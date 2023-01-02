ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

buckeyesports.com

Poor Late-Game Execution Dooms Ohio State Against Top-Ranked Purdue

Everything appeared to be going Ohio State’s way when guard Sean McNeil cashed a step-back three-pointer to lift the Buckeyes to a 69-66 lead over top-ranked Purdue with 40.3 seconds remaining in Thursday’s contest. The Buckeyes and Boilermakers traded the lead 10 times to that point, but it...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

No. 24 Ohio State Falls To No. 1 Purdue 71-69 In Thriller

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer drilled a go-ahead three-pointer with 11 seconds remaining, lifting the No. 1 Boilermakers to a 71-69 win over No. 24 Ohio State at Value City Arena on Thursday. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh’s game-winning three-point attempt came after the buzzer, as the Purdue defense suffocated Ohio State’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

No. 3 Ohio State Outlasts Minnesota 83-71, Up To Program-Record 16-0 Start To Begin Season

No. 3 Ohio State survived a back-and-forth battle at Minnesota on Thursday, improving to 16-0 (5-0 Big Ten) to begin the season with a 83-71 win over the Gophers. The 16-0 start to the season is the best in program history, surpassing the previous program-record 15-0 start by the 2011-12 team. The Buckeyes remain one of just four teams – along with No. 1 South Carolina, No. 7 LSU and No. 8 Utah – still undefeated with the college basketball season underway for nearly two months.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Smart Praises Buckeyes Following Peach Bowl

After stunning Ohio State with a furious fourth-quarter comeback in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shared a long hug with Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud before celebrating with his team. While Stroud gave the vaunted Bulldogs defense all it could handle, Smart understood just how...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Miyan Williams Returning For Fourth Season In 2023

Ohio State’s leading rusher from 2022 will be back for the 2023 season. Third-year running back Miyan Williams, who was eligible for entry into the 2023 NFL Draft, is coming back for another season as a Buckeye. Before confirming as much to the Columbus Dispatch, Williams subtly hinted as much by posting a photo on Instagram and Twitter with the caption “unfinished business.”
COLUMBUS, OH

