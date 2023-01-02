ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Angela is no longer appropriate to watch on 90 day. She needs to be removed from the show. SHE IS ONE OF THE MOST OBNOXIOUS LOUD MOUTH GHETTO people I’ve ever seen on tv!!!

Her weight loss has went to her head. She thinks she is all of that. In the beginning I liked her, but she is way out of control to put on TV. She gives me a headache to watch her with all her screaming. Hopefully she won’t come back to “Tell All”. If she does and starts screaming and they can’t get her to calm down, they need to escort her out and not let her come back.

I hope that everyone realizes that she is not a representation of the ladies here in Georgia. She is absolutely horrible to her husband. Someone needs to set this piece of crap straight and get her off tv.

