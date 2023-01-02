ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Chief Justice Roberts seemingly compares the Supreme Court's tumultuous year to Brown v. Board of Education aftermath, stressing 'the importance of rule by law instead of by mob'

By Kelsey Neubauer
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Chief Justice John Roberts compared this year to the aftermath of Brown v. Board of education.

Andrew Harnik/AFP via Getty Images

  • Chief Justice John Roberts dedicated his 2022 year-end report to calling out threats against judges.
  • He said that the courts cannot do their job if they do not feel safe.
  • This comes after a tumultuous year for the court after it overturned Roe v. Wade this summer.

In his annual year-end report , Chief Justice John Roberts said that the threats of violence that judges faced in the aftermath of Brown vs. Board of Education should be a lesson in the "importance of rule by law instead of by mob."

This comes amid threats of violence to Supreme Court justices throughout the year, including a threat to Justice Brett Kavanaugh , and public dismay over several decisions made by the courts.

It also comes as many Americans are reeling from the aftermath of one of those decisions, Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned Roe v. Wade, a 1973 ruling that protected the right to abortion for half a century. The ripple effects included a 10-year-old girl having to go out of state for an abortion after she was denied one in her home state, and for women seeking life-saving medical care in the case of ectopic pregnancies.

Most of Robert's written statement in the report this year recounted the 1954 case in which the Supreme Court overturned Plessy v. Ferguson — a case enshrining states' rights to implement segregation based on race — and desegregated schools.

Robert Davies — an Arkansas Judge who ruled against the Governor of Arkansas's decision to order the Arkansas National Guard to block the entry of nine Black children into a Little Rock school — faced threats of physical violence, according to Roberts, but there were many people that stood by him.

"The law requires every judge to swear an oath to perform his or her work without fear or favor, but we must support judges by ensuring their safety," he said in the report. "A judicial system cannot and should not live in fear."

Correction, Jan. 2, 2023: an earlier version of this article misstated the year Brown v. Board was decided. The year the case was decided was 1954, not 1957.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 418

disc spinner
4d ago

Your court needs ethics reform. When a judges wife advocates for the overthrow of an elected official you have a major problem. When judges can take monies, trips and make political speeches you have a problem. When judges lie to the congress you have a problem.

Reply(44)
183
Time to Indict TRUMP
4d ago

the Supreme Court should be protecting and expanding the rights of American citizens whether their white heterosexual and Christian or gay black and muslim! and that's not what this court is about now it's not about protecting and expanding the rights of American citizens it's about expanding white Christians seepage and their Bible seeping into our government more and more, and more discrimination against minorities. white Christian nationalism has infested the Supreme Court

Reply(33)
128
Mark Dunlap
4d ago

I would have a lot more respect for "the rule of law" that the Supreme Court hands down if it weren't for the fact that when I read many Court opinions, I see logical fallacies, unreasonable legal reasoning, hypocrisy, and even some flat-out falsehoods. I would have more respect for the Court if it were to bury "substantive due process" once and for all. In the meantime, I would be fully supportive of the legislative and executive branches of the federal government exercising some of their powers to check the judicial branch.

Reply(3)
56
