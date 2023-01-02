Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado women’s basketball falls to Montana State by double digits
UNC (8-6, 1-2 Big Sky) fell to Montana State (9-6, 2-1 Big Sky) in a 61-40 blowout on the road. For the second straight game, the Bears recorded their lowest offensive output of the season. It started from the beginning, too, getting down by 12-3 early. Junior Hannah Simental recorded...
Fort Morgan Times
Smiley: ‘All options are on the table’ after disastrous, 77-56, loss to Montana State
UNC (5-10, 0-3 Big Sky) continued its skid in a rough, 77-56, home loss to Montana State (9-7, 2-1 Big Sky). It was the second-lowest scoring game of the season, behind the season opener at Houston. The Bears never led. “Tonight was an absolute disaster,” said head coach Steve Smiley....
Huge improvement in Colorado drought, thanks to recent snows
COLORADO, USA — All of that recent snow is making a big difference. Feet upon feet of snow pounded the mountains in the last 10 days, and coupled with a significant late December Front Range snowstorm, Colorado's drought situation is markedly better than what it was just a few weeks ago.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Colorado For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Centennial State!
Best places for spaghetti in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for spaghetti in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Westword
Ten Colorado Rappers to Watch in 2023
Colorado's hip-hop scene has long been overlooked, but those who have ventured out into the community know about the diverse talent the state has to offer. There's no shortage of exceptional MCs, and more are consistently cropping up. In the tradition of XXL's Freshman Class, we've assembled a list of ten Colorado-based hip-hop acts who are about to make big moves in 2023. Each of these artists has yet to release a debut full-length project, so add them to your playlist now, and one day you'll be able to say you knew them before they were famous.
KDVR.com
UNC president's son dies in avalanche
Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
Soapy Smith: Denver's First Mob Boss
Long before Al Capone ran his criminal enterprise in Chicago, Jefferson Randolph "Soapy" Smith established himself as the crime boss of Denver. Born in 1860, Smith came from a wealthy plantation family in Georgia who had gone bust following the Civil War and relocated to Texas. As a boy he had been highly educated, able to quote from the Greek and Roman classics. However, broke and desperate, Smith eventually got a job as a cowboy. He quickly learned that cowboys didn't change their clothes often and went months without a bath. Since he was low in seniority, he had to wait for the other cowboys to bathe before he could wash in their filthy water.
kubcgold.com
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years
Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
Longstanding T.J.Maxx Closing in Denver, Colorado
As 2023 begins, the 16th Street Mall in Denver loses two big Chains; McDonald's and T.J.Maxx. Denver 7 reports, "Denver's 16th Street Mall is losing two big chains as 2023 begins, with McDonald’s permanently closing on New Year’s Eve and TJ Maxx set to close Jan. 14. This comes as city leaders and the Downtown Denver Partnership continue several initiatives aimed at returning business activity to pre-pandemic levels."
Colorado city among 'loneliest' places to live in America
A recent data analysis released by ChamberofCommerce.org took a look at America's loneliest major cities, with criteria based on the local share of one-person households. One place in Colorado made the cut to be ranked among the top 30 'loneliest' spots around the nation. Ranking 27th of more than 170...
Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated
Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years. "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water. For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
Homicide suspect arrested in Indiana driving victim’s car
The Wheat Ridge Police Department says a person driving the vehicle of a gas station owner who was attacked, shot and killed on Thursday night was arrested in Indiana.
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
Decades-Old McDonald's Permanently Closes - Outlet in Colorado Shutters
McDonald's in the 16th Street Mall permanently closed on Dec 31. "Dear valued guests. Thank you for your loyalty and business with our company. Unfortunately, we will be permanently closing this location on December 31, 2022 at 4 p.m. Sincerely, McDonald's,"
Arapahoe Sheriff's Training Academy graduates first class of 24
(Centennial, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy celebrated the first class of recruits graduating from the 23-week program last month. The Colorado Department of Law’s Peace Officers Standards and Training unit approved the academy in June to allow the agency the same standards as neighboring Douglas County.
Train collides with vehicle near Boulder, resulting in hospitalization
According to Mountain View Fire Rescue, a vehicle collided with a car northwest of Boulder on Wednesday evening. While the exact time of the accident wasn't noted, details were released at 6 PM. Images from the scene show heavy damage to the vehicle, with the trunk of the car destroyed....
KKTV
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert in the State of Colorado on Tuesday. At about noon a missing poster for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil was shared. Vigil was last seen in Denver on Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Ct. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.
Comments / 0