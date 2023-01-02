The start of a new year is a good time to reflect and goal-set for the future. Here are five trends and narratives we'll be watching as 2023 unfolds:. ICYMI, the cost of living in NWA has rapidly increased, with the median price of single-family homes growing faster than any other community in the country. The issue has caught the attention of local government and nonprofit organizations.

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO