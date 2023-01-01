Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
Boil water advisory lifted in Saratoga Springs
The boil water advisory placed in Saratoga Springs on Sunday has officially been lifted. Many Saratoga Springs residents experienced changes in their water pressure heading into the new year, after a water main break on Excelsior Avenue.
Citywide boil water advisory issued in Spa City
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many Saratoga Springs residents experienced changes in their water pressure heading into the new year, after a water main break on Excelsior Avenue. The break happened early New Year’s Day, forcing the Department of Health to issue a precautionary citywide boil water advisory. It went into effect Sunday.
Spa City schools open amid citywide water woes
It will be business as usual for Saratoga Springs City Schools coming out of the holiday recess, despite a water main break forcing citywide boil advisories to start the new year.
Cleaning the closet? The Collar City wants your clothes
The new year marks a time to re-establish or create new habits. If you're getting ready to clean out your closet, the Collar City offers a textile reuse and recycling program that can help clear the clutter.
Springs water main: Emergency communications to be reconsidered.
The announcement that a water main break in Saratoga Springs affecting a large swath of the city and, later, that a “boil water advisory” had been issued was announced by three different departments — Public Works, Public Safety and the Mayor’s office — with people from each department handling the communications.
Two EmUrgentCare locations reopen in Capital Region
GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two EmUrgentCare locations in the Capital Region reopened after being temporarily closed. A.P.P Supervisor Cindy Coons said both the Glenville and Guilderland offices were able to reopen after scheduling and staff issues were resolved. The reopening provided much-needed increased access to care as respiratory illnesses like the flu, COVID and RSV […]
New Salon opens in Saratoga County
There’s a new salon in Saratoga County, Shear Gold Salon. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. The salon is located right on Saratoga Lake, and Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.
Montgomery County Sheriff searching for tire dumper
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is reporting of 14 tires that were found dumped on Cranes Hollow Road in Amsterdam, and are currently searching for the person or person(s) responsible.
Free venison program in Montgomery County
The Montgomery County Office for Aging, Inc. is offering roughly five pounds of free venison to those in need who live in Montgomery County. The program is limited to veterans of all ages and people aged 60 or older.
Medic 3 taken out of nighttime service in Troy
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Troy Firefighters, one of the nighttime ambulances (Medic 3) was taken out of service on December 30, 2022. There will now be three nighttime ambulances in service instead of four. Troy Firefighters say via their Facebook page that calls have increased by “approximately” 1,200, roughly 100 per month.
New restaurant moving into Cohoes’ Van Schaick Country Club
A new restaurant is set to move into the Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes. This comes after Max410 announced it was moving out of the space and relocating to the former Waters Edge Lighthouse location in Glenville.
Great Sacandaga campground approved
The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
Haute Property: Trojanski Builders’ Secluded Saratoga Mansion
The dream of living in a mansion in the woods while still within Saratoga Springs city limits isn’t just a fantasy. For a cool $3.5 million, it could be a reality. “What’s not to love about this home?” says Rebekah O’Neil, the Howard Hanna real estate agent for 21 Rose Terrace, a modern farmhouse-style dream home located just beyond Wilton Mall. Custom designed by Saratoga-based Trojanski Builders, the three-story home (ready for winter with amenities such as radiant heat) has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and recently went on the market. “In addition to the indoor heated lap pool, I love the outdoor entertainment area for spring and summer, and the basement for fall and winter entertainment,” O’Neil says. “This house was made for hosting events and entertaining small or large crowds.”
Albany shelter provides update on twice-abused dog
After Chance, an 8-year-old puppy, was brought to Out of the Pits in horrific condition late last month, the nonprofit found him a foster family.
Hundreds race in Saratoga Springs to kick off 2023
People from all over the Capital Region started the new year off in a healthy way – with a race. The First Day 5k took place Sunday in Saratoga Springs. People started out on the north side of Broadway and finished the 3.1 mile run on Maple Avenue. With...
Couple opens Building Kidz preschool in Queensbury
A national preschool that introduces performing arts into learning to enhance whole child development, Building Kidz School, is opening a Luzerne Road location. This will be the school's first location in New York State.
People came and stayed for the Saratoga New Year's Fest
Hotels might not have been completely full, but the weekend of New Year’s Eve and the new Saratoga New Year’s Fest was a success none-the-less. This is according to hospitality leaders and other officials who ran the music festival that brought in original acts such as the Cowboy Junkies, the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, the Peter Parcek Band and others.
Police identify fatality in Wilton tree worker accident
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a fatal work accident as Eric LaRue, 57, from the Town of Providence. LaRue fell to the ground from a tree on Mt. McGregor Road on December 28, 2022.
Boats back on Mohawk searching for Samantha Humphrey
Search crews were called to the Mohawk River Monday afternoon, in connection with the search for Samantha Humphrey. State police confirmed with NewsChannel 13 they were asked to search the area Monday at the request of Schenectady Police. NewsChannel 13 asked if this was a routine search, or something more,...
Wilton woman overcomes 27 years of smoking
Turning 40 was a milestone for Kate D., as it marked the start of a tobacco-free journey.
