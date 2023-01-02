ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westword

Ten Colorado Rappers to Watch in 2023

Colorado's hip-hop scene has long been overlooked, but those who have ventured out into the community know about the diverse talent the state has to offer. There's no shortage of exceptional MCs, and more are consistently cropping up. In the tradition of XXL's Freshman Class, we've assembled a list of ten Colorado-based hip-hop acts who are about to make big moves in 2023. Each of these artists has yet to release a debut full-length project, so add them to your playlist now, and one day you'll be able to say you knew them before they were famous.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

UNC president's son dies in avalanche

Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
DENVER, CO
Rick Zand

Soapy Smith: Denver's First Mob Boss

Long before Al Capone ran his criminal enterprise in Chicago, Jefferson Randolph "Soapy" Smith established himself as the crime boss of Denver. Born in 1860, Smith came from a wealthy plantation family in Georgia who had gone bust following the Civil War and relocated to Texas. As a boy he had been highly educated, able to quote from the Greek and Roman classics. However, broke and desperate, Smith eventually got a job as a cowboy. He quickly learned that cowboys didn't change their clothes often and went months without a bath. Since he was low in seniority, he had to wait for the other cowboys to bathe before he could wash in their filthy water.
DENVER, CO
kubcgold.com

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
Minha D.

Longstanding T.J.Maxx Closing in Denver, Colorado

As 2023 begins, the 16th Street Mall in Denver loses two big Chains; McDonald's and T.J.Maxx. Denver 7 reports, "Denver's 16th Street Mall is losing two big chains as 2023 begins, with McDonald’s permanently closing on New Year’s Eve and TJ Maxx set to close Jan. 14. This comes as city leaders and the Downtown Denver Partnership continue several initiatives aimed at returning business activity to pre-pandemic levels."
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated

Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years.  "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water.  For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?

Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
LONGMONT, CO
KKTV

Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert in the State of Colorado on Tuesday. At about noon a missing poster for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil was shared. Vigil was last seen in Denver on Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Ct. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy