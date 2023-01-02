Read full article on original website
Minnesota 113, Portland 106
PORTLAND (106) Grant 8-14 6-6 26, Hart 0-4 1-2 1, Nurkic 4-10 2-5 10, Lillard 7-18 11-15 27, Simons 6-12 3-3 16, Walker 1-3 4-6 6, Eubanks 1-1 2-2 4, Johnson 1-6 0-0 3, Sharpe 5-7 2-3 13. Totals 33-75 31-42 106. MINNESOTA (113) Anderson 3-6 0-0 6, McDaniels 2-7...
Milwaukee 104, Toronto 101
MILWAUKEE (104) Connaughton 5-12 0-0 15, G.Antetokounmpo 7-18 15-21 30, Lopez 4-11 0-1 9, Allen 4-9 6-8 16, Carter 0-5 0-0 0, Beauchamp 4-6 0-0 10, Nwora 2-5 0-0 5, Portis 7-16 0-0 14, T.Antetokounmpo 0-1 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 35-88 21-30 104.
Detroit 122, Golden State 119
DETROIT (122) Bogdanovic 10-15 4-5 29, Stewart 6-14 0-0 13, Duren 8-8 2-3 18, Hayes 3-12 2-2 9, Ivey 5-14 1-4 12, Bey 6-17 1-1 17, Burks 4-8 5-6 15, Diallo 2-3 1-2 6, McGruder 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 16-23 122. GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 2-4 0-0 4, DiVincenzo...
Milwaukee 68, Cleveland St. 64, OT
MILWAUKEE (10-5) Miszkiewicz 0-0 0-0 0, Rand 4-7 0-0 8, Browning 2-8 0-2 4, Jamison 1-3 0-0 2, Pullian 3-13 0-0 8, Thomas 2-9 4-6 9, Freeman 9-18 1-1 24, J.Johnson 4-9 0-0 8, Howell 1-4 0-0 3, Edwards 1-2 0-0 2, Stuart 0-0 0-0 0, Bol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-73 5-9 68.
Fort Wayne 79, Green Bay 69
GREEN BAY (2-14) Cummings 8-13 4-6 23, Meyer 5-9 2-2 12, Blake 4-6 0-1 8, Davis 3-6 0-0 7, Tucker 2-7 0-0 6, Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 4-6 0-0 10, Zeigler 1-4 0-0 2, D.Short 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-52 7-11 69. FORT WAYNE (11-5) Kpedi 5-8 1-4 11,...
New Jersey 5, Detroit 1
Detroit001—1 First Period_None. Penalties_None. Second Period_1, New Jersey, Hamilton 9 (Hischier, Hughes), 9:17 (pp). 2, New Jersey, Hischier 17 (Hamilton, Bratt), 16:20 (pp). Penalties_Siegenthaler, NJ (Interference), 6:58; Chiarot, DET (Tripping), 9:12; Walman, DET (Tripping), 15:40. Third Period_3, New Jersey, McLeod 4 (Wood, Holtz), 1:51. 4, New Jersey, Holtz 3...
Sports on TV for Friday, January 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St. CBSSN — Akron at Ball St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St. PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress) COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m. SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama. 9...
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota131—5 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 13 (Foligno, Addison), 14:30. Penalties_Greenway, MIN (Roughing), 9:14. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 21 (Boldy, Addison), 7:09 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Addison 3 (Hartman, Boldy), 9:27. 4, Tampa Bay, Point 22 (Kucherov, Hagel), 13:37 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Steel 7 (Spurgeon), 15:35. Penalties_Stamkos, TB (Tripping), 6:04; Killorn, TB (Hooking), 10:07; Minnesota bench, served by Zuccarello (Hooking), 12:23; Cirelli, TB (Roughing), 12:23; Hartman, MIN (Roughing), 12:23; Dumba, MIN (High Sticking), 17:50.
Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing
Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Miami Transfer Safety Gilbert Frierson Commits to Louisville
The safety/linebacker spent the first five years of his collegiate career with the Canes.
