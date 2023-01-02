Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lions Motivated By Lack of Respect From Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Detroit safety DeShon Elliott says the team has drawn extra motivation entering Sunday's game.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
2022 NFL Week 18 playoff picture: Clinching scenarios, standings
With just one weekend left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is almost set. Six teams have claimed their spots in the NFC, while five are locked in for the AFC field. The race to the playoffs is still on as several teams are looking to lock in their seedings and have a chance to do so in Week 18.
Kingsbury: Murray 'probably' won't be back to open next season
TEMPE, Ariz. -- A day after Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had surgery to repair his torn right ACL, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday the quarterback "probably" won't be back for the start of the 2023 season. Kingsbury brought up Murray's status for next season when discussing why Arizona shut...
Houston Roughnecks return to XFL in 2023 season
HOUSTON, Texas -- The XFL is back - and so are the Houston Roughnecks!. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia are bringing back the Spring League that was shut down by COVID. As co-owners of the XFL, their idea is simple - give hundreds of players the opportunity to chase their dreams. Johnson says his first dream coming out of the University of Miami was to play pro-football.
Sources: Lakers guarantee Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel deals
The Los Angeles Lakers are guaranteeing the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel for the rest of the season, league sources told ESPN, with both young players making strong impressions as holdovers from last year's team. The Lakers also signed Sterling Brown, a guard/forward out of the G League,...
LeBron James out for game vs. Heat with non-COVID illness
LOS ANGELES -- LeBron Jamesmissed the Lakers' 112-109 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a non-COVID illness. Coach Darvin Ham said before the game that the Lakers told James, who is feeling under the weather with what Ham described as a common cold, to stay at home and "get fluids, get meds and feel better."
