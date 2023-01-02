Read full article on original website
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this monthKristen WaltersStamford, CT
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic libraryWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Children of missing Yonkers woman ask public for help
Kimberly Rowe was last seen on Dec. 30 in the area of Getty Square.
Middle Island couple ‘disheartened’ by lack of progress months after fire wrecked condo
Amanda Cappiello and her then fiancé lost their condo and everything in it after a fire in April of last year, just five days before their wedding.
'It's just not OK.' Family of second New Year's Day shooting victim grieves loss
Investigators say Qualon Wilkes, 22, was pronounced dead on Jan. 5 at the hospital.
News 12
Bank robber accused of trying to lock employees in vault, swiping $76K before going on run
An East Orange man has been arrested in a bank robbery in Cherry Hill that nearly ended with employees locked in a vault. William Ray, 42, is accused of holding up the Investors Bank on Route 70 on Dec. 22 of last year. A release from the Camden County prosecutor...
'Something has to be done.' Verplanck man says gypsum dust blanketing windows, yard
Steven Bell says he wakes up to a blanket of white outside of his property and can't open the window to his home.
News 12
Kiryas Joel firefighters seen saving man in daring car fire rescue
A man was rescued from a burning car Tuesday by Kiryas Joel firefighters after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into a concrete barrier. Frightened onlookers along Meron Drive can be heard screaming when the car bursts into flames as first responders begin to arrive. A community source tells News...
Home featured on 'The Sopranos' up for sale in Newark
The Newark home that was used as the set location for the residence of "Uncle Junior" is back on the market for $585,000.
News 12
Stamford police detail Michael Talbot arrest in double fatal hit-and-run
It has been just over a month since the double fatal hit-and-run in Stamford that outraged the community because no charges were filed. Now, police have made an arrest and have new details. Maria Garrido reacted Friday to the arrest of 24-year-old Michael Talbot from Greenwich by authorities in Florida...
Pedestrian killed in Clarkstown identified as 21-year-old woman from Spring Valley
Police say she was hit while crossing Route 304 by Clearview Road in New City just after 5 p.m.
More than 25 people homeless after fire destroys their homes in Peekskill
The Red Cross has been able to get in contact with and provide assistance to a majority of the residents that once lived in Building No. 3 at the Hillcrest Park Condominium Complex in Peekskill.
News 12
Bronx man stole over $8K worth of iPhones, Apple Watches delivered to Trumbull homes
A Bronx man stole over $8,000 worth of Apple iPhones and Apple Watches delivered in packages to Trumbull addresses, police say. Jesus Felix, age 23, of the Bronx, was charged with larceny for stealing the packages. Trumbull police say they were notified that Felix was driving around taking recently delivered...
Police: Westbury bank latest target in series of robberies across Nassau County
Authorities say a masked 5 feet, 8 inches tall male entered the Bank of America on Post Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, slipped the teller a note demanding money and threatened the use of a weapon.
Newark police release surveillance video of Christmas Eve armed robbery
The video shows the two masked men walking into the Domino's Pizza on Springfield Avenue before one of them pulled out a gun.
Kearney restaurant gets new lease on life amid changing demographics
Kearny was once famous for fish and chips thanks to restaurants like The Thistle and The Argyle.
News 12
Firefighters rescue trapped resident as flames destroy Peekskill condo building
A condo building in Peekskill was completely destroyed by fire overnight, leaving at least 20 people homeless. Fire officials say the flames broke out just before 2 a.m. at Building No. 3 of the Hillcrest Park Condominiums on Rolling Way and has since become a two-alarm fire. Peekskill Fire Chief...
News 12
Police: 1 arrested in pursuit of stolen car that ended in Milford crash off I-95
State and Milford police say one person was charged after a pursuit that ended in a crash off I-95 in Milford. Kaleem Uthmaan, of Hamden, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit larceny, criminal trover, and interfering with police. The pursuit began in Bridgeport and ended in the area...
Detectives: Elmont after-school director arrested for sex-related crimes with 10-year-old girl
According to detectives, the 10-year-old female victim attends the after-school program and was also present at Butler’s home for child care at 81 Rockmart Ave. in Elmont.
News 12
Man wanted for stealing vehicle with dog inside from woman pumping gas in Mineola
Nassau police are looking for a male suspect who stole a vehicle from a woman while she was pumping gas at a BP station in Mineola on Monday afternoon. According to detectives, the 60-year-old female victim was standing outside her vehicle on the passenger side at the station located on West Jericho Turnpike fueling up her 2020 white Range Rover.
Bridgeport police pursuit of stolen car ends on I-95 in Milford
Bridgeport police officers began to pursue a stolen vehicle in a chase that ended off I-95 in Milford.
Woman fatally struck in New City
Police say a 21-year-old woman was struck by a southbound car just after 5 p.m. while crossing Route 304 by Clearview Road in New City.
