KYTV
Keep the bird feeders out through the winter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every year, the saying goes around that the birds will fly south as the winter season comes. While migratory birds pass through the Ozarks each year as the seasons get colder, some species in Missouri remain put. It doesn’t come as a surprise to Jessica Kindall,...
KYTV
What’s Going Around: Influenza A
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Any day that includes a trip to the ER is never good but lately those visits are lasting even longer. “Here in Bolivar we are seeing some prolonged wait times but we’re trying to implement strategies to allow us to continue to move patients through our emergency department, while at the same time taking care of everybody,” said Dr. Keith Butvilas, the Emergency Medicine Director of Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Egg Sliders
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a way to add protein to your morning breakfast. Cut eggs in half lengthwise. On the bottom of each egg, fold on a slice of ham and place one-quarter piece of cheese. Add the top half of the egg (like a top bun) and secure with a toothpick. Sprinkle the top of each egg sandwich with everything bagel seasoning.
KYTV
Ozark business accepts new normal after building next door collapses
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - In late December a part of a building on the Ozark square collapsed, with more tumbling down Friday morning. Tish Wade, is the owner of the store next door, Heart of Grace Boutique. She said this is surreal. “Oh, my gosh, this cannot be real,” said...
KYTV
Ozark family impacted by tornado says they take every weather warning seriously
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - April 30, 2019, will always be a day that people living in the Waterford subdivision in Ozark will remember. That is the day a tornado hit several homes in the middle of the night. “I never dreamt in any capacity that it would happen to us,”...
KYTV
The Place - FosterAdopt Connect YouthConnect Center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - FosterAdopt Connect opened its brand-new YouthConnect Center in Downtown Springfield. The center offers teenagers a place of shelter, food, and various personal and community resources. Daniel Posey gives you an in-depth look at what you can expect as you walk through its doors, and the best ways to give back at the center.
springfield-ma.gov
Springfield Board of Health Issues Non-Mandatory Mask Advisory Recommendation for those with Underlying Health Conditions and Seniors
The City of Springfield has seen a steady uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past five weeks. The Springfield Department of Health and Human Services and Board of Health want to remind residents to take the precautionary measures needed to maintain good public health. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “Commissioner...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Stopping telemarketers, despite the no-call lists
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A number of you have signed up for the no-call list to block telemarketers. But you’re also telling us you’re still getting calls. A Springfield, Missouri resident tells us, “I had a construction company call me on my cell phone recently. I told him I’m on the state and federal no-call list.” He said, “They’d be in my area and wondered if there was anything they could do for us.” He also said, “This is not a telemarketing call. I’m not selling you anything.”
bransontrilakesnews.com
Mercy Branson gains nurse practitioner
Mercy Clinic Family Medicine Branson announced the addition of a new nurse practitioner. Miricle Anderson said she works hard not to provide cookie-cutter care to her patients. “I work with each patient individually,” Anderson said. “What works well for one may not work for another. It’s important that I individualize...
hillcrestherald.org
Crawford, Murphy’s & Tilly’s Involvement in Helping to Build I-44 Highways New Roundabouts
Ending in August of 2022 Crawford, Murphy & Tilly inc. helped to complete the Marsh Field I-44 project. With the I-44 highway being hard to access for people living southeast of Marshfield, Missouri seeked to lessen the traffic flow in this area. The two worked together to complete a special project allowing a better flow of traffic and in a matter of two years the project was completed. This project in the end helped to contribute to the financial growth of Missouri and improve travel options.
Missouri woman dead, 2 hospitalized after head-on crash
GREENE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday in Greene County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Kia Soul driven by Jennifer M. Hood, 30, Carl Junction, was northbound on U.S. 65 one mile north of Springfield. The driver failed to negotiate a curve....
KYTV
Springfield city ordinance could help increase safety at area motels
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s growing concern over the safety of some Springfield motels. Police are spending time and resources fighting illegal activity there. KY3 News crunched the numbers and learned police have responded to a high number of calls to area motels within the past year. We also...
bransontrilakesnews.com
New passage found in Branson West cave system
Adventure Cave Tours in Branson West discovered a new passage in their cave systems. According to Adventure Cave Tours Owner Bruce Herschend, the passage is not believed to have been known to people before. Exploring the cave system is part of some of the experiences offered on the tours. “To...
KYTV
New Missouri law banning homeless from camping on state-owned property causing confusion, questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of the new year also brought a new Missouri law that prevents the homeless from camping on state-owned property and several other homeless-related topics. House Bill 1606 was passed last summer amidst many questions and concerns. Springfield’s City Council reviewed the bill’s ramifications in...
KYTV
Springfield Greene County WIC office moving to two new locations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Greene County WIC main office will be closed Thursday and Friday. WIC is moving its main office from the Jordan Valley Community Health Center on Tampa St, just off Chestnut Expressway, to two different locations. One in the old Price Cutter building at Kansas and Grand and the other to 2105 West Kearney, west of Kansas Expressway across the street from Tom Watkins Park. The reason for the move is to serve the community better. With pandemic relief programs ending, WIC leaders say they are seeing more people come in to use their services. By moving to the two locations, they hope to give people access to the program closer to home and reduce wait times.
KYTV
Mexico man sentenced for 2018 triple-homicide in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Mexico has been sentenced in connection to a triple homicide in Springfield in 2018. Luis Perez, a citizen of Mexico, has been sentenced to five consecutive life sentences, three with no parole and two with the possibility of parole. Perez was found guilty of the murders by Judge Tom Mountjoy in October 2022.
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
KYTV
9 Springfield area residents charged with connection to the January 6th insurrection two years after the attack
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been two years since hundreds of people stormed the Capitol, rioting against the election results. Nine people from the Springfield area were arrested for their role in the attack. Here’s a look at those cases:. Stephen and Michael Quick and Zachary Martin. Brothers...
Delays in effort to shut down Agape school dishearten former students
When he read the news back in September that Missouri had moved to shut down Agape Boarding School, Allen Knoll felt a sense of vindication. ”For me personally,” he said, “but also for current victims.”. It was over a year and a half after Knoll had traveled to...
933kwto.com
Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Possible in the Ozarks Monday and Monday Night
A strong storm system will move into the Ozarks Monday afternoon and evening, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. The National Weather Service says heavy rain will be likely, especially south and east of Springfield, which could lead to some flooding, especially in low lying areas. There is also...
