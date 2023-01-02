LE MARS, Iowa — Firefighters in Le Mars say a kitchen fire caused severe damage to a home Tuesday afternoon. That fire was reported around 4 p.m. by the home's owner who spotted it while returning home. Firefighters found flames coming out of a main floor window and heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. They were able to confine the fire to the kitchen area and also rescue the family's dog.

