North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:

Month: 11, Day: 28, Year: 48

(Month: eleven; Day: twenty-eight; Year: forty-eight)
North Platte Telegraph
Bill would cap monthly insulin costs in Nebraska to $100
Bill would cap monthly insulin costs in Nebraska to $100

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would take a page from some other states and the federal government by capping the monthly cost of insulin in the state.
North Platte Telegraph
Backers of Nebraska consumption tax amend proposal, launch petition drive for 2024 ballot
LINCOLN — Backers of a dramatic change in state taxation announced changes to their proposal on Thursday as they launched a petition drive to place a “consumption” tax plan before Nebraska voters in 2024. Speakers at a press conference said that a tax on consumption would fix...
North Platte Telegraph
Things to watch for as Nebraska Legislature opens 90-day session on Wednesday
Things to watch for as Nebraska Legislature opens 90-day session on Wednesday

LINCOLN — The 2023 session of the Nebraska Legislature opens Wednesday, and Day 1 will set the tone for a 90-day session focused on adopting a new, two-year budget and deciding how to use a record-high surplus of funds.
North Platte Telegraph
Jim Pillen sworn in as 41st governor of Nebraska
Jim Pillen sworn in as 41st governor of Nebraska

Gov. Jim Pillen pledged Thursday to pursue "transformational tax change" and a restructuring of the state's school aid formula in order to spread more state funding assistance across Nebraska during an inaugural address that extolled conservative government.

"We expect low taxes, carefully controlled spending, transparency and accountability," Pillen said.
North Platte Telegraph
Multiple delays stall progress on Nebraska's $335 million economic recovery effort
Multiple delays have slowed the progress on a high-budget effort to aid underserved areas of Nebraska, reducing the time lawmakers have to complete an accompanying bill. The $335 million project, approved during the 2022 legislative session, still has the majority of its funding — about $250 million — left unallocated. It's up to lawmakers to pass a bill in the new session to allocate the remaining money.
North Platte Telegraph
Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
See the counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years.
North Platte Telegraph
Choosing a new speaker, secret ballots among decisions awaiting Nebraska Legislature as it returns
Choosing a new speaker, secret ballots among decisions awaiting Nebraska Legislature as it returns

The Legislature launches its 2023 session Wednesday with change in the air. New leadership in both the legislative and executive branches of state government; 16 new senators ready to take the oath of office. And looming on the horizon is a proposal to change the selection of legislative leaders.
North Platte Telegraph
State seeks to freeze assets of Nebraska investor at center of $44M bank fraud investigation
The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance has moved to freeze the assets of a group of companies and two investment funds at the center of an investigation into an alleged bank fraud described as potentially one of the biggest in state history. Late Wednesday, Lancaster County District Judge Ryan...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska’s Ben Sasse looking forward to shaping ‘future of work’ at Florida
Nebraska's Ben Sasse looking forward to shaping 'future of work' at Florida

LINCOLN — Ben Sasse told Nebraskans when he first ran for office in 2013 that he would not be a Senate lifer. But the two-term U.S. senator did not expect to leave so soon, he said Wednesday. The former president of Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, said he was...
North Platte Telegraph
Transgender woman convicted of killing ex-girlfriend executed in Missouri
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
North Platte Telegraph
Jim Paloucek: Resolutions for state's leaders
Jim Paloucek: Resolutions for state's leaders

In considering today's opening of the 2023 session of the Nebraska Legislature, one ponders the effectiveness of making New Year's resolutions for others — specifically elected officials. It is hard to imagine that the success rate could be much worse than for our own about losing weight and getting more exercise. So here goes.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Secret ballot rule dates to beginning of Unicam
Letter to the Editor: Secret ballot rule dates to beginning of Unicam

Secret ballot rule dates to beginning of Unicameral. The North Platte Telegraph published an editorial regarding the history of the secret ballot vote in the Nebraska Legislature that has a factual inaccuracy. The editorial "Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders" (Telegraph, Jan. 1) states, "Senators are expected to...
North Platte Telegraph
Watch Now: Cleanup underway after storm slams California, and more of today's top videos
Excessive rain, heavy snow and landslides have struck California, how Ukrainian soldiers are relaxing between battles, and more of today's top videos. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
