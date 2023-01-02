ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Severe threat this morning; calmer weather to follow

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Our line of showers and storms continues to push eastward through the region. The leading edge of the line will be where storms will have the best chance to become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and a brief tornado or two the main threats. The line will exit the region by 10 AM along with the front, and we’ll see skies gradually clear behind it as drier air filters in. We’ll warm up to the low and mid 70s one more time for highs.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Elba’s Pea River water levels always of interest

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Anytime there’s a mention of the possibility of Heavy rains, flood veterans in Western Coffee County always raise a bit of concern. With the possibility of severe weather over the next tonight and tomorrow, Coffee County EMA officials always keep a keen eye on the Pea River water level in Elba.
ELBA, AL
wdhn.com

Service, business delays and closures due to severe weather

(WDHN)— With severe weather moving through the area, it’s important to stay up to date on all the business, organization, and service delays and closures in the area. Dothan Specialty Clinic, a doctor’s office which specializes in cardiology, urology, dermatology, and rheumatology, will have a delayed opening until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Geneva Co. has some of the most dirt roads in Alabama

GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Besides the concern over structural damage from tornadoes and severe weather, heavy rains can also take a toll on Geneva County’s infrastructure. With more than 500 miles of dirt roads, it seems proactive action by Geneva County’s road and bridge personnel over recent years has reduced a large number of washouts.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Samson Elementary School will reopen Friday following the Christmas break

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — Classes were supposed to resume from the holiday break at Samson Elementary School. But, that start has been delayed 24 hours due to water damage caused by a busted pipe due to unusually cold weather during Christmas weekend. During the winter break, sub-freezing temperatures caused...
SAMSON, AL
wdhn.com

Street closures in downtown Enterprise for demolition project

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A section of two downtown roads in Enterprise will be closed for a demolition project. The project includes the demolition of three buildings that were damaged during a fire in October. Starting Monday, the southbound lane of South Main Street (from West College Street to...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Elba man found dead in Florida river, FWC

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — An elderly man from Elba was found dead in the Yellow River after a six-day search. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission (FWC), the FWC and other agencies responded to a boating accident on the Yellow River on Friday, December 30.
ELBA, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise teenager missing according to police

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing teenager. EPD said that 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen on January 2nd, leaving Henderson Park in a 2008 red Honda Accord with a Mississippi tag of HNZ3021. She was...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Local hero honored during Fort Rucker Ceremony

DALE COUNTY, (WDHN) — Officials at Fort Rucker honor a local hero on Thursday. Fort Rucker held a ceremony to honor and award Specialist Corporal Kevin L. Killens, Jr. In May of 2021, Killens rushed into a burning building to help rescue a trapped person in Level Plains. He...
FORT RUCKER, AL
wdhn.com

Man arrested after New Year’s Eve shooting, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan man is behind bars after Dothan Police say he shot a victim multiple times on New Year’s Eve. According to Sergeant Tim Mullis with the DPD, the crime occurred in the 1200 block of Academy Street. The unidentified victim was shot several times and sustained life-threatening injuries, but is now expected to make a full recovery.
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy