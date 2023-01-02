ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Free family fun night planned for Sunday at Long Lines Rec Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Neighborhood Network will host a free Family Fun Night for the community on Sunday, January 8 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Long Lines Family Recreation Center, 401 Gordon Drive. The free event will include games, booths, basketball, bounce houses, food, and more. The...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

USDA to invest $800,000 in Cherokee County meat locker

DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $1,100,000 in two Iowa projects to bolster meat production and diversify the nation’s meat supply. “Under President Biden’s leadership, USDA is committed to increasing meat production, processing and retail supply in Iowa,” said Director Theresa Greenfield. “Today’s announcement of $1.1 million in loans and grants will help build a more resilient food supply chain for producers and consumers.”
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa DOT officer hit while responding to a crash on I-29 on Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer was hit while responding to a crash on Tuesday. The DOT says it happened on I-29 south of Onawa in northwest Iowa while providing traffic control. A semi slammed into the patrol car from behind.
ONAWA, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Unattended pan on the stove starts house fire in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa — Firefighters in Le Mars say a kitchen fire caused severe damage to a home Tuesday afternoon. That fire was reported around 4 p.m. by the home's owner who spotted it while returning home. Firefighters found flames coming out of a main floor window and heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. They were able to confine the fire to the kitchen area and also rescue the family's dog.
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

South Sioux City looking into using recycled plastic to make roads

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The South Sioux City Public Works Committee has approved a move forward in possibly manufacturing local roads using recycled plastic. The new roads would substitute petroleum with recycled plastic in the making of asphalt. Using recycled plastics is not only more eco-friendly, but it's...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Woodbury Co. Supervisors begin process to fill vacant board seat

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is looking to fill a vacancy for District 5 with an "appointment board," made up of Woodbury Co. Treasurer Tina Bertrand, Woodbury Co. Attorney James Loomis and Woodbury Co. Auditor Pat Gill. There were two routes the committee could...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

More snow in the forecast

The show isn't over yet. Advisories are in effect Wednesday morning as additional snow and the snow on the ground is blown around and reducing visibility mainly north, east, and west of Sioux City. More snow is falling on and off through Wednesday dropping dustings up to 2 inches before...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Group of teens arrested for string of burglaries, stolen cars

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of teenagers has been arrested in connection to a string of crimes across Sioux City ranging from burglaries to stolen cars. Sioux City Police confirmed details with Siouxland News Thursday saying their investigation has been ongoing for seven weeks into burglaries that happened at gas stations, vape shops and a local gun shop.
SIOUX CITY, IA

