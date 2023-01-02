ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Child airlifted after firework injury in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old in North Miami Beach was injured during a firework incident. Around 8:30 a.m., several units responded to a medical situation in the area of Northeast 21st Avenue and 170th Street, Friday. According to North Miami Beach Police, Darrien Guerrera suffered a serious...
House fire in Florida City displaces family of 9; 1 hospitalized

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - An early morning fire has left five puppies and a family of nine people homeless. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a small apartment located in the 800th block of Northwest 12th Street in Florida City, just after 7:30 a.m., Thursday. “I heard it from...
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride kicks off in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of former military service members are pedalling with a purpose as part of an event two decades in the making. Thursday morning, 40 warriors set off on an inspirational journey as the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride began. The bike ride will take them...
Health Inspector Finds Problem At iPic Theater Boca Raton

Issue Documented At Mizner Park Location… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A health inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation documented a disturbing find at the iPic Theater location in Mizner Park. The theater, known for an upscale moving-going experience with upscale […]
Car slams into house in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car slammed into a house, leaving two people injured. It happened at 78th Avenue and 15th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade, at around 3:30 p.m., Thursday. Police said the two people hurt were taken to the hospital. The house was deemed unsafe. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
Weekend things to do (updated): Walking Las Olas, Tortuga ticket alert, a brunch in Fort Lauderdale, lunch in Boca Raton

If your New Year’s resolution is to put in 10,000 steps per day, downtown Fort Lauderdale has got you this weekend with an uncommon convergence of pedestrian-encouraged events taking place from the Broward Center to the beach. Of course, that’s more than 12,000 steps roundtrip, which may be a little crazy in the first weekend of the year. Baby steps. Highlights include the rare overlap of the ...
Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
Police conduct death investigation in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The crime scene unfolded at the 800th block of Northeast 14th Place, Friday. Authorities said a man was found dead in a car. According to investigators, the incident involved a shooting, and the death appeared...
At Sushi Lab in Pompano Beach, the chef is picking for you

Going out to eat is fun. The challenge can be actually deciding what to order, especially when there’s a ton of yummy options. Don’t stress, though. Deco’s checking out a brand-new spot where the chef is picking it for you. There’s something fishy happening at the Residence...
