Taylor Sheridan’s growing universe has life or death on the menu in both Yellowstone and 1923, and fans are still reeling from Sunday’s debut of new episodes for both Dutton dramas. As John Dutton took an oath and became Governor of Montana, he changed the trajectory of life for everyone in his family, and the ironic thing is: he did it all for them. To help save his family and keep their name intact, John knew what his next move had to be, and as we’ve said before, it put a larger target on his back than ever before.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO