Physician Practices

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Kareem Hamdy, MD has joined Sovah Physician Practices and will be operating under Sovah Surgical Specialists – Martinsville. “Dr. Hamdy has practiced in our community for many years and is an asset to the growth of our Surgical Services program,” said Spencer Thomas, CEO, Sovah Health – Martinsville. “He brings extensive general surgery experience and training to the Sovah Physician Practices team, and we are excited to continue providing high-quality care to our community.”
MARTINSVILLE, VA

