ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 11, Day: 28, Year: 48. (Month: eleven; Day: twenty-eight; Year: forty-eight) Copyright...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Bill would cap monthly insulin costs in Nebraska to $100

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would take a page from some other states and the federal government by capping the monthly cost of insulin in the state. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Jim Pillen sworn in as 41st governor of Nebraska

Gov. Jim Pillen pledged Thursday to pursue "transformational tax change" and a restructuring of the state's school aid formula in order to spread more state funding assistance across Nebraska during an inaugural address that extolled conservative government. "We expect low taxes, carefully controlled spending, transparency and accountability," Pillen said. "Great...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Multiple delays stall progress on Nebraska's $335 million economic recovery effort

Multiple delays have slowed the progress on a high-budget effort to aid underserved areas of Nebraska, reducing the time lawmakers have to complete an accompanying bill. The $335 million project, approved during the 2022 legislative session, still has the majority of its funding — about $250 million — left unallocated. It's up to lawmakers to pass a bill in the new session to allocate the remaining money.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Transgender woman convicted of killing ex-girlfriend executed in Missouri

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
MISSOURI STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Jim Paloucek: Resolutions for state's leaders

In considering today’s opening of the 2023 session of the Nebraska Legislature, one ponders the effectiveness of making New Year’s resolutions for others — specifically elected officials. It is hard to imagine that the success rate could be much worse than for our own about losing weight and getting more exercise. So here goes.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the Editor: Secret ballot rule dates to beginning of Unicam

Secret ballot rule dates to beginning of Unicameral. The North Platte Telegraph published an editorial regarding the history of the secret ballot vote in the Nebraska Legislature that has a factual inaccuracy. The editorial “Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders” (Telegraph, Jan. 1) states, “Senators are expected to...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy