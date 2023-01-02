ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say they have arrested a man in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed at the end of December on his way home from work.Becker, 22, died from gunshot-related injuries on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West. He worked the evening shift at a plumbing supply warehouse and decided to walk home because of the warmer weather.On Wednesday, St. Paul police said they arrested a 20-year-old man, who is currently in Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.MORE: Family mourns "fun loving kid" Alex Becker, the record 40th homicide victim in St. Paul in 2022Becker's death marked the city's 40th homicide in 2022. Despite the figure, officials say community initiatives are helping to lower the number of aggravated crime assaults in St. Paul.Brooke Blakey, director of the Office of Neighborhood Safety said assaults in 2022 were down 9.8% compared to 2021 and reports of shots fired were cut in half in the second half of the year, after the community safety programs launched.

