ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

ARCH experiences 'remarkable transformation' under new operators

AUSTIN, Texas - Last summer, the City of Austin approved a change and operators for the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH). The California-based nonprofit, Urban Alchemy, took over shelter operations in October, ending a near 20-year city partnership with Front Steps. In a recent article by the Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

TxDOT announces 'giant' expansion project of I-35 to reduce congestion

AUSTIN, Texas - TxDOT announced its preferred plan for the I-35 Capital Express Central Project, a giant expansion project of I-35 that hopes to reduce congestion. "This project has been envisioned probably for two decades," said Tucker Ferguson, District Engineer for TxDOT. The project plans to specifically expand the part...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

'Highly transmissible' COVID-19 subvariant detected in Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas - A steady rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has elevated Travis County’s Community Level to medium. At this level, Austin Public Health’s (APH) Risk-Based Guidelines advise masking in many circumstances. Additionally, a new omicron subvariant XBB.1 has been reported in variant surveillance samples from the...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

New overpass along RM 620 in Williamson County opens Friday

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — An overpass on Ranch-to-Market 620 will be open to traffic in Williamson County this week. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said it will open the overpass in the eastbound direction at 5 a.m. on Jan. 6. The overpass is part of the RM 620 Roundabout project, which begins at Briarwood Drive to allow drivers to use Chisholm Trail to access Interstate 35.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

How Central Texas weather impacts 'cedar fever' season

AUSTIN, Texas — It's that time of year again. The peak of cedar season has many Central Texans sneezing, sniffling and rubbing their eyes. Experts say the weather leading up to cedar season can impact what allergy sufferers may have to deal with. KVUE Chief Meteorologist Hunter Williams spoke to Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service to find out how drought conditions and rain can affect cedar allergies.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Report: Leander ranked No. 9 best ZIP code to live in

LEANDER, Texas — If you live in the 78641 ZIP code, your location has been ranked as one of the best ZIP codes to move to!. At the end of 2022, in a new study by Opendoor, the City of Leander ranked No. 9 as one of the most popular cities for homebuyers to move to. The study detailed that 49% of respondents were motivated to move somewhere new to have a more affordable cost of living.
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Bastrop County dumping victim stuck with cleanup bill

CEDAR CREEK, Texas - A property owner in Bastrop County is stuck with the bill after two men were arrested earlier this week for illegally dumping tires on her private property. On Monday, Bastrop County deputies found nearly a ton of tires scattered around a Cedar Creek property. The landowner,...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy