Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Piper Perabo pushes for John Dutton to ‘get the kiss’ as Luke Grimes reiterates the reason he doesn’t watch the series weekly
It’s Thursday, Yellowstone fans, and while we don’t have a new episode of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama to look forward to this weekend, audiences get to see the continued story of the Duttons of days past in 1923. In addition to the new stories we’re currently indulging in, the Yellowstone cast continues to share insight into their own stories, giving us a deeper look into the characters we know and love in this timeline. Piper Perabo is opening up about kissing John Dutton and people who say Yellowstone is a “red-state series.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’ star Piper Perabo reveals whether she’s team Jamie or team John
Yellowstone‘s Piper Perabo brings Summer Higgins to Paramount’s number-one cowboy drama, and fans have been divided on who she is and why she has a seat at the Dutton family table. Starting as a woman who didn’t see an ounce of good in our family patriarch, she’s grown to see something good in him now, but it wasn’t an overnight change of opinion.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly dish on the greatest Dutton love story as ‘1923’s latest battle sets high stakes for survival
Taylor Sheridan’s growing universe has life or death on the menu in both Yellowstone and 1923, and fans are still reeling from Sunday’s debut of new episodes for both Dutton dramas. As John Dutton took an oath and became Governor of Montana, he changed the trajectory of life for everyone in his family, and the ironic thing is: he did it all for them. To help save his family and keep their name intact, John knew what his next move had to be, and as we’ve said before, it put a larger target on his back than ever before.
wegotthiscovered.com
Wes Bentley says there’s only one way for Jamie Dutton to stay alive in ‘Yellowstone’ and it’s bad news for Beth
This article contains spoilers for season five of Yellowstone. Wes Bentley is Yellowstone‘s Jamie Dutton, and with the conclusion of the midseason finale of season five, he’s got murder on the brain. Of course, with a train station that the Dutton family frequents, murder isn’t unheard of at...
wegotthiscovered.com
Luke Grimes doesn’t want to know how ‘Yellowstone’ ends for a good reason
Yellowstone‘s Luke Grimes isn’t just singing the Dutton family praises these days; he’s crooning his own country music songs and sharing more about both ventures on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Playing an effortlessly swoon-worthy cowboy on Yellowstone, Grimes is just as dreamy without leaning too...
wegotthiscovered.com
Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister
It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise
We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn addresses rumors that Ezra Miller could be the sole survivor of the great DC purge
It would be stating the obvious to say that SnyderVerse supporters aren’t best pleased at James Gunn and Peter Safran almost instantly dismantling the DCU’s original mythology so soon after assuming control as co-CEOs, but the general public’s collective eyebrow has been raised by a report offering Ezra Miller as the potential sole survivor.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ex-DC star Dwayne Johnson retreats to the woods, calls himself a T-Rex, and embraces failure in bizarre video
If you’d dedicated 15 years of your life to a passion project, only to see it go up in smoke at the very first hurdle, how would you react? If you’re Dwayne Johnson, you head deep into the woods for a bizarre video about embracing the nature of failure.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch
As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel’s head and neck finally fuse together as a single entity in ‘Fast X’ trailer tease
If there’s one thing you can always rely on Vin Diesel to do on social media, it’s hype upcoming Vin Diesel projects. While that’s entirely fair and a large part of what such platforms are designed for, it’s refreshing to see the actor and producer reveal a brand new image from this year’s Fast X; a movie that’s actually happening.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Trek 4’ rumor claims the cursed sequel could be resurrected with the director nobody wants
Once again, Star Trek 4 appears to have failed to launch. The long-awaited fourth entry in the Kelvin timeline that began with J.J. Abrams’ 2009’s reboot has been stuck in development hell for years, with the movie burning through multiple scripts, directors, and a fierce contractual dispute over pay between the studio and its stars.
wegotthiscovered.com
Despite claims to the contrary, Dave Baustista’s next movie sure makes it look like he wants to be the next Dwayne Johnson
Not many men would be brave enough to take on Dwayne Johnson, but Dave Bautista is one of them as the Guardians of the Galaxy star has thrown some major shade on his fellow WWE veteran by claiming that he has no interest in becoming the “next Rock” as he instead has ambitions of being viewed as a “good” and “respected” actor. That’s all well and good, but a glance at Bautista’s upcoming projects makes it seem like he might not be so against following in Johnson’s footsteps after all.
wegotthiscovered.com
A grisly prison thriller so violent your limits will be severely tested demolishes the Netflix Top 10
Writer and director S. Craig Zahler may have only helmed three features to date, but he’s already built up a reputation as a master of unflinching violence that’s so brutal you may be forced to look away, with his debut Brawl in Cell Block 99 featuring one of the most heinous scenes you’re ever likely to see.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Hugh Jackman unveils surprise new superhero role as the real origins of Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’ are revealed
A brand new year is upon us, and a bunch of exciting new sci-fi movies and TV shows are already coming our way. First up, Star Wars fans have already got a fresh season of a returning animated series to tuck into, one which could tie into the wider saga, as Hugh Jackman previews his other upcoming superhero project that you probably had no idea existed until now. Last but not least, Mark Hamill spills the secrets of the true beginnings of Luke Skywalker. Let’s dig in…
wegotthiscovered.com
Move over Dwayne Johnson, a vastly superior team has come forward to remake ‘Big Trouble in Little China’
Some movies should never be sequelized, rebooted, or remade – and Big Trouble in Little China is definitely one of them – but that doesn’t mean we haven’t resigned ourselves to the fact it’s destined to happen eventually. Based on the overwhelming negativity to the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ showrunner was very wary of Pedro Pascal’s ‘Mandalorian’ baggage
There’s been a lot of press lately for the highly-anticipated HBO Max show The Last of Us, based on the blockbuster video game. The show’s star, Pedro Pascal, is no stranger to high-profile roles. He’s also the star of The Mandalorian. That fact was something showrunner Craig Mazin was conscious of, but he stressed that this show is very different.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bone-ratting action sequel every bit as good as its classic predecessor decimates the Netflix ranks
A Welshman directing two back-to-back Indonesian action classics is about as unexpected as it gets, but virtually every genre junkie who has an opinion worth respecting will be in firm agreement that The Raid and its bone-crunching sequel rank as two of the finest ass-kicking spectaculars to emerge from anywhere in the world since the dawn of the 21st Century.
Comments / 0