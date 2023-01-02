Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
From Vacation Bae to Split Rumors: ’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Kalani and Asuelu’s Relationship Timeline
In it for the long haul? 90 Day Fiancé couple Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa have faced obstacles from the very beginning of their relationship — and they faced even more hardship when they returned to TLC for seasons 5 and 6 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Not only were they adjusting to life as husband and wife and parents of two children under 2 but they were also facing financial issues. All of that tension led to constant fights between the couple, which played out on camera.
90 Day Fiancé's Jenny And Sumit Celebrated Christmas In A Shocking Way, And It May Hint At Their Future Storyline
90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny and Sumit celebrated the holidays in a rather surprising way, and it could mean big things for their future storylines.
The Hollywood Gossip
90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?
Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
Looks Like Two 90 Day Fiancé Besties Are No Longer Friends
Two 90 Day Fiancé stars who fans loved together are no longer friends.
Booked and Busy! See 90 Day Fiance’s Rose Vega’s Net Worth Since Big Ed Split
Fans first met 90 Day Fiancé star Rose Vega on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but the mom of one has maximized her short tenure on TLC with a variety of business pursuits! Keep reading to find out everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé’s Rose’s net worth and how she makes money.
Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds
Well this is simply shahking news. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City future inmate Jen Shah has had a very bad, no good year. She started out strong but it looks like she’s going to possibly end in a tiny room with no view. The Bravolebrity was detained in March 2021 on suspicion of defrauding […] The post Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds appeared first on Reality Tea.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders
Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. “It had to do with Chase, y’all,” Savannah, 25, explained during the...
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice Reveals That Husband Luis Ruelas Invited Her Ex Joe Giudice on Vacation With Them
One big happy family? Teresa Giudice revealed that her husband, Luis Ruelas, invited her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, to tag along with them on vacation. “We’re going away and my husband asked [Joe, 50] to come with us,” Teresa, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 13, while promoting her forthcoming film, Fuhgeddabout Christmas, with […]
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Aunt Kristyn Decker Calls Her ‘False Representation’ on the TLC Show ‘Pathetic’
Christine Brown's aunt, Kristyn Decker, says the producers creating false storylines on the episode of 'Sister Wives' she was on was 'pathetic,' especially the infamous bathroom scene.
Tri-City Herald
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy
Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo ,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. Her caption translates to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Calls Robyn Out on ‘Pretending’ and Feigning Ignorance About Family Issues
Janelle Brown calls out her sister wife, Robyn Brown, for 'pretending' she's never heard of Kody's estrangement with her children on the 'Sister Wives' Season 17 finale.
Popculture
Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years
Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
90 Day Fiance’s Anny Celebrates 1st Christmas Since Son Adriel’s Death: ‘My Family Is Not Complete’
Grieving. 90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco and her husband, Robert Springs, celebrated their first Christmas since the heartbreaking death of their 7-month-old son, Adriel. “Merry Christmas Eve and Christmas to all, I hope you enjoy with your family and important people … my family is not complete,” the Dominican Republic native, 33, wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of holiday photos on Sunday, December 25.
TLC’s Chilli confirms she’s dating Matthew Lawrence after his divorce
see also Matthew Lawrence links up with TLC’s Chilli in Hawaii amid Cheryl Burke divorce The "Boy Meets World" alum and the "No Scrubs" singer... She found someone who isn’t a “creep.” TLC member Chilli confirmed Tuesday that she is dating Matthew Lawrence following his divorce from Cheryl Burke. Her rep told TMZ that the longtime friends’ relationship turned romantic just before Thanksgiving, and they ended up spending the holidays together in Atlanta. Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, introduced the “Boy Meets World” alum to her family over Christmas, according to the report. The “No Scrubs” singer, 51, and Lawrence, 42, also went Instagram-official on...
Soon-To-Be Sentenced Jen Shah Accuses 'RHOSLC' Costar Whitney Rose Of Having Ties To Capitol Rioter, Ignites WAR With Lisa Barlow
Jen Shah is awaiting her prison sentence for pleading guilty to wire fraud, but she still has time to drag her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costar Whitney Rose — talk about priorities! Shah went in on Whitney, accusing her of having ties to one of the January 6, 2021 capitol rioters; however, Lisa Barlow reminded fans that Jen's hands aren't clean, and she brought the receipts to prove it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Instead of soaking up her last memories at home before being sentenced, which will ironically take place on January 6, Shah took to social media to unload...
Katie Maloney Reveals The Reason That She Decided To Divorce Tom Schwartz
Ready to speak her truth? Nearly a year after separating from ex-husband Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney is opening up about the split, including the revelation that convinced her to finally pull the plug. The long-time Vanderpump Rules couple maintained a respectful and united front in the midst of their split, and kept public comments to […] The post Katie Maloney Reveals The Reason That She Decided To Divorce Tom Schwartz appeared first on Reality Tea.
