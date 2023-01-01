ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Citywide boil water advisory issued in Spa City

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many Saratoga Springs residents experienced changes in their water pressure heading into the new year, after a water main break on Excelsior Avenue. The break happened early New Year’s Day, forcing the Department of Health to issue a precautionary citywide boil water advisory. It went into effect Sunday.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
foothillsbusinessdaily.com

Springs water main: Emergency communications to be reconsidered.

The announcement that a water main break in Saratoga Springs affecting a large swath of the city and, later, that a “boil water advisory” had been issued was announced by three different departments — Public Works, Public Safety and the Mayor’s office — with people from each department handling the communications.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Two EmUrgentCare locations reopen in Capital Region

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two EmUrgentCare locations in the Capital Region reopened after being temporarily closed. A.P.P Supervisor Cindy Coons said both the Glenville and Guilderland offices were able to reopen after scheduling and staff issues were resolved. The reopening provided much-needed increased access to care as respiratory illnesses like the flu, COVID and RSV […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
WNYT

New Salon opens in Saratoga County

There’s a new salon in Saratoga County, Shear Gold Salon. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. The salon is located right on Saratoga Lake, and Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Medic 3 taken out of nighttime service in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Troy Firefighters, one of the nighttime ambulances (Medic 3) was taken out of service on December 30, 2022. There will now be three nighttime ambulances in service instead of four. Troy Firefighters say via their Facebook page that calls have increased by “approximately” 1,200, roughly 100 per month.
TROY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Great Sacandaga campground approved

The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
MAYFIELD, NY
saratogaliving.com

Haute Property: Trojanski Builders’ Secluded Saratoga Mansion

The dream of living in a mansion in the woods while still within Saratoga Springs city limits isn’t just a fantasy. For a cool $3.5 million, it could be a reality. “What’s not to love about this home?” says Rebekah O’Neil, the Howard Hanna real estate agent for 21 Rose Terrace, a modern farmhouse-style dream home located just beyond Wilton Mall. Custom designed by Saratoga-based Trojanski Builders, the three-story home (ready for winter with amenities such as radiant heat) has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and recently went on the market. “In addition to the indoor heated lap pool, I love the outdoor entertainment area for spring and summer, and the basement for fall and winter entertainment,” O’Neil says. “This house was made for hosting events and entertaining small or large crowds.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Hundreds race in Saratoga Springs to kick off 2023

People from all over the Capital Region started the new year off in a healthy way – with a race. The First Day 5k took place Sunday in Saratoga Springs. People started out on the north side of Broadway and finished the 3.1 mile run on Maple Avenue. With...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
foothillsbusinessdaily.com

People came and stayed for the Saratoga New Year's Fest

Hotels might not have been completely full, but the weekend of New Year’s Eve and the new Saratoga New Year’s Fest was a success none-the-less. This is according to hospitality leaders and other officials who ran the music festival that brought in original acts such as the Cowboy Junkies, the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, the Peter Parcek Band and others.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Boats back on Mohawk searching for Samantha Humphrey

Search crews were called to the Mohawk River Monday afternoon, in connection with the search for Samantha Humphrey. State police confirmed with NewsChannel 13 they were asked to search the area Monday at the request of Schenectady Police. NewsChannel 13 asked if this was a routine search, or something more,...
SCHENECTADY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy