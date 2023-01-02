ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Trying to get rid of your Christmas tree? Try feeding it to goats.

By Mikayla Newton
 4 days ago

MT. AIRY, Md. (DC News Now) — Now that the holidays are over, there are several ways you can get rid of your Christmas tree. One of the less traditional options? Feeding it to goats.

Missy Saul and her husband David started Farm Sweet Farm, Inc., a farm animal rescue, about 5 years ago.

It currently sits on 3 1/2 acres of land.

They said feeding Christmas trees to the goats is something they started doing a year ago, and they have found that this practice is beneficial to the goats.

“The goats just love them. The pine needles are… full of antioxidants, minerals, they’re a natural dewormer for them for the winter, so they’re great for the goats,” said Missy Saul. “Plus you get rid of your tree, so it’s a win-win.”

Frederick County kicks off 275th Anniversary Year on New Year’s Eve

Frederick County has a drop-off and recycling program that turns trees into mulch, but feeding them to the goats provides nutrients that the animals need.

Missy Saul said that the farm takes trees that are still green and that never had any tinsel used on them. The farm takes any type of pine tree.

Residents can schedule a time to drop them off or feed them to the goats themselves.

