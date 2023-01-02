NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for food products to inform consumers if vaccines were used in the production of the food materials. HB0016 is sponsored by Representative Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka-D64) in the Tennessee General Assembly. Rep. Cepicky, who is a cattle rancher, filed the bill which calls for consumers to be informed if vaccines or vaccine materials are contained in the food.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO