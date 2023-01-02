ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, MN

fox9.com

Eli Hart killing: Mom charged with assault against deputy in jail

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The mother of Eli Hart has now been charged in connection to assault at the Hennepin County Jail. Julissa Thaler, 28, is charged with fifth-degree assault for "shoving and elbowing" a deputy inside the jail. She is already awaiting a murder trial later this month for allegedly fatally shooting her son on May 20, 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

St. Louis Park woman stabbed husband to death: Charges

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Louis Park woman is accused of stabbing her husband to death in their apartment earlier this week, charges state. Alexis Loretta Jane Poole, 23, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of her husband on Jan. 3.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man arrested in connection to shooting death of 22-year-old Alex Becker

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say they have arrested a man in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed at the end of December on his way home from work.Becker, 22, died from gunshot-related injuries on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West. He worked the evening shift at a plumbing supply warehouse and decided to walk home because of the warmer weather.On Wednesday, St. Paul police said they arrested a 20-year-old man, who is currently in Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.MORE: Family mourns "fun loving kid" Alex Becker, the record 40th homicide victim in St. Paul in 2022Becker's death marked the city's 40th homicide in 2022. Despite the figure, officials say community initiatives are helping to lower the number of aggravated crime assaults in St. Paul.Brooke Blakey, director of the Office of Neighborhood Safety said assaults in 2022 were down 9.8% compared to 2021 and reports of shots fired were cut in half in the second half of the year, after the community safety programs launched.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Suspect in stolen vehicle arrested in Maple Grove after several pursuits

(FOX 9) - A suspect that police believe was involved in the theft of a vehicle was apprehended in Maple Grove Sunday after a chase from police that spanned multiple phases. At around 8:52 p.m. Brooklyn Park officers observed a vehicle that previously fled from officers earlier in the day in the vicinity of Brooklyn Blvd and Hampshire Ave North.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
fox9.com

New recruitment video for Brooklyn Center police draws criticism

Some community members in Brooklyn Center say a new police recruiting video is a slap in the face, considering the work they've been doing. The roughly two minute video posted on social media last week shows Brooklyn Center police officers gearing up, getting their weapons ready and racing across the city to stop a suspect with multiple guns.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
fox9.com

Parole denied for second convict in Minneapolis police officer's ambush murder

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another man convicted of murder in the ambush killing of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf has been denied parole, officials say. Nantambu Noah Kambon was denied release in the 1992 slaying outside a pizza shop in Minneapolis. The decision comes a little under two months after Pepi Mckenzie was denied parole in the same murder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with aiding and abetting murder in Alex Becker shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed late at night in St. Paul while walking home from work.Arteze Kinerd was charged in Ramsey County for aiding and abetting second-degree homicide. He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning and his bail was set at $2 million.Becker, 22, was shot and killed on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West on Dec. 27. He had punched out at his workplace - a plumbing supply warehouse - at 11:15 p.m. and was walking home because of the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

22-year-old shot while selling shoes near Richfield park

A 22-year-old man is being cared for in a hospital after he was shot in the stomach while attempting to sell a shoes near a Richfield park. According to Richfield police, the shooting was reported at 11:37 p.m. Sunday near Donaldson Park, located at 7434 Humboldt Ave. S. The 22-year-old shot in the abdomen and rushed to a hospital in a private vehicle.
RICHFIELD, MN
wearegreenbay.com

One Wisconsin city has nine drunk driving arrests on New Year’s Eve

HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in western Wisconsin had a busy New Year’s Eve, as nine drunk driving arrests were made. The Hudson Police Department posted on its Facebook page about its ‘busy’ night on New Year’s Eve. The department said there were nine drunk driving arrests on New Year’s Eve.
HUDSON, WI
KARE 11

Fundraiser set to help 'Eggroll Queen' recover from theft

ST PAUL, Minn. — A popular food truck operator is getting a "royal" assist from the community after thieves vandalized her mobile kitchen, stealing both a generator and catalytic converter from the vehicle. Mai Vang, known by colleagues as "The Eggroll Queen," was targeted by the crooks the evening...
SAINT PAUL, MN
drydenwire.com

Clear Lake Police Asking For Public's Help Identifying Subjects In True Value Burglary

POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Clear Lake, WI, are asking for the public's help identifying two subjects believed to be linked to a burglary of a True Value store. According to the Clear Lake Police Department, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8:36p, Clear Lake Police was dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Clear Lake True Value. Upon arrival, Officers found the front door open. The building was cleared with a key holder and nothing was found to be missing.
CLEAR LAKE, WI

