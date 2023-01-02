Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Child airlifted after firework injury in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old in North Miami Beach was injured during a firework incident. Around 8:30 a.m., several units responded to a medical situation in the area of Northeast 21st Avenue and 170th Street, Friday. According to North Miami Beach Police, Darrien Guerrera suffered a serious...
Locations Revealed for Cali Coffee’s 2023 South Florida Expansion
The coffee chain is making a big push this year
WSVN-TV
House fire in Florida City displaces family of 9; 1 hospitalized
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - An early morning fire has left five puppies and a family of nine people homeless. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a small apartment located in the 800th block of Northwest 12th Street in Florida City, just after 7:30 a.m., Thursday. “I heard it from...
WSVN-TV
Redland residents concerned about increase in stray dogs in neighborhood
(WSVN) - Homeowners in one Miami-Dade community say they are seeing a surge in stray dogs, and some of those dogs have gone on the attack. Now, residents are calling on the county to step up the response. Kevin Ozebek has tonight’s 7 Investigates. If an animal needs rescuing,...
WSVN-TV
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride kicks off in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of former military service members are pedalling with a purpose as part of an event two decades in the making. Thursday morning, 40 warriors set off on an inspirational journey as the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride began. The bike ride will take them...
WSVN-TV
Hotel in Coral Gables vandalized with graffiti, could be linked to national hate group
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Curse words, symbols and the phrase “stop cop city” in all capital letters have been spraypainted on the side of a Coral Gables hotel. The hotel was vandalized in the middle of the night on Thursday. Coral Gables Police said they have zero...
WSVN-TV
Husband of one of two people hospitalized by Miami Beach hit-and-run driver speaks out
Police continue to hunt for the driver who struck a woman, then blocks away, struck a man, on Collins Avenue in Mid Beach. Collins Avenue in Miami Beach was once again open Friday, as Miami Beach Police continue to investigate a pair of hit-and-runs that sent two pedestrians to the hospital, a day earlier.
Health Inspector Finds Problem At iPic Theater Boca Raton
Issue Documented At Mizner Park Location… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A health inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation documented a disturbing find at the iPic Theater location in Mizner Park. The theater, known for an upscale moving-going experience with upscale […]
WSVN-TV
Car slams into house in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car slammed into a house, leaving two people injured. It happened at 78th Avenue and 15th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade, at around 3:30 p.m., Thursday. Police said the two people hurt were taken to the hospital. The house was deemed unsafe. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
Weekend things to do (updated): Walking Las Olas, Tortuga ticket alert, a brunch in Fort Lauderdale, lunch in Boca Raton
If your New Year’s resolution is to put in 10,000 steps per day, downtown Fort Lauderdale has got you this weekend with an uncommon convergence of pedestrian-encouraged events taking place from the Broward Center to the beach. Of course, that’s more than 12,000 steps roundtrip, which may be a little crazy in the first weekend of the year. Baby steps. Highlights include the rare overlap of the ...
WPBF News 25
Booming Boca: Here are the plans for Midtown Boca in the coming years
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Several new businesses are coming to Boca Raton in 2023, and developers and city leaders say this expected growth is just a snapshot of what to expect in the coming years. Restaurant Row off of Town Center Road in Boca Raton will have four new...
After record-setting heat, South Florida's first cool front of 2023 will bring spectacular weekend weather
South Florida's temperatures will go from record highs to simply spectacular for the weekend. Thursday felt more like June 5 than Jan. 5 as temperatures broke records in West Palm Beach and Miami. ...
Get A Furry Friend For Just $23, Palm Beach County Animal Care Reduces Adoption Price
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — How much is that doggie in the window? It turns out $23, at least if you’re looking through a window at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control Shetler. “For those looking to exercise more or catch up […]
Loxahatchee girl, 14, found safe after missing two days
A 14-year-old girl missing since Monday has been found safer, her mother posted on Facebook early Thursday.
Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Coral Springs
Coral Springs might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Coral Springs.
WSVN-TV
Small plane has minor issue while landing at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport; no injuries reported
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane dealt with a problem, as it was about to land. The aircraft, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, had an issue when it landed at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, which caused it to skid on the runway, Friday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene...
WSVN-TV
Police conduct death investigation in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The crime scene unfolded at the 800th block of Northeast 14th Place, Friday. Authorities said a man was found dead in a car. According to investigators, the incident involved a shooting, and the death appeared...
WSVN-TV
At Sushi Lab in Pompano Beach, the chef is picking for you
Going out to eat is fun. The challenge can be actually deciding what to order, especially when there’s a ton of yummy options. Don’t stress, though. Deco’s checking out a brand-new spot where the chef is picking it for you. There’s something fishy happening at the Residence...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian struck in Miami Beach; Collins Ave. closed northbound at 56 St.
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Collins Avenue northbound has been shut down as police investigate a traffic incident that put a pedestrian in the hospital. Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units are on the scene in the area of 56th Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, Thursday afternoon.
