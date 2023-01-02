Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Puppy in critical health, among worst condition Siouxland Humane Society has seen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Workers at the Siouxland Humane Society are calling one puppy's health one of the most severe cases they've ever seen. The dog was dropped off in below-zero temperatures, abused and faces a long road of recovery. Meet Rudolph - staff at the Siouxland Humane Society...
siouxlandnews.com
Free family fun night planned for Sunday at Long Lines Rec Center
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Neighborhood Network will host a free Family Fun Night for the community on Sunday, January 8 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Long Lines Family Recreation Center, 401 Gordon Drive. The free event will include games, booths, basketball, bounce houses, food, and more. The...
siouxlandnews.com
USDA to invest $800,000 in Cherokee County meat locker
DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $1,100,000 in two Iowa projects to bolster meat production and diversify the nation’s meat supply. “Under President Biden’s leadership, USDA is committed to increasing meat production, processing and retail supply in Iowa,” said Director Theresa Greenfield. “Today’s announcement of $1.1 million in loans and grants will help build a more resilient food supply chain for producers and consumers.”
siouxlandnews.com
Head of the local Democratic Party says he's ready for somebody else to lead
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The head of the local Democratic Party says he's ready for somebody else to lead. Jeremy Dumkrieger says he won't seek a fourth two-year term as the chairman of the Woodbury County Democratic Party, saying in a statement:. As we enter a new era, it...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Public Library receives federal grant for bridge local connectivity gap
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Public Library is getting money from a federal program to help connect people to the internet by allowing them to check out hundreds of devices. The library received more than $1 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund whose goal is to help...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa DOT officer hit while responding to a crash on I-29 on Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer was hit while responding to a crash on Tuesday. The DOT says it happened on I-29 south of Onawa in northwest Iowa while providing traffic control. A semi slammed into the patrol car from behind.
siouxlandnews.com
Unattended pan on the stove starts house fire in Le Mars
LE MARS, Iowa — Firefighters in Le Mars say a kitchen fire caused severe damage to a home Tuesday afternoon. That fire was reported around 4 p.m. by the home's owner who spotted it while returning home. Firefighters found flames coming out of a main floor window and heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. They were able to confine the fire to the kitchen area and also rescue the family's dog.
siouxlandnews.com
Expanded broadband coming to hundreds of homes, businesses in Antelope & Dakota Counties
JACKSON, Neb. — Nearly 200 homes in rural Northeast Nebraska will have access to faster broadband internet connections within the next two years, thanks to $2.5 million from the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program on behalf of the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company in Jackson is one...
siouxlandnews.com
South Sioux City looking into using recycled plastic to make roads
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The South Sioux City Public Works Committee has approved a move forward in possibly manufacturing local roads using recycled plastic. The new roads would substitute petroleum with recycled plastic in the making of asphalt. Using recycled plastics is not only more eco-friendly, but it's...
siouxlandnews.com
Woodbury Co. Supervisors begin process to fill vacant board seat
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is looking to fill a vacancy for District 5 with an "appointment board," made up of Woodbury Co. Treasurer Tina Bertrand, Woodbury Co. Attorney James Loomis and Woodbury Co. Auditor Pat Gill. There were two routes the committee could...
siouxlandnews.com
More snow in the forecast
The show isn't over yet. Advisories are in effect Wednesday morning as additional snow and the snow on the ground is blown around and reducing visibility mainly north, east, and west of Sioux City. More snow is falling on and off through Wednesday dropping dustings up to 2 inches before...
siouxlandnews.com
Group of teens arrested for string of burglaries, stolen cars
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of teenagers has been arrested in connection to a string of crimes across Sioux City ranging from burglaries to stolen cars. Sioux City Police confirmed details with Siouxland News Thursday saying their investigation has been ongoing for seven weeks into burglaries that happened at gas stations, vape shops and a local gun shop.
