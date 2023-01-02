ATHENS, Ga. – The Virginia men’s and women’s diving team competed on the first day of the UGA Bulldog Invitational at the Gabrielsen Natatorium on Tuesday afternoon. Senior Jennifer Bell and sophomore Lizzy Kaye highlighted the first day with an appearance in the 3-meter diving finals. Bell scored the fourth-best score in UVA history with a 337.20 to place fourth overall. Kaye finished ninth with a score of 317.70.

