Commack, NY

News 12

Kiryas Joel firefighters seen saving man in daring car fire rescue

A man was rescued from a burning car Tuesday by Kiryas Joel firefighters after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into a concrete barrier. Frightened onlookers along Meron Drive can be heard screaming when the car bursts into flames as first responders begin to arrive. A community source tells News...
KIRYAS JOEL, NY
News 12

Stamford police detail Michael Talbot arrest in double fatal hit-and-run

It has been just over a month since the double fatal hit-and-run in Stamford that outraged the community because no charges were filed. Now, police have made an arrest and have new details. Maria Garrido reacted Friday to the arrest of 24-year-old Michael Talbot from Greenwich by authorities in Florida...
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

Man wanted for stealing vehicle with dog inside from woman pumping gas in Mineola

Nassau police are looking for a male suspect who stole a vehicle from a woman while she was pumping gas at a BP station in Mineola on Monday afternoon. According to detectives, the 60-year-old female victim was standing outside her vehicle on the passenger side at the station located on West Jericho Turnpike fueling up her 2020 white Range Rover.
MINEOLA, NY

