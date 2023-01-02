Detroit King’s All-American lineman Johnathan Slack hopes to decide Feb. 1

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – After mowing down defenders for four seasons and winning two Michigan Division 3 state championships, Detroit King’s All-American offensive lineman Johnathan Slack knows what it takes to be successful.

That’s why the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder is taking a cautious approach to choosing a college. The multi-sport athlete has numerous Power 5 offers and remains uncommitted a month away from National Signing Day on Feb. 1.

Detroit King’s Johnathan Slack, preparing for Monday’s Under Armour Next All-America Game, said he plans to make his college decision on Feb. 1. Photo by Jeff Gardenour

“I really just got to get out and get on my official visits before the next signing period,” said Slack on New Year’s Day during the third Under Armour Next All-American practice at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex. “I’m hoping to sign Feb. 1.”

Slack, who committed to Michigan State in February before decommitting from the Spartans in mid-October, said he plans on taking “official visits to Houston, Penn State and probably West Virginia in January.”

As for what will be the deciding factor in his final decision, Slack said: “Really where I can be developed, coached by the best. Go out there, go to a winning program, get better by the players, that’s all that it is, so I can do better in the future.

“It ain’t got nothing to do with the NIL or anything like that,” Slack said. “I’m picking the school that’s going to help me be better for the future.”

Slack put great effort into becoming a success at Martin Luther King High, where he helped lead the Crusaders to back-to-back state championships the last two seasons. King went 10-3 this year, and 13-1 in 2021.

King defeated Muskegon, 56-27, for the 2022 state title. The Crusaders entered the season ranked No. 1 in the High School Football America Michigan rankings.

Slack also participated in track and field while at King, competing in the field events and on the Big Man Relay. He said he wants to major in either sports management or marketing in college.