Champaign, IL

WAND TV

Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois

(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man shot twice on New Year’s Day in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County’s first shooting victim of 2023 is recovering after he was shot twice Sunday morning, and sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help in solving the case. Lieutenant Curtis Apperson with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies and Urbana Police were dispatched to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m., […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign police respond to overnight shooting, third incident since new year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a shooting early Tuesday morning which left one person with a life-threatening gunshot injury. Champaign Police responded just before 2 a.m. to an argument near the corner of Walingford and Neil St. between neighbors that escalated to one neighbor, a 40-year-old man, being shot in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Maroa houses damaged from tornado

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up.  “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again.   Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
MAROA, IL
WCIA

One person dead in Danville fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said one person is dead following a fire on Friday night. Crews received a report of heavy black smoke coming from a building on the 800 block of N. Vermilion St. When crews arrived on the scene, they began extinguishing the fire. The fire department said […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Man shot and killed in Decatur on New Year's Eve identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was shot and killed in Decatur New Year's Eve has been identified. Police were called to the 1000 block of E. Pearl St. around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a man shot. They found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The...
DECATUR, IL
