ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Piper Perabo pushes for John Dutton to ‘get the kiss’ as Luke Grimes reiterates the reason he doesn’t watch the series weekly

It’s Thursday, Yellowstone fans, and while we don’t have a new episode of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama to look forward to this weekend, audiences get to see the continued story of the Duttons of days past in 1923. In addition to the new stories we’re currently indulging in, the Yellowstone cast continues to share insight into their own stories, giving us a deeper look into the characters we know and love in this timeline. Piper Perabo is opening up about kissing John Dutton and people who say Yellowstone is a “red-state series.”
TEXAS STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Yellowstone’ star Piper Perabo reveals whether she’s team Jamie or team John

Yellowstone‘s Piper Perabo brings Summer Higgins to Paramount’s number-one cowboy drama, and fans have been divided on who she is and why she has a seat at the Dutton family table. Starting as a woman who didn’t see an ounce of good in our family patriarch, she’s grown to see something good in him now, but it wasn’t an overnight change of opinion.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly dish on the greatest Dutton love story as ‘1923’s latest battle sets high stakes for survival

Taylor Sheridan’s growing universe has life or death on the menu in both Yellowstone and 1923, and fans are still reeling from Sunday’s debut of new episodes for both Dutton dramas. As John Dutton took an oath and became Governor of Montana, he changed the trajectory of life for everyone in his family, and the ironic thing is: he did it all for them. To help save his family and keep their name intact, John knew what his next move had to be, and as we’ve said before, it put a larger target on his back than ever before.
MONTANA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Luke Grimes doesn’t want to know how ‘Yellowstone’ ends for a good reason

Yellowstone‘s Luke Grimes isn’t just singing the Dutton family praises these days; he’s crooning his own country music songs and sharing more about both ventures on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Playing an effortlessly swoon-worthy cowboy on Yellowstone, Grimes is just as dreamy without leaning too...
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
GEORGIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise

We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn addresses rumors that Ezra Miller could be the sole survivor of the great DC purge

It would be stating the obvious to say that SnyderVerse supporters aren’t best pleased at James Gunn and Peter Safran almost instantly dismantling the DCU’s original mythology so soon after assuming control as co-CEOs, but the general public’s collective eyebrow has been raised by a report offering Ezra Miller as the potential sole survivor.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch

As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
wegotthiscovered.com

Despite claims to the contrary, Dave Baustista’s next movie sure makes it look like he wants to be the next Dwayne Johnson

Not many men would be brave enough to take on Dwayne Johnson, but Dave Bautista is one of them as the Guardians of the Galaxy star has thrown some major shade on his fellow WWE veteran by claiming that he has no interest in becoming the “next Rock” as he instead has ambitions of being viewed as a “good” and “respected” actor. That’s all well and good, but a glance at Bautista’s upcoming projects makes it seem like he might not be so against following in Johnson’s footsteps after all.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Hugh Jackman unveils surprise new superhero role as the real origins of Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’ are revealed

A brand new year is upon us, and a bunch of exciting new sci-fi movies and TV shows are already coming our way. First up, Star Wars fans have already got a fresh season of a returning animated series to tuck into, one which could tie into the wider saga, as Hugh Jackman previews his other upcoming superhero project that you probably had no idea existed until now. Last but not least, Mark Hamill spills the secrets of the true beginnings of Luke Skywalker. Let’s dig in…
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Last of Us’ showrunner was very wary of Pedro Pascal’s ‘Mandalorian’ baggage

There’s been a lot of press lately for the highly-anticipated HBO Max show The Last of Us, based on the blockbuster video game. The show’s star, Pedro Pascal, is no stranger to high-profile roles. He’s also the star of The Mandalorian. That fact was something showrunner Craig Mazin was conscious of, but he stressed that this show is very different.
wegotthiscovered.com

A bone-ratting action sequel every bit as good as its classic predecessor decimates the Netflix ranks

A Welshman directing two back-to-back Indonesian action classics is about as unexpected as it gets, but virtually every genre junkie who has an opinion worth respecting will be in firm agreement that The Raid and its bone-crunching sequel rank as two of the finest ass-kicking spectaculars to emerge from anywhere in the world since the dawn of the 21st Century.

Comments / 0

Community Policy