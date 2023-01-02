Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Damar Hamlin talks to Bills, family after breathing tube removed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's condition continues to improve. In the latest update provided by the team on Friday morning, Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and he addressed his teammates and coaches on FaceTime. The Bills said that Hamlin "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery" as his neurologic...
Perry: Belichick shows a different side with reflection on Damar Hamlin
FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick has a behind-the-microphone persona that is very familiar to the football-watching world. But when real-life events occur that he chooses to address, he has shown he has the ability to exhibit the kind of emotion not typically exhibited at a podium. That was the case Thursday...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL players likely to be traded in 2023
Who will be the next big name to get traded in the NFL?. While the 2022 trade deadline saw Christian McCaffrey go to the San Francisco 49ers and Bradley Chubb take his talents to South Beach, very few shake-ups transpired beyond that. It’s not entirely clear what the 2023 offseason...
Purdy understands reasons why he was seventh-round 49ers pick
After watching what Brock Purdy has done in the NFL with the 49ers, the fact that he was selected with the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 draft certainly is head-scratching. But hindsight, of course, is 20/20. The rookie quarterback joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday...
Cowboys cut James Washington
Cowboys wide receiver James Washington has been a disappointment in his first season in Dallas, and now his tenure with the team is over. Washington is being released today, according to multiple reports. A 2018 second-round draft pick of the Steelers, Washington became a free agent in the offseason and...
Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress
The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game
We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
Bills share encouraging update on Damar Hamlin's status
The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact,” per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.
Bosa offers perfectly cocky assessment of his stellar season
Nick Bosa is good at football, and he's not afraid to flaunt it. The 49ers defensive end has the treatment of his body down to a science, and his dedication over the years has led to the current 2022 NFL season being the best of his career. When the Defensive...
Jalen Hurts limited again, listed as questionable for Giants
The Eagles again listed Jalen Hurts as limited in practice Friday and designated him as questionable for Sunday’s crucial game against the Giants. Hurts last week didn’t practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday and didn’t play in a loss to the Saints. This week, he’s been limited all three days with the shoulder injury he suffered against the Bears three weeks ago.
Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy makes it really easy to coach him
Brock Purdy has been impressive as a seventh-round rookie quarterback put into duty for the 49ers. Part of the reason why he’s been able to keep the club a viable Super Bowl contender has been the talent around him. But he’s also been particularly coachable, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Shanahan explains why coaching 49ers rookie QB Purdy is 'fun'
Brock Purdy has been a 49ers revelation over the past month. Mr. Irrelevant, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, has quarterbacked San Francisco to four wins in his first four NFL starts. A vast, versatile arsenal of weapons surrounds Purdy in the 49ers' offense, from running back Christian...
Miles Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin
The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”. Sanders and Hamlin have been best friends since both were high school football stars...
49ers pay tribute to Bills' Hamlin with Levi's Stadium signage
The 49ers are joining players like their rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy, in sending well wishes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during "Monday Night Football." The team paid tribute to Hamlin with signage around Levi's Stadium on Wednesday, two days after the 24-year-old collided with...
Owners change rule for handling canceled games
Faced with an unprecedented situation, the NFL’s owners have done an unprecedented thing. The owners have voted to approve changes to the existing rule for handling the aftermath of a canceled game, PFT has confirmed. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, 25 owners voted in favor of...
Competition Committee to vote on approach to AFC playoffs at 6:00 p.m. ET
The NFL is moving toward a solution, necessitated by the decision not to proceed with the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals. Per multiple sources, the Competition Committee will convene at 6:00 p.m. ET to vote on the approach to AFC playoff seeding based on the fact that Buffalo and Cincinnati will have played 16 games, and that the rest of the conference will have played 17.
