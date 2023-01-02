Read full article on original website
Tennessee lawmaker calls for food labels to declare if vaccines used in products
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for food products to inform consumers if vaccines were used in the production of the food materials. HB0016 is sponsored by Representative Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka-D64) in the Tennessee General Assembly. Rep. Cepicky, who is a cattle rancher, filed the bill which calls for consumers to be informed if vaccines or vaccine materials are contained in the food.
Man wanted for murder out of Pennsylvania arrested in southern Kentucky
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — A 59-year-old murder suspect out of Philadelphia was arrested Wednesday in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The Christian County Sheriff's Office says Henry Dailey was located and taken into custody at the Kirkman Terrace Apartments with help from US Marshals. Deputies say Dailey had been on the...
New TN law will help reimburse relatives who take in children slated for foster care
A new state law goes in effect this week intended to help keep children with family instead of foster care. This comes as the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) faces major issues including lack of case workers, a shortage of foster families, and children forced to sleep on office floors.
National environmental group sues Tennessee Valley Authority over midstate plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A national environmental organization is suing the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) over claims a new gas-fired plant in Middle Tennessee "carries serious risks for the environment and for consumers." The Sierra Club, an environmental group founded in 1892 filed the lawsuit in Davidson County, targeting the TVA's Johnsonville Aeroderivative...
Tennessee teen who allegedly impersonated police, pulled people over, arrested in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tennessee teenager who allegedly impersonated a police officer and pulled people over was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. OCSO says they believe 19-year-old Jackson Jones pulled over several people by flashing his lights behind them. When OCSO questioned...
