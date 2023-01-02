Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
Related
Blackhawks Being Cautious After Patrick Kane Suffers Lower-Body Injury
Hawks being cautious after Kane suffers lower-body injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Kane left after the second period of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the United Center and did not return for the third period. The team called it a medical update but did not provide any specifics.
The Latest Injury Update on Blackhawks Star Patrick Kane
The latest injury update on Hawks star Patrick Kane originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After an off day on Wednesday, the Blackhawks returned to practice on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena and Patrick Kane did not participate. The team called it a maintenance day, which is encouraging news as he recovers from a lower-body injury.
Rangers vs. Devils prediction: NHL odds, picks for Saturday afternoon
Don’t look now, but the New York Rangers could pass the New Jersey Devils with a win in regulation in Newark on Saturday afternoon. That would have been hard to believe when these two met for a Rangers 4-3 overtime win on Dec. 12, but the two Metro Division rivals have gone in opposite directions since then, and all of a sudden, things are quite bunched at the top of the standings. Will the Rangers continue their roll on Saturday? Or is now the time to sell high on New York? Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Rangers vs. Devils prediction...
Bulls' Patrick Williams Uses Mental Fortitude for Season's Best Game
Williams uses mental fortitude for season's best game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s difficult to assess Patrick Williams’ season-best performance in Wednesday’s stirring victory over the red-hot Brooklyn Nets without acknowledging Kevin Durant. This isn’t some comparison angle or anything like that. Durant is one...
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane to Miss Game With Injury for First Time Since 2015
Kane to miss game with injury for first time since 2015 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Despite participating in Friday's morning skate, Patrick Kane said he will not play against the Arizona Coyotes at the United Center because of a lower-body injury. If he really wanted to, Kane said...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Addresses DeRozan, LaVine's Late-Game Dynamic
Donovan addresses DeRozan, LaVine's late-game dynamic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Remember Chicago Bulls training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season? When “random” was an even more popular buzzword than “continuity?”. That was head coach Billy Donovan’s way of emphasizing the need for his team to...
Justin Fields' Year 2 Growth Showed Bears He's Built to Lead Them
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears will have plenty of time to evaluate Justin Fields' second NFL season. Right now, they are focused on Sunday's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, which Fields will not play in after being ruled out with a strained hip. There are some incontrovertible truths...
Grading 11 Ambitious Bulls Trade Ideas as NBA Trade Deadline Looms
Grading 11 ambitious Bulls trade ideas as deadline looms originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the calendar flips to 2023, the Chicago Bulls sit 16-21 and a half-game outside of the Eastern Conference’s play-in picture. It has been an underwhelming start to a season that began with talk...
Sports betting markets forced to adjust to higher scoring
The rapid spike in NBA and NHL scoring has prompted betting markets to respond in kind, with totals that were unthinkable not long ago.
No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players
STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. UConn (12-2) does not have the required seven healthy scholarship players to put a team on the court. The Huskies are also expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who is taking time off with an undisclosed illness, the school said. Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list. “At UConn, the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” David Benedict, the school’s athletic director, said. “Our women’s basketball program has unfortunately been affected by an unprecedented number of injuries this season. While it’s unfortunate that we need to postpone Sunday’s game, it’s the right call to protect the safety of our student-athletes. We will work with the Big East and DePaul on options to reschedule the game.”
New day, same result as Wolves beat Cardinals again
It's difficult to beat the same team twice in one season. It's even harder when that team is your cross-town rival, comprised of former teammates that likely know your game better than anyone else. That's what makes Sun Prairie West's boys basketball dominance over Sun Prairie East this season so impressive. The Wolves left no doubt once again in the second edition of their rivalry with the Cardinals, this time at Sun Prairie West High School. The first matchup back on Dec. 13, 2022 was...
Three NFL Teams Look For Rare Trip to Playoffs After 2-6 Start to Season
Falling into a 2-6 hole near the midpoint of a season is usually a recipe to look to the future for NFL teams, with only two teams ever climbing out of that hole to reach the postseason. Headed into Week 18 of this season, three teams that lost six of...
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Lists Joel Embiid Out Vs. Bulls
76ers injury report lists Joel Embiid out vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Joel Embiid will not get a chance to extend his personal 12-game win streak against the Chicago Bulls when they visit his Philadelphia 76ers Friday night. Embiid, who is nursing a sore left foot, is...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0