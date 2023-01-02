Read full article on original website
Related
‘1923’ Episode 2 Offers a Gun Fight, Hangings + a New Romance [Spoilers Alert]
1923 turned up the heat on several fronts during Episode 2, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 25) on Paramount+. The episode featured more action and adventure than the first episode, but it also highlighted a fun new relationship that looks like it could turn into romance for an unlikely character.
Shocking ‘1923’ Brings the Shattering Death of a Dutton — or Two [Spoilers Alert]
1923 ushered in 2023 with a bang that absolutely nobody could have seen coming. In a shocking new year episode on Sunday (Jan. 1), the Yellowstone prequel said goodbye to one of the most important members of the Dutton family — and maybe even one of the stars of the show.
‘Yellowstone’ Puts Jamie on the Road to the Train Station in Mid-Season Finale [Spoilers Alert]
Yellowstone's Season 5 mid-season finale ended with Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) possibly on his way to the train station, courtesy of his sister, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). Yellowstone's Season 5, Episode 8 deals primarily with the tension between Jamie Dutton and his adopted father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), as well as his sister, Beth Dutton.
‘Yellowstone': How Did Beth Not Know About the Train Station? [Dutton Rules]
Somehow, Beth Dutton lived her entire life on the Yellowstone Ranch but didn't know what her dad, brothers and husband were up to at the train station. This baffling revelation from Season 5, Ep. 8 closes what was the biggest plot hole on Yellowstone. She'd been blackmailing her brother Jamie Dutton because she thought having photo evidence of him dumping his murdered birth father's body was enough to sink him, should he not do exactly what she wanted.
Taylor Sheridan: ‘1923’ Created to Fix a Massive Miscommunication Around ‘1883’
Paramount executives didn't understand how Yellowstone prequel 1883 ends until it was much too late -- and they weren't real happy about it. The fix is a second Yellowstone prequel called 1923, which just broke Paramount+ streaming records for a series debut (7.4 million, per Variety). Maybe it's a stretch to say creator Taylor Sheridan was scrambling before dreaming up the new, Harrison Ford-led show. He certainly didn't have the full vision prior to pitching the series.
‘1923’: How Realistic Are the Brutal Boarding School Scenes?
Yellowstone prequel 1923's most uncomfortable scenes have nothing to do with the violence on the ranch. Through the first two episodes of the Paramount+ drama, the boarding school scenes have been most difficult to reconcile. That's saying something because this new, Harrison Ford-led drama has also included several fights, four hangings and two brutal leopard attacks.
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 0