DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Our line of showers and storms continues to push eastward through the region. The leading edge of the line will be where storms will have the best chance to become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and a brief tornado or two the main threats. The line will exit the region by 10 AM along with the front, and we’ll see skies gradually clear behind it as drier air filters in. We’ll warm up to the low and mid 70s one more time for highs.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO