Get ahead on natural disaster preparedness at Austin’s 2023 emergency pop-up events
Austin’s emergency preparedness events will inform residents on floods, wildfires, extreme temperatures and other natural hazards, according to a news release. (Ben Thompson/ Community Impact) The city of Austin is hosting emergency “pop-ups” throughout 2023 to inform Austinites on how to prepare for natural disasters before they strike....
fox7austin.com
ARCH experiences 'remarkable transformation' under new operators
AUSTIN, Texas - Last summer, the City of Austin approved a change and operators for the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH). The California-based nonprofit, Urban Alchemy, took over shelter operations in October, ending a near 20-year city partnership with Front Steps. In a recent article by the Austin...
fox7austin.com
TxDOT announces 'giant' expansion project of I-35 to reduce congestion
AUSTIN, Texas - TxDOT announced its preferred plan for the I-35 Capital Express Central Project, a giant expansion project of I-35 that hopes to reduce congestion. "This project has been envisioned probably for two decades," said Tucker Ferguson, District Engineer for TxDOT. The project plans to specifically expand the part...
fox7austin.com
'Highly transmissible' COVID-19 subvariant detected in Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - A steady rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has elevated Travis County’s Community Level to medium. At this level, Austin Public Health’s (APH) Risk-Based Guidelines advise masking in many circumstances. Additionally, a new omicron subvariant XBB.1 has been reported in variant surveillance samples from the...
KVUE
New overpass along RM 620 in Williamson County opens Friday
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — An overpass on Ranch-to-Market 620 will be open to traffic in Williamson County this week. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said it will open the overpass in the eastbound direction at 5 a.m. on Jan. 6. The overpass is part of the RM 620 Roundabout project, which begins at Briarwood Drive to allow drivers to use Chisholm Trail to access Interstate 35.
How Central Texas weather impacts 'cedar fever' season
AUSTIN, Texas — It's that time of year again. The peak of cedar season has many Central Texans sneezing, sniffling and rubbing their eyes. Experts say the weather leading up to cedar season can impact what allergy sufferers may have to deal with. KVUE Chief Meteorologist Hunter Williams spoke to Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service to find out how drought conditions and rain can affect cedar allergies.
Report: Leander ranked No. 9 best ZIP code to live in
LEANDER, Texas — If you live in the 78641 ZIP code, your location has been ranked as one of the best ZIP codes to move to!. At the end of 2022, in a new study by Opendoor, the City of Leander ranked No. 9 as one of the most popular cities for homebuyers to move to. The study detailed that 49% of respondents were motivated to move somewhere new to have a more affordable cost of living.
Water main break creates temporary drop-off changes for Georgetown middle school
The district says it sent a letter to families about possible delays and changes but is going to tweet an additional message around 7 a.m. Thursday to make sure everyone was aware.
kut.org
Sudden closure of San Marcos’ only gay bar rattles LGBTQ community
Stonewall Warehouse, the first and only dedicated gay bar in San Marcos, closed its doors Jan. 1. Owner Jamie Frailicks said he felt it was time to move on from Stonewall, but he will continue to operate the downstairs bar, Freddy C's. Former manager Lena Jacobs said it broke her...
kut.org
What was the grandstand on the shores of Lady Bird Lake in East Austin used for?
Imagine walking the trails along Lady Bird Lake. On the pedestrian bridge at Chicano Park, you look across the lagoon to see a grandstand right by the water. It's overgrown, rundown. Like some kind of relic. “I come out to Town Lake often, and for years I’ve seen the grandstands...
MAP: Where have Austin’s homicides occurred in 2023?
KXAN is keeping track of the number of homicides in the City of Austin in 2023. An interactive map shows where those homicides have occurred.
The Magic Has Arrived: One Killeen, Texas Neighborhood Has A New Harry Potter Twist
Central Texas is always growing, and it has shown in the building of new houses and apartment complexes in the area. While some are opposed to the potential thought of more places to live being erected in the area due to various reasons, others are excited for new individuals to be in the Lone Star State.
‘We lost everything’: Victims of Round Rock apartment fire supported by community
Olivia Burke lived at the complex for two years. She was at work when her fiancé called several times in a row - which Burke says is uncharacteristic. She hurriedly called him back and learned their building was on fire - she rushed home to see billowing smoke and bright orange flames.
Kyle City Council unanimously approves speed limit reductions on FM 150 & FM 2770
According to the City of Kyle, speed limit reductions along sections of Farm to Market 150 and Farm to Market 2770 were unanimously approved by the city council following the results of a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) study.
‘I wouldn’t know what to do’: Business finds out it’s in potential I-35 displacement path
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) identified Jimmy's as one of eight commercial properties in its I-35 redesign proposal that caters to specific populations that are non-white, Spanish speaking and/or serve lower-income populations or children.
More than 100 businesses, residences at risk of displacement under TxDOT I-35 proposal
Under the selected modified build alternative 3 design, 107 businesses, residences and properties are marked for potential displacements.
fox7austin.com
Bastrop County dumping victim stuck with cleanup bill
CEDAR CREEK, Texas - A property owner in Bastrop County is stuck with the bill after two men were arrested earlier this week for illegally dumping tires on her private property. On Monday, Bastrop County deputies found nearly a ton of tires scattered around a Cedar Creek property. The landowner,...
APD: Woman, 86, identified in fatal 2022 north Austin traffic crash
On Thursday, Austin Police identified a woman that died as a result of injuries sustained in a Dec. 20 traffic crash in north Austin.
Casa Garcia’s Plans to Significantly Expand its Pflugerville Location
In total, the filing lists that the restaurant will eventually take up 7,200 square feet as it undergoes construction for “interior finish out in an existing shell building” through the course of 2023.
