The Latest Injury Update on Blackhawks Star Patrick Kane

The latest injury update on Hawks star Patrick Kane originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After an off day on Wednesday, the Blackhawks returned to practice on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena and Patrick Kane did not participate. The team called it a maintenance day, which is encouraging news as he recovers from a lower-body injury.
Rangers vs. Devils prediction: NHL odds, picks for Saturday afternoon

Don’t look now, but the New York Rangers could pass the New Jersey Devils with a win in regulation in Newark on Saturday afternoon. That would have been hard to believe when these two met for a Rangers 4-3 overtime win on Dec. 12, but the two Metro Division rivals have gone in opposite directions since then, and all of a sudden, things are quite bunched at the top of the standings. Will the Rangers continue their roll on Saturday? Or is now the time to sell high on New York? Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Rangers vs. Devils prediction...
Bulls' Patrick Williams Uses Mental Fortitude for Season's Best Game

Williams uses mental fortitude for season's best game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s difficult to assess Patrick Williams’ season-best performance in Wednesday’s stirring victory over the red-hot Brooklyn Nets without acknowledging Kevin Durant. This isn’t some comparison angle or anything like that. Durant is one...
No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. UConn (12-2) does not have the required seven healthy scholarship players to put a team on the court. The Huskies are also expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who is taking time off with an undisclosed illness, the school said. Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list. “At UConn, the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” David Benedict, the school’s athletic director, said. “Our women’s basketball program has unfortunately been affected by an unprecedented number of injuries this season. While it’s unfortunate that we need to postpone Sunday’s game, it’s the right call to protect the safety of our student-athletes. We will work with the Big East and DePaul on options to reschedule the game.”
New day, same result as Wolves beat Cardinals again

It's difficult to beat the same team twice in one season. It's even harder when that team is your cross-town rival, comprised of former teammates that likely know your game better than anyone else. That's what makes Sun Prairie West's boys basketball dominance over Sun Prairie East this season so impressive. The Wolves left no doubt once again in the second edition of their rivalry with the Cardinals, this time at Sun Prairie West High School. The first matchup back on Dec. 13, 2022 was...
