Nashville, TN

caring
4d ago

these stories about dogs and cats finding a loving home are refreshing news.they help some of us to maintain our sanity.

Donna Mandell
4d ago

What a beautiful happy ending❤ They both are ABSOLUTELY PRECIOUS. Hopefully they'll remain together for ever and in a very loving caring home with a good family.

Charles B
4d ago

Jarvis reminds me of my rescued girl named Sasquatch when she was a kitten. she is she is calico like his mom. she had that same look in her eye and loved to be talked to and played so much. She will be 4 this spring in April. She is the best pet companion a 67 yo man could have. I never let her feet touch the outside since she crawled out of the weeds. She loves to go camping in our camper and watch the animals out at the campgrounds.

