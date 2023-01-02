Read full article on original website
virginiasports.com
No. 11 Virginia Hosts Syracuse Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 11 Virginia (10-3, 2-2 ACC) hosts Syracuse (10-5, 3-1 ACC) Saturday (Jan. 7). Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 5 p.m. on ACC Network. • Virginia (10-3, 2-2 ACC) has a three-game winning streak vs. Syracuse. • The Orange are fourth in...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Plays in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash Thursday in Blacksburg
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (13-1, 2-1 ACC) travels to play at No. 9 Virginia Tech (12-2, 2-2 ACC) on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash game. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The game will be televised on the ACC Regional Sports Networks....
virginiasports.com
Men’s Basketball Adds Transfer Guard Dante Harris
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Tony Bennett announced Wednesday (Jan. 4) the addition of guard Dante Harris (Washington, D.C.) to the Cavaliers’ program. Harris has signed a financial aid agreement and is transferring to Virginia after playing two seasons at Georgetown.
virginiasports.com
Hoos Pay Price for Second-Half Breakdowns
PITTSBURGH — In nearly 25 percent of its games this season, the University of Virginia men’s basketball team has held its opponent to 50 points or fewer. That made the Cavaliers’ second-half defense all the more stunning late Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center. After limiting...
virginiasports.com
UVA Divers Conclude Day One at Georgia Diving Invitational
ATHENS, Ga. – The Virginia men’s and women’s diving team competed on the first day of the UGA Bulldog Invitational at the Gabrielsen Natatorium on Tuesday afternoon. Senior Jennifer Bell and sophomore Lizzy Kaye highlighted the first day with an appearance in the 3-meter diving finals. Bell scored the fourth-best score in UVA history with a 337.20 to place fourth overall. Kaye finished ninth with a score of 317.70.
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Had Three Divers in Finals on Day Two at Bulldog Invitational
ATHENS, Ga. – The Virginia men’s and women’s diving teams advanced three to the finals on day two of the UGA Bulldog Invitational at the Gabrielsen Natatorium on Wednesday. Senior Jennifer Bell qualified for her second final in two days, making the platform final and finishing 11th...
virginiasports.com
Coach Mox Radio Show Begins Jan. 9
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team has announced the schedule for the “Coach Mox Radio Show”, hosted by Luke Neer and Myron Ripley featuring live interviews with UVA head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and student-athletes. The weekly program will air from 6-7 p.m. on 98.9-FM/1070-AM WINA, with the first installment set for Monday, January 9, 2023.
virginiasports.com
Coach’s Corner With Tony Bennett Returns Tonight
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – “Coach’s Corner with Tony Bennett” returns on Wednesday (Jan. 4) live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m. ET.
