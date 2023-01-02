Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Related
fox9.com
Eli Hart killing: Mom charged with assault against deputy in jail
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The mother of Eli Hart has now been charged in connection to assault at the Hennepin County Jail. Julissa Thaler, 28, is charged with fifth-degree assault for "shoving and elbowing" a deputy inside the jail. She is already awaiting a murder trial later this month for allegedly fatally shooting her son on May 20, 2022.
Charges: Man fatally beat girlfriend with toilet paper rack in front of child
A Minneapolis man is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, whom he's accused of fatally beating with a toilet paper rack in front of one of her children at her Medina home. A criminal complaint against Jeremiah Quan Turner, 25, says police and paramedics were called to the home...
fox9.com
St. Louis Park woman stabbed husband to death: Charges
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Louis Park woman is accused of stabbing her husband to death in their apartment earlier this week, charges state. Alexis Loretta Jane Poole, 23, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of her husband on Jan. 3.
fox9.com
St. Paul homicide: 20-year-old charged in killing of man who was walking home from work
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 20-year-old arrested in connection to the killing of a 22-year-old St. Paul man walking home from work has been charged by the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office. . Arteze Kinerd, of Minneapolis, is charged with second-degree murder. The charges say he and...
St. Paul police make arrest in shooting death of young man
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police have arrested a man in connection to the death of 22-year-old Alex Becker, who was found shot to death in an alley in the North End last week. Police say the shooting happened in the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West just...
Man, 22, dies in St. Louis Park stabbing; woman in custody
A 22-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in St. Louis Park Tuesday. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Logan Gregory Barham, 22, of St. Louis Park, died of a sharp force injury to the chest at around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at Hennepin Healthcare.
ccxmedia.org
Police Investigate Brooklyn Center Kidnapping, Brooklyn Park Shots-Fired Case
Both the Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center police departments are investigating a case that police say started out as a kidnapping and resulted in shots fired at a moving vehicle. Officers initially responded Monday at 3:15 p.m. to the area of 76th and Kentucky Avenues North on a report of...
Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
Man arrested in connection to shooting death of 22-year-old Alex Becker
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say they have arrested a man in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed at the end of December on his way home from work.Becker, 22, died from gunshot-related injuries on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West. He worked the evening shift at a plumbing supply warehouse and decided to walk home because of the warmer weather.On Wednesday, St. Paul police said they arrested a 20-year-old man, who is currently in Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.MORE: Family mourns "fun loving kid" Alex Becker, the record 40th homicide victim in St. Paul in 2022Becker's death marked the city's 40th homicide in 2022. Despite the figure, officials say community initiatives are helping to lower the number of aggravated crime assaults in St. Paul.Brooke Blakey, director of the Office of Neighborhood Safety said assaults in 2022 were down 9.8% compared to 2021 and reports of shots fired were cut in half in the second half of the year, after the community safety programs launched.
fox9.com
Suspect in stolen vehicle arrested in Maple Grove after several pursuits
(FOX 9) - A suspect that police believe was involved in the theft of a vehicle was apprehended in Maple Grove Sunday after a chase from police that spanned multiple phases. At around 8:52 p.m. Brooklyn Park officers observed a vehicle that previously fled from officers earlier in the day in the vicinity of Brooklyn Blvd and Hampshire Ave North.
Guns pulled during fight between groups at Burlington store in Blaine
Three people were arrested after a fight between two groups saw guns pulled out at the Burlington Coat Factory in Blaine on Monday. Police were called at 4:15 p.m. to the Northtown Mall in Blaine, with a staff member reporting a "fight involving several people with potential guns involved." Blaine...
fox9.com
New recruitment video for Brooklyn Center police draws criticism
Some community members in Brooklyn Center say a new police recruiting video is a slap in the face, considering the work they've been doing. The roughly two minute video posted on social media last week shows Brooklyn Center police officers gearing up, getting their weapons ready and racing across the city to stop a suspect with multiple guns.
fox9.com
Parole denied for second convict in Minneapolis police officer's ambush murder
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another man convicted of murder in the ambush killing of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf has been denied parole, officials say. Nantambu Noah Kambon was denied release in the 1992 slaying outside a pizza shop in Minneapolis. The decision comes a little under two months after Pepi Mckenzie was denied parole in the same murder.
fox9.com
While out on bond for 2021 murder, Rochester man charged with deadly Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man already out on bond for first-degree murder in Clay County is now also being charged with murder after a downtown Minneapolis shooting left one dead. Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed, of Rochester, Minnesota, is charged with second-degree murder for his alleged role in a shooting that...
Man charged with aiding and abetting murder in Alex Becker shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed late at night in St. Paul while walking home from work.Arteze Kinerd was charged in Ramsey County for aiding and abetting second-degree homicide. He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning and his bail was set at $2 million.Becker, 22, was shot and killed on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West on Dec. 27. He had punched out at his workplace - a plumbing supply warehouse - at 11:15 p.m. and was walking home because of the...
22-year-old shot while selling shoes near Richfield park
A 22-year-old man is being cared for in a hospital after he was shot in the stomach while attempting to sell a shoes near a Richfield park. According to Richfield police, the shooting was reported at 11:37 p.m. Sunday near Donaldson Park, located at 7434 Humboldt Ave. S. The 22-year-old shot in the abdomen and rushed to a hospital in a private vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
One Wisconsin city has nine drunk driving arrests on New Year’s Eve
HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in western Wisconsin had a busy New Year’s Eve, as nine drunk driving arrests were made. The Hudson Police Department posted on its Facebook page about its ‘busy’ night on New Year’s Eve. The department said there were nine drunk driving arrests on New Year’s Eve.
Minnesota Highway Camera Catches Driver’s Desperate Escape Attempt After Crash
It took several people to contain this Minnesota driver after he crashed head-on into another vehicle recently. It took two rounds with a taser and several minutes of a foot chase along a busy and slippery Minnesota freeway to contain the suspect. Check it out below. According to the Facebook...
Fundraiser set to help 'Eggroll Queen' recover from theft
ST PAUL, Minn. — A popular food truck operator is getting a "royal" assist from the community after thieves vandalized her mobile kitchen, stealing both a generator and catalytic converter from the vehicle. Mai Vang, known by colleagues as "The Eggroll Queen," was targeted by the crooks the evening...
drydenwire.com
Clear Lake Police Asking For Public's Help Identifying Subjects In True Value Burglary
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Clear Lake, WI, are asking for the public's help identifying two subjects believed to be linked to a burglary of a True Value store. According to the Clear Lake Police Department, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8:36p, Clear Lake Police was dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Clear Lake True Value. Upon arrival, Officers found the front door open. The building was cleared with a key holder and nothing was found to be missing.
Comments / 3