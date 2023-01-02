ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Stolen from twice: JC family loses home in fire and is victim of robbery

By Clarice Scheele
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEscW_0k0eCLtl00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Within the course of four months, the Bennett family lost almost everything they had worked for.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 17, their home caught on fire, destroying the entire back half of the home.

Melissa and Bobby Bennett have three boys together.

“Thirty years of a marriage went up in flames that night so it’s a lot of accumulation of materialistic things of course, but there was also a lot of memories,” said Melissa Bennett. “I mean tons of memories like my children’s pictures and mother’s day cards from when they were two and things of that nature.”

JCPD: Man arrested for allegedly breaking another man’s arm during assault

With what few items they had left, they stored in a trailer on the property. The Bennetts plan on tearing down their home and rebuilding it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ML7XJ_0k0eCLtl00
The Bennett family’s stolen trailer. (Photo: Melissa Bennett).

Bobby Bennett met contractors at the property the day after Christmas to inspect the property. It was then that he found out that the trailer was stolen.

“It’s not fun thinking that somebody would pull up seeing that you recently lost everything that you’ve worked for and then ‘oh well they have one other item sitting here that I can steal.’ And they end up stealing it from you, so it’s terrible,” said Bobby.

“It was like the only thing we had left and it was like, they just took it,” said Melissa.

One dead after shooting at Monarch apartments in JC on New Year’s Day

2022 has not turned out to be the best year for the Bennett family, but they’re optimistic for the new year.

“Hopefully this year will be a lot better. I’m hoping,” said Melissa. “Just got to look up, keep going. There are days where I just feel like staying in bed, but yeah we’ll get through it.”

The Bennetts are very thankful to all of the first responders and neighbors who have helped them since the fire.

They have not received their trailer or the contents of the trailer back.

The 2018 Homsteader Car Hauler trailer had a zero turn mower, golf equipment and a remodeled Chevy truck inside.

If you have any information about the trailer and it’s contents, please notify the Johnson City Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 4

Lou Levasseur
4d ago

it's just a disgrace what is happening today, the American spirit of yesterday has been destroyed, some how hopefully with God's help we can recover and become what we once were, prayers 🙏🙏 for this family and everyone who is suffering during these times

Reply
6
michelle bennett
4d ago

What a shame!! I hope they find the trailer and whoever took it is prosecuted!!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should go through this’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year’s Day, family and friends of victim Ja’Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident. “Nobody should go through this,” Yates’ father, Chriss Hess, told News Channel 11. He was among those who gathered for the vigil […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Police: Accused Monarch shooter could face more charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Upgraded charges are possible for a man police say fired shots at Monarch Apartments when a 19-year-old Kingsport man was fatally shot early News Years Day, Johnson City police said Friday. According to an affidavit charging him with 12 counts of reckless endangerment, Dae’Vo Amir Jennings Worrell, 22, was identified […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Reward offered for info on Chilhowie robbery suspect

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a Chilhowie jewelry store. According to Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss, Goodman Jewelers has put up the $5,000 reward. Police say an armed suspect entered the Goodman location in Chilhowie on the morning […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
WJHL

Greeneville police identify body found in burned vehicle

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville police have released the identity of the body found inside a burned vehicle in a church parking lot. The body was identified as Sandra Kay Peterson, 56 of Greeneville. Peterson’s body was discovered after firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive on Dec. 20. The […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Johnson City Police to receive new body cameras, tasers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City is moving forward on a nearly $2 million plan to get new body cameras and tasers for police. The new equipment would be provided by Axon Enterprises, a manufacturing company based in Arizona. Axon gave the city a quote saying it could deliver the cameras and tasers as […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City woman swallows Xanax bars while in custody, WCSO reports

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman is facing various drug charges after reportedly swallowing Xanax bars while being transported to a local detention center, police say. According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), officers arrested and charged Ronni Ashleigh Kelley, 20, of Johnson City, on Wednesday due […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man charged with reckless endangerment in fatal Monarch shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person has been charged in connection to Sunday’s fatal shooting at Monarch apartments, but police have not determined if they are the one who fatally shot 19-year-old Ja’Shon Yates. Dae’Va Amir Jenning-Worrell, 22 of Johnson City, has been charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment, the Johnson City Police […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man convicted of a 1981 murder was arrested after a traffic stop in Kingsport on Monday. According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Stephen L. Williams was arrested Monday evening following a traffic stop at the intersection of Borden Street and Redwood Drive. Williams’ charges are possession of a schedule […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WCSO asking for help identifying burglary suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a store. According to Keith Sexton, a man seen on security footage is a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 28 at Crossroad’s Country Store on Highway 81 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Teenage victim identified in fatal Johnson City shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Johnson City that occurred early Sunday morning. Ja'Shon Yates, of Kingsport, was killed, according to Johnson City Lt. Don Shepard. Police said the shooting happened at Monarch Apartments and there...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Suspect arrested after pursuit through Smyth County

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Deputies from Smyth County arrested a suspect after a pursuit ended with spike strips. According to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, a 2013 Toyota had been reported stolen from Saltville on Tuesday. Shuler said deputies found the vehicle Wednesday, and a pursuit ensued. The...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Kingsport Man Identified As Victim In Fatal Shooting In Johnson City, Massive Investigation Underway

A 19 year old Kingsport man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place Sunday at a New Year’s Eve party in Johnson City. Police say, 19 year old Ja’Shon Yate’s body was found on the second floor of the Monarch Apartments. Police were called to the scene to investigate shots fired. Upon arrival, police discovered more than 100 people were at the apartments attending numerous parties. Police are now conducting a massive investigation with numerous interviews to be conducted. Police say they have some people of interest, but have not yet spoken with those individuals.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy