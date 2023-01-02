ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Rafael Nadal loses again at United Cup in Sydney

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3xmc_0k0eETvb00
1 of 10

SYDNEY (AP) — Rafael Nadal lost again at the United Cup mixed teams tournament, chalking up Monday’s defeat to Alex De Minaur to rustiness.

The second-ranked Nadal lost to the Australian 3-6 6-1 7-5 after having been beaten by Britain’s Cameron Norrie in three sets.

The record 22-time Grand Slam champion said he needs more matches like Monday’s to be ready for his Australian Open title defense.

“I need hours on court. I need battles like this. I didn’t play much official matches the last six months, almost seven,” said the 36-year-old Spaniard, who battled foot, rib and abdomen injuries last year.

“I have two weeks before the Australian Open starts. I can’t say that the situation is ideal but, at the same time, I can’t say that it’s very negative, because for moments I was playing good.”

Both teams went into the match knowing they couldn’t advance after losing to Britain, which will face the United States in the knockout stage on Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals.

The US ensured it will top Group C by opening up a 2-0 lead over Germany, with Madison Keys beating Jule Niemeier after Taylor Fritz defeated Alexander Zverev.

Taylor Fritz took advantage of a dominant serve to beat Zverev 6-1, 6-4.

Keys extended the United States’ lead to 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Niemeier. Keys’ power and pinpoint serving proved too much for the 23-year-old German.

“I just tried to make as many first serves as possible to make things as easy as a tennis match could be,” Keys said.

In Brisbane, top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic 6-3 7-6 (3) to give Poland an early advantage against Switzerland in a winner-take-all tie.

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat David Goffin 6-3 6-2 to pull Greece level at 1-1 against Belgium while Italy leads Norway 2-0.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Kenin wins, Stephens loses in ASB Classic’s 1st round

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova defeated second-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 7-5 (5) at the ASB Tennis Classic on Wednesday as organizers of the WTA Tour event contended with a backlog of singles matches caused by persistent rain. Matches had to be played indoors and without...
The Associated Press

Mardy Fish out as US Davis Cup captain before next matches

Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.” The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing the members of the American roster for a qualifying matchup at Uzbekistan on Feb. 3-4. Those players are doubles specialist Rajeev Ram, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Austin Krajicek. Ram was notably left off the squad by Fish for the Davis Cup Finals in November. That was shortly after the 38-year-old Ram reached the No. 1 ranking in men’s doubles for the first time on the heels of winning a second consecutive U.S. Open doubles championship for his third Grand Slam trophy overall. Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, and Davis Cup coach Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece in November by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for promoting a gambling operator via social media.
The Associated Press

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out of Australian Open with leg injury

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Australian Open on Friday because of an injured right leg. The 19-year-old from Spain wrote on social media that he got hurt “through a chance, unnatural movement in training.” The year’s first Grand Slam tournament begins Jan. 16 at Melbourne Park. The draw is next Thursday. Alcaraz won the U.S. Open last September and moved atop the ATP rankings. That allowed him to become the youngest man to finish a season at No. 1 since the computerized men’s tennis rankings began a half-century ago.
The Associated Press

African man isn’t oldest person in world at 146

CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the oldest person in the world and just celebrated his 146th birthday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The person in photos on social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya, as the posts claim. The images date to 2016 and depict Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the purported age of 146, according to the photographer who snapped the images. But Sodimejo’s true age was never independently verified, and a spokesperson for the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat or Sodimejo has ever held their record for oldest living person or oldest living man.
The Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo experiences surreal start in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The palm trees lining the desert roads leading out of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were wet with rain drops when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived this week in Saudi Arabia’s capital city. The surprising weather greeted the soccer great’s shocking move to the...
The Associated Press

Ukraine to get French combat vehicles in key move by West

PARIS (AP) — The French Defense Ministry said Thursday it will soon hold talks with its Ukrainian counterpart to arrange for the delivery of armored combat vehicles in what France’s presidency says will be the first time this type of Western-made wheeled tank destroyer will be given to the Ukrainian military. Discussions will include the delivery timetable and the training of Ukrainian soldiers on the equipment, the ministry said. Designated as “light tanks” in French, the AMX-10 RC carries a 105-milimeter cannon and two machine guns. It’s primarily designed for reconnaissance missions and has enough armor to protect against light infantry weapons, according to the French defense ministry. They have wheels rather than tracks, allowing it to be more mobile than heavy tanks. Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter to thank France the weapons and for “intensifying work with partners in the same direction.”
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool hosts Wolves in FA Cup, Real eyes lead

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. The third round of the FA Cup continues with Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle in action. Liverpool, the defending champion, is at home to Wolverhampton in an all-Premier League matchup that marks the last of the 22 games across the day. Tottenham hosts Portsmouth while Newcastle also plays a third-tier opponent, Sheffield Wednesday. There are two more all-Premier League matches: Brentford vs. West Ham and Crystal Palace vs. Southampton.
The Associated Press

Late goals help PSG beat 3rd-tier Châteauroux in French Cup

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain needed two late goals to scrape a 3-1 win at third-tier Châteauroux in the French Cup round of 64 on Friday. PSG coach Christophe Galtier rested star forwards Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi yet still started with seven international players against a side sitting in a lowly 14th place in the third division.
Robb Report

Chinese Shoppers Haven’t Returned to Europe for Luxury Goods, Even as Covid Restrictions Relax

Last month, China began rolling back the country’s Covid-19 restrictions, allowing citizens to resume some leisure travel. It’s the first time the government has relaxed its Zero-Covid policies since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Luxury brands are hoping to capitalize on Chinese tourists looking for revenge travel, but these shoppers may not be so quick to return to cities like Paris or Milan. When the China’s lockdown was first put in place, it ended a wave of Chinese tourists visiting international capitals to splurge on designer brands. Before the viral outbreak in early 2020, Chinese shoppers bought 70 percent...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
610K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy